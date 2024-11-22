7 ways to serve this Thanksgiving

Mosiah 2:17 teaches that “when ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God.”

Jesus Christ showed a perfect example of service during His mortal ministry. Elder Gregorio E. Casillas, General Authority Seventy, said in his talk “God Loves All His Children” in October 2024 general conference that disciples of Jesus Christ can make a positive difference in the world by helping others.

“We have the privilege to watch over people who need a helping hand, an embrace, a feeling of comfort, or for us simply to be with them in silence,” he said. “If we can help lighten their burdens, even if only for a moment, then we will be able to see the great manifestations of the Savior’s power in their lives.”

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches in the United States, there are many opportunities to express gratitude through service.

JustServe, a free website and app that helps people find volunteer opportunities in their local communities, has hundreds of service opportunities listed across the country.

JustServe shared seven ideas on Instagram of ways to serve this Thanksgiving. This list can be a starting point to find ways to serve, but there’s no need to limit oneself.

1. Organize a food drive

Food drives don’t need to be large to be impactful. A traditional food drive could involve family, friends and ward members collecting canned food or other items. Most food banks list items of greatest need on their websites. A virtual food drive could collect donations to help food banks purchase food and invest in their programs.

Thousands of people were helped by food drives this year in Utah, Texas and Arizona thanks to drives organized on JustServe. In Utah, members of the Church and neighbors provided food to an estimated 317,000 Utahns with a food drive on March 16.

Missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prepare to serve lunch to neighbors in need in Rome, Italy, in April 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

2. Volunteer at a soup kitchen

Many food banks and soup kitchens have options for volunteers to work making food and handing it out to guests. The best way to start is by signing up for a volunteer shift at your local food bank or soup kitchen, so they know how many volunteers will be coming.

Members in Italy prepared food and distributed meals to those in need this year while working in the solidarity canteen of the Parish of the Most Holy Redeemer in Rome.

One beneficiary of the soup kitchen is a refugee from Ghana, who expressed gratitude to the parish and the Church for providing this aid. He said that when bread is served with his meal, he saves it for the weekend. And on Sunday, he eats it and thanks God that he has something to eat.

3. Write thank you letters

Expressing gratitude for others can help them feel loved. Letters could include homemade cards for someone struggling with depression, a thank you email to a colleague or a kind note to a friend. Several organizations on JustServe.org are looking for volunteers to write thank you letters to deployed troops, veterans and first responders.

Notes and drawings of appreciation from Helena Latter-day Saints helped uplift and inspire workers who built the Helena Montana Temple. The notes and drawings were posted in the manufacturing company’s break room and the construction trailer so workers could see the testimonies and feel appreciated.

Members of the Salem Oregon Stake take part in a JustServe project to make welcome cards for refugees on June 18, 2024. | Lynn Howlett

4. Create hygiene kits

Hygiene kits are used to help refugees, children and mothers throughout the world. The kits are also important for people recovering after natural disasters. Kits include essential personal cleaning items like soap, a toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo and washcloths, usually packaged together in a large zip-close bag.

In Las Vegas, Nevada, 300 youth worked together in April to make 500 hygiene kits for Catholic Charities. Also, in Lehi, Utah, 20 youth assembled hygiene kits to aid refugees in communities throughout Utah.

Youth in the Hardman Farms 2nd Ward show some of the hygiene kit supplies they assembled to go to refugees in the community during a service project in Lehi, Utah, on April 24, 2024. | Nathanael W. Chung

5. Help a neighbor with yard work

Some people, including the elderly, may find it difficult to keep up with yard work in the fall as leaves and yard debris pile up. This service project could involve a large group of people or even just one person helping a neighbor pick weeds.

Many wards and stakes did yard work during the 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance in September this year in their local communities. Some found service projects on JustServe.org.

6. Host a winter clothing drive

Many non-profit organizations that help low-income families, refugees and people experiencing homelessness are in need of donations of coats, blankets, winter clothes and boots as the temperature drops. This is another activity that could involve a large group over several days, but it doesn’t have to. Even a few items donated to a local shelter could have a big impact on someone’s life.

A three-day humanitarian drive in Twin Falls, Idaho, in 2022 gathered thousands of pounds of donated goods for the people of Ukraine. More than 150 volunteers took part and also donated cash to buy other food items in the area.

Rob Sturgill and Bill Ystueta from Chick-Fil-A in Twin Falls, Idaho, smile after a sleeping bag drive at the restaurant resulted in warm winter supplies for Ukraine. The supplies were packaged Nov. 7-9, 2022. | Provided by Rob Sturgill

7. Donate blood

Blood donors must be in good general health, at least 17 years old in most states and weigh at least 110 pounds. A list of blood drives can be found at redcrossblood.org or JustServe.org. The blood is used in hospitals for surgeries, blood transfusions and for people with life-threatening injuries.

The American Red Cross recognized the Church in June 2023 for holding over 37,000 blood drives, resulting in the donation of more than 1.1 million units of blood since 1996.

“I don’t think there is another organization that has saved more lives through blood donation,” said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross.