Waters of baptism, walls of stone: 107 baptisms and a temple-focused people in Papua New Guinea

Hundreds of Latter-day Saints, friends and converts walk to the Bangaho River in Papua New Guinea where 107 people were baptized on June 14, 2025.

A pristine jungle river-turned-baptismal-font and a crowded meetinghouse yard draped in makeshift tents set the scene for a landmark weekend in southeastern Papua New Guinea.

On June 14, 107 disciples of Jesus Christ stepped into the Bangoho River to be baptized; following those services, Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Pacific Area presidency, organized the Oro Papua New Guinea Stake — the fifth stake in the nation and the first in the remote province of Oro, reported the Church’s Papua New Guinea Newsroom.

For the meetings on June 14 and 15, the Popondetta chapel could not hold the hundreds who gathered. Volunteers pitched rows of tents outside, while others tuned in from remote villages by internet for the meetings.

Church members and friends in more remote areas of the stake gather to watch the proceedings through live video in Papua New Guinea on the weekend of June 14-15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Wakolo, assisted by Area Seventy Elder Jared V. Ormsby, taught that covenants anchor disciples despite life’s adversities, promising confidence and peace to all who build their lives on the foundation of God’s plan of salvation and the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Elder Tanielo B. Wakolo, First Counselor in the Pacific Area Presidency, instructs young single adults at a devotional connected to the creation of the Oro Papua New Guinea Stake on the weekend of June 14-15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Where prophets planted, Saints now grow

Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson and others break ground for a meetinghouse in Popendetta, Papua New Guinea in 1991. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The newly sustained stake president, President Tossip Salaiau, was a teenager in 1991 when then-Elder Russell M. Nelson — now President of the Church — presided at the groundbreaking for a meetinghouse in Popendetta.

Thirty-four years later, that quaint chapel is being razed to make room for a larger stake center, reported the Church’s Papua New Guinea Newsroom.

President Salaiau’s younger sister, Chimolen Tererembo — once a little girl at the groundbreaking — now serves as stake Relief Society president.

Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson presiding at a meetinghouse groundbreaking service in Popendetta Papua New Guinea in 1991. Among those in attendance were Tossip Salaiau (first from the left) and his young sister Chimolen Tererembo (standing to his right), who were both called into stake leadership positions in the new Oro Papua New Guinea Stake on the weekend of June 14-15, 2025.

Waters of faith

Miracles were on full display the previous afternoon when missionaries and long-time members escorted new friends to the Bangoho River.

To those in attendance, the scene evoked the Book of Mormon’s “Waters of Mormon,” where Alma baptized believers in Ancient American forests.

107 people were baptized in a portion of the Bangoho River in Papua New Guinea on June 14. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the meetings, Elder Ormsby spoke of the deep faith of these local members. “The prophet Joseph Smith prophesied that the Church would fill the earth,” he said. “And although Papua New Guinea and the people living their lives here have many challenges, you wouldn’t know it if you spoke to them. That’s the nature of their faith. They believe the Lord will bless them and we will see the Church flourish and grow here because of their faith.”

Saints sit under tents set up to accommodate those who came to witness the creation of the new stake in Papua New Guinea on the weekend of June 14-15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Flourish it has. Twelve months ago, Papua New Guinea counted only two stakes; today, there are five. Total membership now tops 41,000, and many more are accepting the gospel.

Leaders attribute much of the momentum to anticipation surrounding the nation’s first temple, now rising in the capital city of Port Moresby.

Related Story Church News Almanac: Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple

Elder Wakolo testified, “It is a miracle of faith. These people love God. They desire to come unto Christ and that is the miracle we see. The key to this is really the leaders and the members focusing on the house of the Lord. When construction of the temple in Port Moresby is complete and the temple is dedicated, it will have a tremendous impact on the growth of the Church in Papua New Guinea.”

Latter-day Saints sustain Church leaders at the creation of the Oro Papua New Guinea Stake on the weekend of June 14-15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When President Nelson announced the temple in April 2019, recently released Area Seventy Elder Robert Dudfield wrote that he “could not begin to describe my joy.”

Having watched families “walk the covenant path” in dozens of visits to the country, he called the temple “an answer to decades of prayer” that will further strengthen communities and “a country that has become temple ready.”

The new stake presidency of the Oro Papua New Guinea Stake pose for a photo in June 2025. From left to right: First Counselor Hansel Kunda; President Tossip Salaiau; and Second Counselor Johnsford Tura. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Small hands point to a holy future

Sabusa Branch members point to the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple during their visit to the temple construction site in May 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

That readiness is already visible among the youngest disciples.

In May, children from the Sabusa Branch convinced their parents to rent vans and brave dirt roads for a first-hand look at the temple construction site, reported the Church’s Papua New Guinea Newsroom.

A young member of the Sabusa Branch works on a puzzle picture of the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple in May 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nine-year-old Patricia Greg said simply, “Being here makes me feel joyful.”

Patricia Greg member Jacob Ramana visits the Port Moresby Papua new Guinea Temple in May 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Eleven-year-old Jacob Ramana added that “it was good to come to the temple today. My heart is pumping a little bit. I’m really happy.”

Sabusa Branch member Jacob Ramana visits the Port Moresby Papua new Guinea Temple in May 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Branch President Raymond Liri reported that the kids’ enthusiasm sparked renewed commitment among adults: “One way or another, this temple trip has helped us minister to everyone in the branch. When the commitment of their children is so strong, it has inspired their parents.”

Children gather in a church meetinghouse prior to their trip to the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple in May 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The majesty of this moment

Church members in Papua New Guinea believe they are watching the fulfillment of the Lord’s promise that the Church is coming “out of obscurity” (Doctrine and Covenants 1:30) in their blossoming island nation.

Two young Church members in Popondetta, Papua New Guinea, at Church meetings on the weekend of June 14-15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Back in Popondetta, that same temple focus framed the weekend conference. Elder Wakolo urged members to prepare now for temple ordinances that seal families eternally.

A larger stake center will soon replace the aging district meetinghouse, and construction teams have already begun preliminary work on the same plot of land Elder Nelson dedicated in 1991.

“The roots of the restored gospel and Church of Jesus Christ are deep in this land,” Elder Wakolo said. “Many generations will be blessed in years to come as we continue to gather to the sacrament, to the house of the Lord and to minister to one another to strengthen faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

Construction work continues on the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple in May 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For now, these Saints savor the memory of an unforgettable weekend: the cool embrace of river water, the rhythmic stomp of traditional dancers welcoming visiting leaders, the sustaining hands raised beneath sun-bleached tents and the promise of a gleaming temple on the horizon.

Elder Wakolo testified, “This is the majesty of the moment President Nelson invited us not to miss.”

Traditional dancers welcome Visiting Church leaders and friends with a traditional dance in Papua New Guinea in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints