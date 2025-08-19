Elder Villar teaches about the Church on Peruvian television program

Elder Juan Pablo Villar, president of the Church's South America Northwest Area, discusses the doctrine and history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the Aug. 10, 2025, broadcast of "Puentes de Fe" on TVPerú Noticias.

Elder Juan Pablo Villar, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s South America Northwest Area, joined the Aug. 10 broadcast of “Puentes de Fe” — a television program on TVPerú Noticias — to share the doctrine and history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to the Church’s Spanish Newsroom.

“Puentes de Fe” highlights various faith traditions and seeks to foster interfaith dialogue. This five-minute episode centered on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After a narrator introduced the Church, Elder Villar explained to viewers that the Church was restored through Joseph Smith. He said the purpose of the Restoration was to bring back the same organization that existed when Christ was on the earth.

Footage of Latter-day Saint missionaries is shown on the Aug. 10, 2025, broadcast of "Puentes de Fe" on TVPerú Noticias. This episode highlighted the doctrine and history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Screenshot from TVPerú Noticias on YouTube

He also shared his testimony of The Book of Mormon, clarifying its significance.

“The Bible is a testament of Jesus Christ, which we love, follow and study,” Elder Villar said. “And the Book of Mormon works alongside the Bible to add its testimony of Jesus Christ and His role as Savior of this world.”

As footage from different Latter-day Saint temples in Peru played on-screen, the narrator explained that Latter-day Saints participate in ordinances such as baptism, confirmation, the sacrament and eternal marriage. Elder Villar taught that eternal marriages, or sealings, only take place inside the house of the Lord.

Elder Villar also took the opportunity to highlight some of the Church’s humanitarian efforts in Peru, including child nutrition projects.

“It is key for us to care for all of our Heavenly Father’s children,” said Elder Villar.

The video showed footage of young missionaries sharing copies of the Book of Mormon and teaching lessons, and Elder Villar stated that approximately 75,000 full-time teaching missionaries currently serve throughout the world.

He also shared Church membership numbers for Peru — about 650,000 — and the world — over 17 million.

Footage of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square's concert in Peru's National Stadium is shown during the Aug. 10, 2025 broadcast of "Puentes de Fe" on TVPerú Noticias. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The broadcast recognized the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square as a “cultural emblem,” showing footage from the choir’s performance in Peru’s National Stadium this February.

The narrator ended the five-minute episode with the program’s slogan: “We may have different beliefs, but we are united by solidarity, tolerance and respect for a better Peru.”