From left, the Honorable Zanetor Agyemang-Rawling, a member of Ghana’s parliament; Elder Alfred Kyungu, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa West Area; Sister Lucie Kyungu; Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency; and Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, turn on the lights to the Accra Ghana Temple compound on Nov. 22, 2024.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their friends filled the Accra Ghana Christiansborg Stake Center in Accra, Ghana, on Nov. 22 for the annual “Miracle of Christmas” concert, before the Christmas lights turned on at the Accra Ghana Temple.

The concert and the lights marked the beginning of the Africa West Area’s Light the World campaign. The global initiative celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, who is the Light of the World, and invites all to let their light shine. This year’s theme is to “Be someone’s angel.” As part of the initiative, the Church’s Africa West Area makes food donations in each of the area’s countries in December.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, and Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, who were on assignment in the area at the time, offered a brief message to the audience. They attended the concert with their husbands, Brother Brady Browning and Brother Scott Runia. Elder Alfred Kyungu, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa West Area, spoke about the Savior and His light.

Dignitaries and local leaders from various organizations and institutions attended, along with traditional leaders from the Ga community and other ethnic groups, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom. The guest of honor and keynote speaker for the event was the Honorable Zanetor Agyemang-Rawling, a member of Ghana’s parliament. In her remarks, she spoke about the need for peace and unity among all God’s children.

Elder Kyungu, Sister Browning and Sister Runia presented a painting of the Savior holding up a lamp as a gift to Agyemang-Rawling. They then turned on the Christmas lights decorating the Accra Ghana Temple compound.

Elder Alfred Kyungu, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Africa West Area, speaks during the Miracle of Christmas Concert in Accra, Ghana, on Nov. 22, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Miracle of Christmas Concert in Accra, Ghana, kicks off the Africa West Area Light the World campaign on Nov. 22, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Audience members use the flashlights on their cell phones during the Miracle of Christmas Concert in Accra, Ghana, on Nov. 22, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Accra Ghana Temple is lit on Nov. 22, 2024. | Screenshot from Facebook video

The Accra Ghana Temple and grounds are lit by Christmas lights on Nov. 22, 2024. | Screenshot from Facebook video

The Accra Ghana Temple grounds and Accra Ghana Christiansborg Stake Center are lit by Christmas lights on Nov. 22, 2024. | Screenshot from Facebook video