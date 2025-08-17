This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Doctrine and Covenants 89-92, which includes the Word of Wisdom.

Following are a few quotes from past and present Church leaders about these sections of the Doctrine and Covenants.

Doctrine and Covenants 89

“Stated succinctly, a gospel principle is a doctrinally based guideline for the righteous exercise of moral agency. Principles derive from broader gospel truths and provide direction and standards as we press forward on the covenant path. …

“The Word of Wisdom is another example of a principle as a guideline. Please note these introductory verses in section 89 of the Doctrine and Covenants:

“‘Given for a principle with promise, adapted to the capacity of the weak and the weakest of all saints, who are or can be called saints.

“‘Behold, verily, thus saith the Lord unto you: In consequence of evils and designs which do and will exist in the hearts of conspiring men in the last days, I have warned you, and forewarn you, by giving unto you this word of wisdom by revelation’ (Doctrine and Covenants 89:3-4).

“The inspired instruction that follows this introduction provides enduring guidelines for both physical and spiritual well-being and testifies of specific blessings contingent upon our faithfulness to the principle.”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2021 general conference, “‘The Principles of My Gospel’”

“In 1833 the Lord revealed to the Prophet Joseph Smith a plan for healthy living. That plan is found in the 89th section of the Doctrine and Covenants and is known as the Word of Wisdom. It gives specific direction regarding the food we eat, and it prohibits the use of substances which are harmful to our bodies.

“Those who are obedient to the Lord’s commandments and who faithfully observe the Word of Wisdom are promised particular blessings, among which are good health and added physical stamina (see Doctrine and Covenants 89:18-21).”

— The late President Thomas S. Monson, then the president of the Church, October 2016 general conference, “Principles and Promises”

“Obedience allows God’s blessings to flow without constraint. He will bless His obedient children with freedom from bondage and misery. And He will bless them with more light. For example, one keeps the Word of Wisdom knowing that obedience will not only bring freedom from addiction, but it will also add blessings of wisdom and treasures of knowledge (see Doctrine and Covenants 89:19).”

— President Russell M. Nelson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2011 general conference, “Face the Future with Faith”

“In 1908 in a general conference, President Joseph F. Smith read section 89 of the Doctrine and Covenants — the Word of Wisdom. Then he, both of his counselors, and the President of the Twelve all spoke to the same subject, the Word of Wisdom. Then a vote to accept it as binding upon the members of the Church was unanimously passed.

“That revelation begins, ‘In consequence of evils and designs which do and will exist in the hearts of conspiring men in the last days, I have warned you, and forewarn you, by giving unto you this word of wisdom by revelation’ (Doctrine and Covenants 89:4).

“It is a shield and a protection unto our people, particularly to our youth. It becomes a part of that ‘whole armor’ of God promised in the revelations to protect them from the ‘fiery darts’ of the adversary (see Doctrine and Covenants 27:15-18).”

— The late President Boyd K. Packer, then the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2007 general conference, “The Spirit of the Tabernacle”

A man and woman organize food on a table. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The Lord’s command that we abstain from alcohol, tobacco, tea and coffee (see Doctrine and Covenants 89) also runs counter to the traditions of many. Long-standing addictions or habits are not easily broken, but God’s command is clear and the promised blessings more than compensate for the challenges of change.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2003 general conference, “Repentance and Change”

“The Word of Wisdom is a spiritual law. To the obedient He proclaimed, ‘I, the Lord, give unto them a promise, that the destroying angel shall pass by them, as the children of Israel, and not slay them’ (Doctrine and Covenants 89:21).

“At the first passover, the destroying angel did pass over houses that were marked with blood on the doorposts. In our day, the faithful keep the Word of Wisdom. It is one of our signs unto God that we are His covenant people.

“Choose to be different; you will be blessed both physically and spiritually.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 1988 general conference, “Addiction or Freedom”

“How I wish that each of us could have a strong testimony of the Word of Wisdom and that we could share with others the results of its sacred promises so that our future generations can be healthy and intelligent, and so our families and nations can be strengthened. In this way, we can become worthy of the final promise of the Lord as contained in this section of the Doctrine and Covenants: ‘And I, the Lord, give unto them a promise, that the destroying angel shall pass by them, as the children of Israel, and not slay them’ (Doctrine and Covenants 89:21). When we humbly recognize and fully accept the counsel of the Lord, nothing will be able to hold back man’s intelligence.”

— The late Elder Eduardo Ayala, then a General Authority Seventy, October 1990 general conference, “The Word of Wisdom”

“Among the most familiar of the health scriptures is the 89th section of the Doctrine and Covenants, wherein the Lord specifies both substances that are for our use and those which are detrimental to us.

“Scientific research has verified the harmful effects of tea, coffee, tobacco and alcohol — even upon the development of an unborn child.

“We have been warned both by our prophets and by science of the dangers in the improper and indiscriminate use of drugs, including ‘over-the-counter drugs.’ Helpful as these remedies are in times of illness, some contain ingredients that if used to excess or in combination with other substances can have dangerous side effects — even dependency or addiction.”

— The late Sister Barbara B. Smith, then the Relief Society general president, October 1978 general conference, “Good Health — A Key to Joyous Living”

Doctrine and Covenants 90

Actors portray Jesus Christ speaking with His disciples in this picture from the Book of Mormon Videos. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This fickle world often feels tempest tossed, uncertain, sometimes fortunate and — too often — unfortunate. Yet, in this world of tribulation, ‘we know that all things work together for good to them that love God’ (Romans 8:28). Indeed, as we walk uprightly and remember our covenants, ‘all things shall work together for your good’ (Doctrine and Covenants 90:24).

“All things for our good. A remarkable promise. Comforting assurance from God Himself. In a miraculous way, the purpose of Creation and the nature of God are to know beginning and end, to bring about all that is for our good, and to help us become sanctified and holy through Jesus Christ’s grace and Atonement.”

— Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2024 general conference, “All Things for Our Good”

“The phrase ‘in the path of their duty’ describes the inspired translators and interpreters around the world who serve the Lord by helping friends and members to ‘hear the fulness of the gospel in [their] own tongue, and in [their] own language’ (Doctrine and Covenants 90:11). Their voices, signed language, and translated documents convey eternal truths, yet few of us know their names or ever express appreciation. Through the gift of tongues with which they have been blessed, translators and interpreters serve diligently, selflessly, and, most often, anonymously to help people receive the spiritual gift of faith through reading and hearing the word of God.”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2023 general conference, “In the Path of Their Duty”

“Can we exercise the faith to believe and to act accordingly? Can we live up to our commitments and sacred covenants? Can we keep the commandments of God even in challenging circumstances? Of course we can.

“We can because God has promised, ‘All things shall work together for your good, if [you] walk uprightly’ (Doctrine and Covenants 90:24). Therefore, let us set aside our fears and live instead with joy, humility, hope and a bold confidence that the Lord is with us.”

— Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, then the second counselor in the First Presidency, April 2017 general conference, “Perfect Love Casteth Out Fear”

English and Spanish translations of the Book of Mormon on display with dozens of other languages during the Saturday afternoon session of the 180th Annual General Conference on Saturday, April 3, 2010. | Jason Olson, Deseret News

“One of the most significant features of any culture is its language. In the San Francisco, California, area, where I lived, there were seven nonnative language units. Our doctrine with respect to language is set forth in section 90, verse 11 of the Doctrine and Covenants: ‘For it shall come to pass in that day, that every man shall hear the fulness of the gospel in his own tongue, and in his own language.’

“When God’s children pray to Him in their native language, that is the language of their heart. It is clear that the language of the heart is precious to all people.”

— Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2015 general conference, “The Lord Is My Light”

“Seek the help of others to give you added strength and support. Look first to your Heavenly Father through prayer. You are His daughter. He knows you and loves you. He hears and answers your prayers. We are taught countless times in the scriptures to ‘pray always’ (see, for example, Doctrine and Covenants 90:24). As you pray, the Lord will be with you just as the Lord was with [the prophet] Joshua.”

— Sister Mary N. Cook, then the first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, April 2010 general conference, “Never, Never, Never Give Up!”

“We are given this insight in Doctrine and Covenants 90:24: ‘Search diligently, pray always and be believing, and all things shall work together for your good, if ye walk uprightly.’ This stunning promise from the Lord that all things shall work together for our good is repeated many times in the scriptures, particularly to people or prophets who are suffering through the trials of their own life stories.

“I sense that this promise comes from a tender, caring Father who desires to bless us and give us reason to hope through our earthly journey. Knowing that eventually all things will work together for our good will help us endure affliction like the faithful people from the scriptures who knew of His promises and trusted in them, ‘having seen them afar off, and were persuaded of them, and embraced them’ (Hebrews 11:13). We too can embrace this promise.”

— Sister Susan W. Tanner, then the Young Women general president, April 2004 general conference, “All Things Shall Work Together for Your Good”

“This I have observed: There are no language barriers in the Church. There is a mighty power that transcends the power of messages conveyed by words alone, and this is the power of messages communicated by the Spirit to our hearts. In every land and clime the sweet Spirit of our Savior communicates to all who seek the truth, regardless of tongue or dialect. It is a universal messenger to every heart in tune. I have felt it everywhere in my recent experiences, regardless of the prevailing language spoken, and I testify to the power and authenticity of such communications. The Spirit is as operative today in communicating the gospel to all who seek the truth as it was on the day of Pentecost anciently.

“There is a striking description of this miracle in the Doctrine and Covenants.

“‘For it shall come to pass in that day, that every man shall hear the fulness of the gospel in his own tongue, and in his own language, through those who are ordained unto this power, by the administration of the Comforter, shed forth upon them for the revelation of Jesus Christ’ (Doctrine and Covenants 90:11).”

— The late Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin, then an assistant to the Council of the Twelve, October 1975 general conference, “The Language of the Spirit”

Doctrine and Covenants 91

“A few ancient writings, unavailable to Joseph Smith or anyone else at that time, have since appeared. Apocryphal writings may contain truths to be discerned, for ‘whoso is enlightened by the Spirit shall obtain benefit therefrom’ (Doctrine and Covenants 91:5). This is an example from the Nag Hammadi Library. In the Apocryphon of James, Jesus reportedly told an afflicted Peter and James, ‘If you consider how long the world existed before you, and how long it will exist after you, you will find that your life is one single day and your sufferings one single hour’ (“The Apocryphon of James,” in The Nag Hammadi Library in English, edited by James M. Robinson, published in 1978, p. 31).

“How like what the Lord told suffering Joseph in jail: ‘My son … thine adversity and thine afflictions shall be but a small moment’ (Doctrine and Covenants 121:7).

“One’s life, therefore, is brevity compared to eternity — like being dropped off by a parent for a day at school. But what a day.”

— The late Elder Neal A. Maxwell of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 1985 general conference, “Premortality, a Glorious Reality”