From emergency response to beekeeping: How the Church is caring for those in need in Europe

People work in a greenhouse in Bosnia and Herzegovina. In June 2024, the Church celebrated a decade of working with Muslim Aid in the country on projects such as providing greenhouses to those in need to promote self-sufficiency.

Donations and humanitarian efforts from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its members impacted the lives of nearly 20 million people across Europe in 2024.

Worldwide, the Church expended $1.45 billion in 192 countries and territories in 2024. Through funding and commodities, the Church supports thousands of humanitarian projects around the world without regard to race, nationality or religious affiliation.

Many of the donations in Europe have directly blessed millions of refugees and immigrants who have been forcibly displaced.

The Church works with government and non-government agencies to help fund welcome centers and provide blankets, bedding, food, clothing, shelter, medication, healthcare, education, sanitation, hygiene and other services to help people integrate into their new communities.

Church donations to Project HOPE provided health care for displaced people in Moldova. The Church also donated food packages and hygiene kits to vulnerable populations in Greece, Norway and the Czech Republic.

Missionaries in the Adriatic North Mission load boxes of hygiene kits on a truck for delivery on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The kits were given to agencies in neighboring countries as part of a Light the World service project. | Sister Kathryn Bates

Elder Paul Picard, an Area Seventy in the Europe Central Area, told attendees at the international conference of “The Year of Peace and Trust: Development of International Activities for the Sake of Children” in Arkadag City, Turkmenistan, on March 29 why this giving is so important to the Church.

“As followers of Jesus Christ, we live His teachings,” he said. “When Jesus was asked about the greatest commandment, He replied it is to ‘love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, and mind.’ He then added the second greatest commandment to ‘love your neighbor as yourself.’ This love drives our purpose, and it all starts within our families.”

In 2024, caring for those in need in Europe included:

108 projects to benefit women and children

44 water, hygiene, and sanitation projects

112 health and disabilities projects

80 projects benefiting refugees, immigrants, and internally displaced persons

56 education systems projects

43 food and security projects

Education

After an earthquake in Turkey in 2023, the Church has continued to help with recovery efforts.

In October, the Church worked with Turkish authorities to formally open three schools in the Hatay region in southeast Turkey, according to a news release from the Church’s Europe Newsroom.

Children participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony in Aşağioba, Hatay, Turkey, on Oct. 23, 2024. The ribbon cutting ceremony formed part of the inauguration event that formally opened the three new schools that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints funded to help restore the earthquake damage incurred on Feb. 6, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This means that children whose schools were destroyed in the earthquake will no longer have to travel long distances to continue their education.

“There are no words to express the joy of seeing those innocent and happy children back to school,” Elder Picard said. “The rising generation is humanity’s future, and we have a responsibility to protect, nurture and give the best to our children.”

Emergency response

The Church worked with other local and global relief organizations to help those affected by the flash floods in Spain.

Despite devastating losses themselves, many Latter-day Saints in the area worked to help neighbors in whatever way they could.

People continue to clean up in Catarroja, Spain, on Nov. 8, 2024, more than a week after massive flooding caused extensive damage in Catarroja and in and around Valencia the previous week. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Part of the recovery effort included gathering much-needed cleaning supplies. Missionaries for the Church also cleaned mud from the streets in Catarroja, Valencia, which was one of the most affected areas.

Storm Boris also left behind heavy destruction in many communities in September 2024, and the Church and its members responded with compassion. Members served by shoveling mud, clearing yards and cleaning homes, according to a news release from the Church’s Europe Newsroom.

Helping women and children

The Relief Society organization is leading the Church’s global initiative for women and children, which works to improve the health and well-being of women and children around the world, especially through child nutrition, maternal and newborn care, immunizations and education.

Full-time missionaries from the Adriatic South Mission serving in Albania hug blankets they made for new mothers in need in May 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Europe in 2024, the Church continued to collaborate with Progetto Arca, which provides housing and food assistance to those in need.

The Church also supported Mary’s Smile, a foundation established by professional women and mothers in Hungary that aims to establish a Christian-focused foster care network.

In May, a group of 30 Latter-day Saints in Albania tied fleece blankets to give to new mothers in need. The Church also donated equipment and newborn essentials to the Mother and Child Hospital Foundation in the country.

Empowering individuals

Distributing pregnant milk cows to families in need in Bosnia and Herzegovina has helped families meet their nutritional needs and provided a financial boost through the sale of surplus milk. In June 2024, the Church and Muslim Aid marked ten years of working together on projects like these. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church worked with Muslim Aid to help people develop self-reliance with greenhouses, a beekeeping initiative and the distribution of pregnant milk cows in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

People not only received fully stocked and installed greenhouses, they also underwent training to learn how to be successful. Those who received beekeeping materials also had instructional support and an educational campaign. Then, families in need received pregnant milk cows — allowing them to have fresh milk and make money through selling surplus milk.