This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Doctrine and Covenants 125-128, which includes further revelation about the principle of baptisms for the dead.

Following are a few quotes from past and present leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about these sections of the Doctrine and Covenants.

Doctrine and Covenants 125

“All of us must remember that we do not become automatically saints, in the full sense of the word, through baptism. We are baptized so that we might enter the kingdom of God; but once through that gateway, we must essay or strive to become saints of the living God (see Doctrine and Covenants 125:2). … We must become saints through the atonement of Christ by yielding to the enticings of the Holy Spirit and by acquiring Christlike virtues.”

— The late Elder Carlos E. Asay, then a General Authority Seventy, August 1990 Brigham Young University devotional, “Spiritual Checkups”

Doctrine and Covenants 126

“Obviously, family values mirror our personal priorities. Given the gravity of current conditions, would parents be willing to give up just one outside thing, giving that time and talent instead to the family? Parents and grandparents, please scrutinize your schedules and priorities in order to ensure that life’s prime relationships get more prime time. Even consecrated and devoted Brigham Young was once told by the Lord, ‘Take especial care of your family’ (Doctrine and Covenants 126:3). Sometimes it is the most conscientious who need this message the most.”

— The late Elder Neal A. Maxwell, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 1994 general conference, “‘Take Especial Care of Your Family’”

Doctrine and Covenants 127

“Our work in the temple is tied to our eternal reward. Recently we have been put to the test. The Lord has called us to work in the temples with ‘diligence, … perseverance, and patience’ (Doctrine and Covenants 127:4). Being ‘recommended to the Lord’ requires those qualities. We must be diligent in living the commandments, persevere in our attention to our temple covenants and be grateful for what the Lord continues to teach about them and be patient as we wait for temples to reopen in their fullness.”

— Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2020 general conference, “Recommended to the Lord”

“The doctrine of the family in relation to family history and temple work is clear. The Lord in initial revelatory instructions referred to ‘baptism for your dead’ (Doctrine and Covenants 127:5). Our doctrinal obligation is to our own ancestors. This is because the celestial organization of heaven is based on families. The First Presidency has encouraged members, especially youth and young single adults, to emphasize family history work and ordinances for their own family names or the names of ancestors of their ward and stake members. We need to be connected to both our roots and branches. The thought of being associated in the eternal realm is indeed glorious.”

— Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2014 general conference, “Roots and Branches”

Doctrine and Covenants 128

A statue of the prophet Joseph Smith is seen during the Sunday morning session of the 184th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, April 6, 2014, in Salt Lake City. | Tom Smart, Deseret News

“Once, the Prophet Joseph Smith said, ‘Brethren, shall we not go on in so great a cause?’ However, since my message is mainly for you, the youth, I would like to use the word youth instead of brethren. Ready?

“‘[Youth], shall we not go on in so great a cause? Go forward and not backward. Courage, [youth]; and on, on to the victory! Let your hearts rejoice, and be exceedingly glad’ (Doctrine and Covenants 128:22).”

— Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, October 2025 general conference, “Prophets of God”

“With access to the sealing power, our hearts naturally turn to those who have gone before. The latter-day gathering into the covenant crosses through the veil. In the perfect order of God, the living cannot experience eternal life in its fullness without forging enduring links to ‘the fathers,’ our ancestors. Likewise, the progress of those who are already on the other side, or who may yet cross through the veil of death without the benefit of sealings, is incomplete until vicarious ordinances bind them to us, their descendants and us to them in the divine order (see Doctrine and Covenants 128:15, 18). The commitment to aid one another across the veil can be classified as a covenant promise, part of the new and everlasting covenant.”

— President D. Todd Christofferson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2023 general conference, “The Sealing Power”

“Someone who faced circumstances far more desperate than you and I ever will once cried: ‘Go forward [my beloved young friends]. Courage, … and on, on to the victory! Let your hearts rejoice, and be exceedingly glad’ (Doctrine and Covenants 128:22). We have so much to be glad about. We have each other, and we have Him. Don’t deny us the chance to have you.”

— President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2022 general conference, “Fear Not: Believe Only!”

“In modern scripture, we read the inspired words of the Prophet Joseph Smith reflecting the Lord’s encouragement to us: ‘Brethren, shall we not go on in so great a cause? Go forward and not backward. Courage, brethren; and on, on to the victory!’ (Doctrine and Covenants 128:22.)

“Let us have the courage to do what is right even when it is unpopular — the courage to defend our faith and to act by faith. Let us have the courage to repent daily, the courage to accept God’s will and obey His commandments. Let us have the courage to live righteously and to do what is expected of us in our various responsibilities and positions.”

— Elder Alfred Kyungu, General Authority Seventy, October 2021 general conference, “To Be a Follower of Christ”

“Many youth have discovered that giving of their time to do family history research and temple work has deepened their testimony of the plan of salvation. It has increased the influence of the Spirit in their lives and decreased the influence of the adversary. It has helped them feel closer to their families and closer to the Lord Jesus Christ. They have learned that this work saves not just the dead; it saves all of us (see Doctrine and Covenants 128:18).”

— President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, April 2017 general conference, “Gathering the Family of God”

Young men do family history work on a computer. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“From the Doctrine and Covenants we read: ‘The great day of the Lord is at hand. … Let us, therefore, as a church and a people, and as Latter-day Saints, offer unto the Lord an offering in righteousness; and let us present in his holy temple … a book containing the records of our dead, which shall be worthy of all acceptation’ (Doctrine and Covenants 128:24).

“This ‘book’ will be prepared using the records of names and ordinances in the Church’s FamilyTree database.

“I am checking and adding records to this database because I want the names of all those I love to be in the book. Don’t you?”

— Elder Allan F. Packer, then a General Authority Seventy, October 2014 general conference, “The Book”

“‘Shall we not go on in so great a cause?’ (Doctrine and Covenants 128:22.) Yes, brethren, we will.

“Guided by the Holy Spirit, we will learn from our mistakes. If we stumble, we will rise. If we falter, we will go on. We will never waver; we will never give up.

“As a mighty brotherhood of the everlasting priesthood of God, we will stand together, shoulder to shoulder, focused on the principles of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and gratefully serving our God and fellowman with dedication and love.”

— Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, then the second counselor in the First Presidency, April 2012 general conference, “The ‘Why’ of Priesthood Service”

“At this time in your life, a mission call from the Lord, my young friends, is the most important work that you can do. Prepare now, live righteously, learn from your family and Church leaders, and come join with us in building the kingdom of God on earth — accept your divine appointment in ‘so great a cause’ (Doctrine and Covenants 128:22).”

— Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, then a General Authority Seventy, April 2010 general conference, “The Divine Call of a Missionary”

“The great work of providing the saving ordinances for our kindred dead is a vital part of the threefold mission of the Church. We do this work for a purpose, which is to redeem our dead ancestors. Temple work is essential for both us and our kindred dead who are waiting for these saving ordinances to be done for them. It is essential because ‘we without them cannot be made perfect; neither can they without us be made perfect’ (Doctrine and Covenants 128:18). They need the saving ordinances, and we need to be sealed to them. For this reason it is important that we trace our family lines so that no one is left out.”

— The late President James E. Faust, then the second counselor in the First Presidency, October 2003 general conference, “The Phenomenon That Is You”

“I like exclamation marks. I use them often when writing notes to myself and to others. It is a way to show enthusiasm and commitment. One of my favorite scriptures is punctuated with an exclamation mark:

“‘Now, what do we hear in the gospel which we have received? A voice of gladness!’ (Doctrine and Covenants 128:19.) There are 14 more exclamation marks in the rest of the verse and the next four verses that follow. They read in part:

“‘A voice of mercy from heaven; and a voice of truth out of the earth… a voice of… glad tidings of great joy. …

“Glorious is the voice we hear from heaven, proclaiming in our ears, glory, and salvation… !’ (Doctrine and Covenants 128:19, 23) — with an exclamation mark.

“We can hear a voice of gladness that brings exclamations of hope and joy into our lives. The joy of our testimonies of the Savior can punctuate every aspect of our lives as we seek to come unto Christ.”

— Sister Coleen K. Menlove, then the Primary general president, October 2002 general conference, “A Voice of Gladness for Our Children”

The main title monument is seen on the grounds of the Grand Junction Colorado Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

“Ordinances of the temple relate to personal progress and to the redemption of departed ancestors as well. ‘For their salvation is necessary and essential to our salvation, … they without us cannot be made perfect — neither can we without our dead be made perfect’ (Doctrine and Covenants 128:15). Service in their behalf provides repeated opportunities for temple worship. And that service deserves commitment to a planned schedule. By doing for others what they cannot do for themselves, we emulate the pattern of the Savior, who wrought the Atonement to bless the lives of other people.”

— The late President Russell M. Nelson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2001 general conference, “Personal Preparation for Temple Blessings”

“In the scriptures, the spirits of the dead are sometimes referred to as being in darkness or in prison. Contemplating God’s glorious plan for the redemption of these, His children, the Prophet Joseph Smith penned this psalm: ‘Let your hearts rejoice, and be exceedingly glad. Let the earth break forth into singing. Let the dead speak forth anthems of eternal praise to the King Immanuel, who hath ordained, before the world was, that which would enable us to redeem them out of their prison; for the prisoners shall go free’ (Doctrine and Covenants 128:22).

“Our charge extends as far and as deep as the love of God to encompass His children of every time and place. Our efforts on behalf of the dead bear eloquent witness that Jesus Christ is the divine Redeemer of all mankind. His grace and promises reach even those who in life do not find Him. Because of Him, the prisoners shall indeed go free.”

— President D. Todd Christofferson, then a General Authority Seventy, October 2000 general conference, “The Redemption of the Dead and the Testimony of Jesus”

“Much of the misery encouraged by Satan comes from losses. Satan experienced that kind of misery when he lost his first estate. Now he tries to inflict similar losses on those who have proceeded to mortality, the second estate. Satan encourages a loss of virtue, a loss of integrity, a loss of reputation, a loss of ideals, a loss of wholesome associations and even a loss of life.

“In contrast, our Heavenly Father created us to resist and to overcome such losses, to be whole, to have joy. He wants us to return to Him, and He has provided a way for that reunion to be achieved. No wonder we say that His gospel is ‘a voice of mercy from heaven; … a voice of gladness for the living and the dead; glad tidings of great joy’ (Doctrine and Covenants 128:19).”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 1991 general conference, “Joy and Mercy”

“How can we be certain that the Church is true? Can anyone gain a so-called perfect testimony here in mortality? I think all of us here are still in the never-ending process of a developing testimony. Youth of Zion, forget about receiving a miracle, or the so-called sure sign from heaven. There are no shortcuts to eternity. Thus, extreme patience becomes another key factor as we develop our testimony over a lifetime. It is simply ‘line upon line, precept upon precept; here a little, and there a little,’ just as the scriptures say (Doctrine and Covenants 128:21).”

— The late Elder Robert L. Simpson, then a General Authority Seventy, April 1987 general conference, “No Shortcuts”