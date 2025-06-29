This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Doctrine and Covenants 71-75, which includes the duties of bishops and the promise that “no weapon that is formed against you shall prosper” (Doctrine and Covenants 71:9).

Following are a few quotes from past and present Church leaders about these sections of the Doctrine and Covenants.

Doctrine and Covenants 71

“Our responsibility is to ‘receive’ that which our Father offers. ‘For unto him that receiveth it shall be given more abundantly, even power’ (Doctrine and Covenants 71:6): power to receive all that He can and will give us — now and eternally; power to become sons and daughters of God, to know ‘the powers of heaven’ (Doctrine and Covenants 121:36), to speak in His name and to receive ‘the power of [His] Spirit’ (Doctrine and Covenants 29:30). These powers become available personally to each one of us through the ordinances and the covenants of the temple.”

— Elder Kent F. Richards, then a General Authority Seventy, April 2016 general conference, “The Power of Godliness”

“To rationalize disobedience does not change spiritual law or its consequences but leads to confusion, instability, wandering in strange paths, being lost and grief. As disciples of Christ, we have a sacred obligation to uphold His laws and commandments and the covenants which we take upon ourselves.

“In December 1831 some of the brethren were called upon to help allay unfriendly feelings that had developed toward the Church. Through the Prophet Joseph Smith, the Lord directed them in an unusual, even surprising way:

“‘Confound your enemies; call upon them to meet you both in public and in private. …

“‘Wherefore, let them bring forth their strong reasons against the Lord. …

“‘No weapon that is formed against you shall prosper;

“‘And if any man lift his voice against you he shall be confounded in mine own due time.

“‘Wherefore, keep my commandments; they are true and faithful’ (Doctrine and Covenants 71:7-11).”

— The late Elder Robert D. Hales, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2014 general conference, “If Ye Love Me, Keep My Commandments”

“We have had some who, writing in the public press occasionally, are among those who have fallen by the wayside. They befoul the honored family names that they have. They have disgraced the honors that we had given to them in times past. They are trying to join the forces of the enemy against the work of the Lord. …

“I always remember the word of the Lord when I hear these things said by those who are trying to tear down his work. The Lord has said:

“‘Wherefore, confound your enemies; call upon them to meet you both in public and in private; …

“‘Wherefore, let them bring forth their strong reasons against the Lord.

“‘Verily, thus saith the Lord unto you — there is no weapon that is formed against you, shall prosper;

“‘And if any man lift his voice against you he shall be confounded in mine own due time.

“‘Wherefore, keep my commandments’ (Doctrine and Covenants 71:7-11).”

— The late President Harold B. Lee, then the President of the Church, October 1973 general conference, “Closing Remarks”

Doctrine and Covenants 72

"Recognizing the Tender Mercies in Your Life" is by Keith Larson. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“A great enemy of good choices is rationalization. Many argue that we are not accountable for our choices. But because of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ, we know that we are accountable (see Doctrine and Covenants 72:3). We also know to whom we must account. It is the Savior.”

— Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in the August 2019 Liahona article “The Eternal Importance of Righteous Choices”

“I believe there are three elements which characterize successful stewardship — agency, diligence and accountability. We are free to accept or reject the invitation to serve, but once we accept, we assume full responsibility for the results. In section 4 of the Doctrine and Covenants, we read, ‘O ye that embark in the service of God’ — I see this as the invitation — ‘see that ye serve him with all your heart, might, mind and strength’ (Doctrine and Covenants 4:2). And then, in section 72: ‘It is required of the Lord, at the hand of every steward, to render an account of his stewardship, both in time and in eternity’ (Doctrine and Covenants 72:3). While we are ultimately accountable to the Lord, we are also accountable to His mortal priesthood administrators.”

— The late Elder J. Richard Clarke, then the second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, October 1978 general conference, “Successful Welfare Stewardship”

“In the first place, the Church is expressly and directly to care for its poor and needy, and the bishop is charged with the responsibility of carrying out that command and is given all the rights, prerogatives and functions necessary therefore.

“In the next place, the standard of care has been indicated. The bishop has been directed ‘to keep the Lord’s storehouse; to receive the funds of the church … and to administer to [the] wants’ of his people. (Doctrine and Covenants 72:10-11).”

— The late President Marion G. Romney, then the second counselor in the First Presidency, October 1977 general conference, “The Role of Bishops in Welfare Services”

Doctrine and Covenants 74

“Uplifting traditions play a significant role in leading us toward the things of the Spirit. Those that promote love for Deity and unity in families and among people are especially important.

“The power of tradition, however, poses a significant danger. It can cause us to forget our heavenly heritage. To achieve eternal goals, we must reconcile our earthly culture with the doctrine of the everlasting gospel. This process involves embracing all that is spiritually elevating in our family and societal traditions and discarding that which is a barrier to our eternal view and achievement. …

“Also warning of this peril and its gravity, the Prophet Joseph Smith was inspired to clarify one of Paul’s epistles to the people of Corinth by stating, ‘And it came to pass that the children, being brought up in subjection to the law of Moses, gave heed to the traditions of their fathers and believed not the gospel of Christ, wherein they became unholy’ (Doctrine and Covenants 74:4).

“Please be not dismissive and think this principle applies only to others and their culture; know that it is valid for you and for me, wherever on earth we may live or whatever our family circumstances may be.”

— Elder Donald L. Hallstrom, then a General Authority Seventy, October 2000 general conference, “Cultivate Righteous Traditions”

Doctrine and Covenants 75

A person studies the scriptures with the aid of the Gospel Library app. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Today is the day for us to show character and courage and to share the gospel of Jesus Christ. Today is the day for our young people to prepare to serve in the Lord’s battalion on a teaching or service mission. The world needs you. There are knees to strengthen, hands to raise and truth to preach.

“May the following invitation from the Lord move us to action and to raise the banner of truth with power:

“‘Behold, I say unto you that it is my will that you should go forth …

“‘Lifting up your voices as with the sound of a trump, proclaiming the truth according to the revelations and commandments which I have given you.

“‘And thus, if ye are faithful ye shall be … crowned with honor, and glory, and immortality, and eternal life’ (Doctrine and Covenants 75:3-5).”

— Elder Eduardo Gavarret, General Authority Seventy, in the July 2024 Liahona article “A Wonderful Preparation for Life”

“I promise you that as you follow Jesus Christ, you will find sustained peace and true joy. As you keep your covenants with increasing precision, and as you defend the Church and kingdom of God on the earth today, the Lord will bless you with strength and wisdom to accomplish what only members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can accomplish.

“We are to be builders of an individual faith in God, faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and faith in His Church. We are to build families and be sealed in holy temples. We are to build the Church and kingdom of God upon the earth (see Matthew 6:33). We are to prepare for our own divine destiny: glory, immortality and eternal lives (see Romans 2:7; Doctrine and Covenants 75:5).”

— President Russell M. Nelson, in the April 2020 Liahona article “The Future of the Church: Preparing the World for the Savior’s Second Coming”

“First, God is the source of eternal truth. He and His Son, Jesus Christ, have a perfect understanding of truth and always act in harmony with true principles and laws. This power allows Them to create and govern worlds as well as to love, guide and nurture each one of us perfectly. They want us to understand and apply truth so we can enjoy the blessings They do. They may impart truth in person or, more typically, through messengers such as the Holy Ghost, angels or living prophets.

“Second, the Holy Ghost testifies of all truth (see Doctrine and Covenants 75:10). He reveals truths to us directly and witnesses of truth taught by others. Impressions from the Spirit typically come as thoughts to our minds and feelings to our hearts.”

— Elder John C. Pingree Jr., General Authority Seventy, October 2023 general conference, “Eternal Truth”

“I do not pretend to list all of the ways in which the Lord may choose to speak to His chosen prophet. We could name personal appearances [or] voices out of a cloud. …

“But to the member of the Church intent on keeping the commandments, needing personal guidance in his daily affairs, … the Lord has indicated many times that the answer will come by the “still small voice.” How may I, then, know how to receive and what to expect?

“First, the Lord will speak by His Spirit, which is the Holy Ghost. In speaking to the Twelve in 1829 the Lord said, referring to the words He had given:

“‘For it is my voice which speaketh them unto you; for they are given by my Spirit unto you’ (Doctrine and Covenants 18:35).

“Later, in 1832, he instructed the elders, ‘I who speak even by the voice of my Spirit’ (Doctrine and Covenants 75:1).

“It is important that we learn to understand when the Lord speaks to us through His Spirit, for it is certain He will do this to the righteous and deserving.”

— The late Elder S. Dilworth Young, then a General Authority Seventy, April 1976 general conference, “The Still Small Voice”

“The obligation of the receiver to labor, to the extent of his ability, to sustain himself and dependents, is just as great, in God’s economy, as is the obligation to contribute to the care of the needy. When the Lord expelled Adam from Eden, He said: ‘In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground’ (Genesis 3:19).

“This divine command is still in force. In the revealed ‘law of the church,’ the Lord said in this dispensation: ‘Thou shalt not be idle; for he that is idle shall not eat the bread nor wear the garments of the laborer’ (Doctrine and Covenants 42:42). Later He added: ‘The idler shall not have place in the church, except he repent and mend his ways’ (Doctrine and Covenants 75:29).

“As positive, however, as is this commandment against idleness, a disregard of it by the receiver does not justify Church members in failing to impart of their substance ‘according to the law of [the] gospel, unto the poor and the needy’ (Doctrine and Covenants 104:18).”

— The late President Marion G. Romney, then the second counselor in the First Presidency, October 1972 general conference, “Caring for the Poor and Needy”

“As a father in the Church attempts to be a father to his children, there are occasionally some special conflicts. In the 75th section of the Doctrine and Covenants the Lord says: ‘And again, verily I say unto you, that every man who is obliged to provide for his own family, let him provide, and he shall in nowise lose his crown; and let him labor in the church’ (Doctrine and Covenants 75:28).

“This spells out two basic responsibilities: providing for our families and laboring in the Church. There arise questions sometimes as to a seeming conflict between a father’s duty to his family and the many church responsibilities that might be his. …

“As I look back on it, I realize that although the amount of time we spend is important, probably the more important thing is the ability to build our children into our lives. If we can express sincere interest in them and let them know that we know what is going on, even if we have to do it on the run sometimes, this seems to be far more important than a parent who has more time but somehow does not convey this interest.”

— The late Elder Loren C. Dunn, then a General Authority Seventy, October 1971 general conference, “This Is My Beloved Son”