Elder Gary E. Stevenson: ‘And We Talk of Christ’

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday evening session of April 2025 general conference about making Jesus Christ the center of one’s life and Easter celebration. The following is a summary of what he said.
Elder Stevenson’s talk summary:
When a customs officer saw an image of the Savior in Sister Lesa Stevenson’s passport, it changed the officer’s demeanor.
“This small picture of the Savior connected the hearts of two otherwise disconnected strangers, capturing the beauty, the miracle and the reality of the Light of Jesus Christ.”
Followers of Jesus Christ seek to both receive and share His light.
Living prophets are increasingly inviting people to come unto Him. In 2020, for instance, President Russell M. Nelson introduced a new visual identifier for the Church featuring the resurrected Savior.
“Christ is at the center of His Church and should be at the center of our lives.”
Believers have been encouraged to celebrate Easter in a higher and holier way. “Adding an intentional spiritual dimension that focuses on Jesus Christ and His Atonement to our celebration has brought a sweet balance to our commemoration of these most holy of all events.”
Everyone will be resurrected, not figuratively or symbolically, because of the Savior.
“All who accept the invitations from our living Prophet and his counselors to more intentionally commemorate the holy events that Easter represents will find that their bond with Jesus Christ grows ever stronger.”
Notable quotes
“We rejoice that because of the Savior’s atoning sacrifice, we can be forgiven and cleansed of our sins as we repent. This brings us peace and hope while making it possible for us to return to God’s presence.”
“Living prophets in our day — who receive revelation from God to teach and lead us — are increasingly inviting us to come unto Christ.”
“I testify that all who accept the invitations from our living Prophet and his counselors to more intentionally commemorate the holy events that Easter represents will find that their bond with Jesus Christ grows ever stronger.”
Who is Elder Stevenson?
- Elder Gary E. Stevenson was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. He had been serving as the presiding bishop since 2012.
- Elder Stevenson has lived more than nine years in Japan — first as a missionary serving in the Japan Fukuoka Mission, then as president of the Japan Nagoya Mission from 2004 to 2007, and as area president of the Church’s Asia North Area from 2008 to 2012. In 2016, he joined President Russell M. Nelson, who dedicated the Sapporo Japan Temple, and later accompanied President Henry B. Eyring as he rededicated the Tokyo Japan Temple in 2022.
- He met his wife, Sister Lesa Jean Higley Stevenson, at Utah State University. The couple married Aug. 20, 1979, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple and are the parents of four sons.
