Jesus Christ heals broken hearts, Brother Sean R. Dixon testifies to young adults

OREM, Utah — In the wake of tragedy, Brother Sean R. Dixon’s greatest feeling is love.

“I feel that feeling for each one of you today,” said Brother Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Although I have prepared remarks today, I… pray that you can have soft hearts so that the Lord and the Holy Ghost can speak to you. Because what each of us needs in a time like this is something very unique and different.”

Brother Dixon spoke to young adults during a devotional at the Utah Valley Institute of Religion on Wednesday, Sept. 17. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister M’Shelle Dixon.

The Utah Valley Institute is adjacent to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, where Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a student event on Sept. 10.

A week later — almost to the hour — local young adults gathered at the Utah Valley Institute to pray, sing, worship and seek healing through Jesus Christ.

Gavin Dirks, right, a senior at Utah Valley University studying exercise science, hugs Nathan Hughes, a junior at UVU studying business management, after a devotional held at the Utah Valley Institute of Religion, adjacent to UVU, in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Their pain was particularly personal to Brother Dixon, whose 30-plus years as a teacher and administrator in the Church’s Seminaries and Institutes of Religion includes five years as the director of the Utah Valley Institute from 2019 to 2024.

He told young adults that before the devotional, he spent some time in the courtyard where the shooting occurred — and that he felt a deep sense of reverence there.

“In response to a horrific act of evil, we find the Lord,” Brother Dixon said. “We find that the Lord comes and makes His presence known. There is reverence upon this campus, and I think it has everything to do with the fact that you are disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Following the devotional, counselors from the Church’s Family Services taught a course about processing the many emotions that come with a community tragedy.

Additionally, starting Sept. 24, the Utah Valley institute will begin a five-week course called “Peacemakers Needed” that will focus on avoiding contention, being a light and other similar topics. Classes will be held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

‘He healeth the broken in heart’

Brother Sean R. Dixon, left, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, and his wife, Sister M’Shelle Dixon, right, listen to the Utah Valley Institute Singers perform during a devotional at the Utah Valley Institute of Religion, adjacent to Utah Valley University, in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

During the devotional, Brother Dixon testified that the answer to all difficulties is Jesus Christ.

The first great commandment is to love God with all one’s heart, might, mind and strength (see Doctrine and Covenants 4:2), but the “first great truth of all eternity,” he said, is that God loves His children with all His heart, might, mind and strength.

“God does not forget His sons and daughters. … He sees you in your unique pain, which is different from everybody else’s,” Brother Dixon said.

He referenced Psalm 147:3, which states that the Lord “healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds.”

“Brothers and sisters, if you have a feeling that you have a broken heart today, if you feel that you have some gaping wounds, I testify that we believe in a Savior,” Brother Dixon said. “We believe in a Redeemer Whose hands are stretched out far beyond the pain and the sorrow that we are experiencing. His capacity to bring comfort and heal is infinite.”

Alysha Royal, a senior at Utah Valley University studying art and design, rests her head on her husband, Elijah Royal, a junior at Brigham Young University studying global supply chain management, during a devotional held at the Utah Valley Institute of Religion, adjacent to Utah Valley University, in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Brother Dixon also referenced the story found in 3 Nephi 8-11, where the Nephites experienced earthquakes, fires, tempests and then total darkness across the land. For three days, Brother Dixon said, they suffered fear, grief and pain; but at the end of that darkness came light — the Savior of the world.

“When we go through darkness, we can know that light is on its way to chase away the darkness,” Brother Dixon said.

He continued that, while the Savior was among the Nephites, He spent time healing the sick, lame, leprous, withered or otherwise afflicted (see 3 Nephi 17:7). Today’s afflictions might not look the same as those found in scripture, Brother Dixon said; for instance, a person isn’t likely to contract leprosy. But they might be socially isolated, just like lepers were in ancient times.

For anyone who recognizes themselves or others in any of these mortal afflictions, Brother Dixon said, come unto Christ.

“We’re not the healers. We don’t have the capacity to heal,” Brother Dixon said. “We’re the bringers. We’re the people that can bring people to the Savior so that He can heal them. And I testify that He is mighty to do that.”

Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men General Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center, talks with Utah Valley University students while joined by his wife, Sister M’Shelle Dixon, right, after a devotional at the Utah Valley Institute of Religion, adjacent to UVU, in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Brother Dixon also noted the many ways that President Russell M. Nelson has advocated for peacemaking in recent years, such as his April 2023 general conference address “Peacemakers Needed.”

He asked young adults to ponder, first, in what ways the Holy Ghost is inviting them to come unto Christ, and second, specific ways they can become better peacemakers.

“Our Savior lives,” Brother Dixon testified. “He’s not just a person from the history books, but He is alive and well, anxious to bless and help each one of you.”