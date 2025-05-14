Member volunteers guided visitors through an immersive Easter presentation called “Risen.” For four days, this Holy Week walk brought the Spirit and understanding to attendees as they learned about the Savior, Jesus Christ, in this relatively new annual tradition.
The Thunderbird Park Stake members made it their goal to transform their standardized meetinghouse’s classrooms into the path of the Savior during His final week on Earth. With improvements from the previous year, plants, furniture, wallpapers, lighting, soundscapes and props decorated the rooms to match the life event assigned to that portion of the meetinghouse.
Watch the walkthrough below
In keeping with the underlying theme of walking in the Savior’s shoes, the presentation ended with a view of the adjacent Phoenix Arizona Temple. President Christopher Keith Dennis, newly called Thunderbird Park Stake president, remarked on that part of the “Risen” Easter event. “There were many with tear-filled eyes as the attendees were touched by the experience which helped them feel Christ’s love and sacrifice for them.”
This Easter presentation touched the participants and volunteers. Sister Jalynn Baird, a service missionary at the Phoenix temple, said she felt “a sacred privilege to be a part of such consecrated efforts.”
Being in a position to see some attendees, Sister Baird summarized these reoccurring reactions: “Tears of appreciation. Visual displays of hope. Incredible and uncompromising respect.”
“The spirit felt throughout the experience brought us closer to the Savior and helped our members and community understand the great blessings that come through the life, ministry, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ,” Brock Grayson, a stake high councilor said. “Because of Him the best is yet to come. He is Risen.”