Read, watch and hear April 2025 general conference messages now

Screenshot from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

April 2025 general conference messages are available for study and review on Gospel Library.

Thirty-two different leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared messages about the gospel of Jesus Christ and His Restored Church during the 195th Annual General Conference on April 5-6 in Salt Lake City.

April 2025 general conference messages are available for study and review on Gospel Library. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Each of those leaders’ messages is now published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Library app in English.

The same talks will be published in Spanish, Portuguese and French on Friday, April 11, according to the Church. Other languages will be published in coming weeks.

Individuals can read, watch or listen to the talks. When logged in with a Church account, individuals can also highlight and save notes while studying the conference messages. Audio of each message can be streamed or downloaded. And video can also be watched or downloaded in different sizes and resolutions.

The complete text will also be printed in the Church’s Liahona magazine for those who want to have a physical copy of the leaders’ messages.

Videos of each message are also available to watch on the Church’s general conference YouTube channel. They will also be available to stream on the Church’s Gospel Stream app that works with many smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, Roku and Amazon Fire devices.

Summaries of each talk are available in English, Spanish and Portuguese on TheChurchNews.com and also in a downloadable PDF.

In his concluding remarks at the October 2024 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson invited individuals to revisit conference messages and to use them in learning to discern truth.

Church News provides a downloadable PDF of general conference summaries. | Church News

“Use them as a litmus test of what is true and what is not during the next six months,” he said.

General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints instructs elders quorum presidencies at the ward and branch level to select general conference messages to study when the quorum meets together.

“The focus should be on topics in one or more talks from the most recent general conference. The elders quorum presidency prayerfully selects conference messages for quorum members to discuss. They make these selections based on members’ needs.”

Ward and branch Relief Society presidencies are instructed similarly for their meetings:

“The focus should be on topics in one or more talks from the most recent general conference. The Relief Society presidency prayerfully selects conference messages for the sisters to discuss. They make these selections based on sisters’ needs.”