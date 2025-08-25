Strengthening a century-old partnership: Red Cross leaders visit Church welfare operations

Trevor Riggen, center, president of Humanitarian Services for the American Red Cross, walks with his colleagues during a tour of the Bishops' Central Storehouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Aug.19, 2025.

Leaders from the American Red Cross toured Welfare Square and the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 19, to learn more about how The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provides relief from disaster and hope in moments of need to millions of people around the world.

Trevor Riggen, center left, president of Humanitarian Services for the American Red Cross; and Sharon Eubank, center right, director of Humanitarian Services of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; gather with colleagues for a photo in Salt Lake City. Riggen and other American Red Cross leaders met with Eubank during their visit to Welfare Square and the Bishops' Central Storehouse on Tuesday, Aug.19, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

American Red Cross President of Humanitarian Services Trevor Riggen and three colleagues from the organization’s Southwest and Rocky Mountain divisions came to learn more about the Church’s continuous work to provide food, clothing and other necessities to people in need — and to strengthen the ongoing collaboration between the two humanitarian organizations, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Church hosts guided them through the storehouse and Welfare Square, highlighting efforts that support not only Latter-day Saints but people of all faiths and circumstances worldwide.

Safeguarding care for those in need

Riggen underscored how the Church’s ongoing commitment helps the Red Cross respond swiftly and extend critical care in times of emergency. “We are profoundly grateful for the Church’s heartfelt generosity which helps safeguard our ability to care for those in need when the unthinkable happens,” he said.

The Church is the Red Cross’s largest sponsor of blood drives in the United States. Since the first drive in 1996, Latter-day Saints have donated more than 1.3 million units of blood — roughly 97,000 units annually during thousands of local events. Support from the Church has also funded mobile donor centers, community emergency vehicles and vital biomedical equipment that keeps hospital shelves stocked.

Blaine Maxfield, managing director of Welfare and Self-Reliance Services for the Church, said the more than century-old collaboration between the Church and the American Red Cross demonstrates a shared commitment to lift burdens and provide hope. “Every act of service — whether it’s a blood donation or disaster response — offers relief, healing and hope to God’s children,” he said.

A legacy of humanitarian support

Today, their shared commitment continues — through blood donations, financial gifts, volunteerism and a focus on serving communities in crisis.

The Aug. 19 visit came just days after the Church announced a $5.1 million donation to support Red Cross blood programs, including new donor center equipment and initiatives to aid patients with sickle cell disease. Earlier this year, the Church also contributed more than $1 million and in-kind donations to assist in relief efforts following wildfires in Southern California and floods in Kerrville, Texas.

Other recent monetary contributions to the Red Cross include $7.35 million in 2024, $9.7 million in 2023 — this amount includes $1 million for relief following the Maui wildfires — and $5.1 million in 2022. In the decade prior, the Church provided $18 million in in-kind disaster relief, including hygiene kits and other essential supplies, as well as a campaign to encourage blood donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A vital collaboration

Because of this consistent generosity, the Red Cross recognized the Church in 2018 with its first “Mission Leader” partnership award, the highest level of organizational support. During his visit, Riggen reiterated this designation.

Trevor Riggen, president of Humanitarian Services for the American Red Cross, talks in a presentation while visiting humanitarian facilities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. He and other American Red Cross leaders came to strengthen relationships and learn more about the work done at Welfare Square and the Bishops' Central Storehouse on Tuesday, Aug.19, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“‘Mission leaders’ like The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are vital to the Red Cross, powering our work through volunteerism, providing the capacity to respond immediately in times of crisis and supporting lifesaving blood services,” he said.

