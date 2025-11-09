This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Doctrine and Covenants 129-132, which includes principles of blessings and obedience.

Following are a few quotes from past and present leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about these sections of the Doctrine and Covenants.

Doctrine and Covenants 129

“From a revelation to the Prophet Joseph Smith we learn that ‘there are two kinds of beings in heaven, namely: Angels, who are resurrected personages, having bodies of flesh and bones —

“‘For instance, Jesus said: Handle me and see, for a spirit hath not flesh and bones, as ye see me have.

“‘Secondly: the spirits of just men made perfect, they who are not [yet] resurrected, but inherit the same glory’ (Doctrine and Covenants 129:1-3).

“That Christ’s Resurrection was truly a reality was clearly demonstrated in this dispensation in Joseph Smith’s First Vision. …

“Yes, the message of Easter time is that Christ is alive today, that many of the saints have been resurrected and that all men will enjoy a literal resurrection of the earthly body with the spirit.”

— The late Elder Franklin D. Richards, then an assistant to the Council of the Twelve, April 1975 general conference, “The Message of Easter”

Doctrine and Covenants 130

"The First Vision" is by Del Parson. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Joseph Smith came to understand that God and Jesus Christ knew him as an individual, cared about his eternal salvation and had a mission for him to perform. He also learned vital lessons about the attributes, character and perfections of the Godhead — and that the Father and the Son are separate and distinct Beings. Jesus Christ is the literal Son of God in spirit and in the flesh.

“Joseph Smith declared that Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ are corporeal beings. He said, ‘The Father has a body of flesh and bones as tangible as man’s; the Son also; but the Holy Ghost has not a body of flesh and bones, but is a personage of Spirit’ (Doctrine and Covenants 130:22).”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2025 general conference, “The Times of Restitution of All Things”

“One key principle taught throughout the Book of Mormon is when God’s children choose to demonstrate obedience and keep their covenants, they receive continual spiritual guidance and direction. The Lord has told us that through our obedience and diligence, we may gain knowledge and intelligence (see Doctrine and Covenants 130:18-19). God’s laws and commandments are not designed to be an obstacle in our life but a powerful gateway to personal revelation and spiritual education.”

— Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, October 2024 general conference, “Seeking Answers to Spiritual Questions”

“Dear brothers and sisters, it is not easy for us to recognize the love of Heavenly Father when we look around with our temporal eyes, because we see inconvenience, loss, burdens or loneliness first. On the other hand, we can see the blessings beyond when we look up. The Lord has revealed, ‘When we obtain any blessing from God, it is by obedience to that law upon which it is predicated’ (Doctrine and Covenants 130:21). To all those who embark in any service of God, know that you are a solid connection for powerful blessings to those before you and to generations after you.”

— Elder Yoon Hwan Choi, General Authority Seventy, April 2017 general conference, “Don’t Look Around, Look Up!”

“Commandments are vital instructions to teach, guide and protect us as we ‘gain earthly experience’ (see ‘The Family: A Proclamation to the World’).

“In the ‘premortal realm,’ we used our agency to accept God’s plan, and we learned that obedience to God’s eternal law was vital to our success in His plan. Scriptures teach, ‘There is a law, irrevocably decreed in heaven before the foundations of this world, upon which all blessings are predicated’ (Doctrine and Covenants 130:20). If we obey the law, we receive the blessings.”

— Sister Carole M. Stephens, then the first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, October 2015 general conference, “If Ye Love Me, Keep My Commandments”

An individual points to highlighted verses in the scriptures. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“In this day of the Restoration of the fullness of the gospel, the Lord has again revealed to us the blessings promised us for being obedient to His commandments.

“In Doctrine and Covenants 130 we read:

“‘There is a law, irrevocably decreed in heaven before the foundations of this world, upon which all blessings are predicated —

“‘And when we obtain any blessing from God, it is by obedience to that law upon which it is predicated’ (Doctrine and Covenants 130:20-21).

“Surely there could not be any doctrine more strongly expressed in the scriptures than the Lord’s unchanging commandments and their connection to our happiness and well-being as individuals, as families and as a society. There are moral absolutes. Disobedience to the Lord’s commandments will always deprive us of His blessings. These things do not change.”

— The late Elder L. Tom Perry, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2013 general conference, “Obedience to Law Is Liberty”

“One of the most important concepts of revealed religion is that of a sacred covenant. In legal language, a covenant generally denotes an agreement between two or more parties. But in a religious context, a covenant is much more significant. It is a sacred promise with God. He fixes the terms. Each person may choose to accept those terms. If one accepts the terms of the covenant and obeys God’s law, he or she receives the blessings associated with the covenant. We know that ‘when we obtain any blessing from God, it is by obedience to that law upon which it is predicated’ (Doctrine and Covenants 130:21).”

— The late President Russell M. Nelson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2011 general conference, “Covenants”

“There are both moral and physical laws ‘irrevocably decreed in heaven before the foundations of this world’ (Doctrine and Covenants 130:20) that cannot be changed. History demonstrates over and over again that moral standards cannot be changed by battle and cannot be changed by ballot. To legalize that which is basically wrong or evil will not prevent the pain and penalties that will follow as surely as night follows day.”

— The late President Boyd K. Packer, then the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2010 general conference, “Cleansing the Inner Vessel”

Doctrine and Covenants 131

"Glory in Degrees" is by Annie Henrie Nader. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The Lord revealed through Joseph Smith:

“‘In the celestial glory there are three heavens or degrees;

“‘And in order to obtain the highest, a man must enter into this order of the priesthood [meaning the new and everlasting covenant of marriage];

“‘And if he does not, he cannot obtain it.

“‘He may enter into the other, but that is the end of his kingdom; he cannot have an increase’ (Doctrine and Covenants 131:1-4).

“We learn here that one can be in the celestial kingdom, or dwell in the presence of God, and be single. But to be exalted in the highest degree of the celestial kingdom, one must enter into marriage by the proper authority and then be true to the covenants made in that marriage. As we are faithful to these covenants, the Holy Spirit of Promise can seal our marriage covenant. Such sealed blessings become fruit that remains.”

— Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, General Authority Seventy, April 2024 general conference, “Fruit That Remains”

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is properly known as a family-centered Church. But what is not well understood is that our family-centeredness is focused on more than mortal relationships. Eternal relationships are also fundamental to our theology. ‘The family is ordained of God’ (see ‘The Family: A Proclamation to the World’). Under the great plan of our loving Creator, the mission of His restored Church is to help the children of God achieve the supernal blessing of exaltation in the celestial kingdom, which can be attained only through an eternal marriage between a man and a woman (see Doctrine and Covenants 131:1-3). We affirm the Lord’s teachings that ‘gender is an essential characteristic of individual premortal, mortal, and eternal identity and purpose’ and that ‘marriage between man and woman is essential to His eternal plan’ (see ‘The Family: A Proclamation to the World’).”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then the first counselor in the First Presidency, October 2018 general conference, “Truth and the Plan”

“The greatest blessings of eternity come to us through the temple. God’s greatest gift, eternal life, can only come to a man and woman together. And every worthy person will someday have this blessing. In Doctrine and Covenants 131 we read:

“‘In the celestial glory there are three heavens or degrees;

“‘And in order to obtain the highest, a man must enter into this order of the priesthood [meaning the new and everlasting covenant of marriage];

“‘And if he does not, he cannot obtain it.

“‘He may enter into the other, but that is the end of his kingdom; he cannot have an increase’ (Doctrine and Covenants 131:1-4).

“Thus we see that in marriage, a husband and wife enter into an order of the priesthood called the new and everlasting covenant of marriage. This covenant includes a willingness to have children and to teach them the gospel. Many problems of the world today are brought about when parents do not accept the responsibilities of this covenant. It is contradictory to this covenant to prevent the birth of children if the parents are in good health.”

— Elder J Ballard Washburn, then a General Authority Seventy, April 1995 general conference, “The Temple Is a Family Affair”

Doctrine and Covenants 132

A couple holds hands on their wedding day. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The Lord has clearly taught that only men and women who are sealed as husband and wife in the temple, and who keep their covenants, will be together throughout the eternities. He said, ‘All covenants, contracts, bonds, obligations, oaths, vows, performances, connections, associations, or expectations, that are not made and entered into and sealed by the Holy Spirit of promise … have an end when men are dead’ (Doctrine and Covenants 132:7).

“Thus, if we unwisely choose to live telestial laws now, we are choosing to be resurrected with a telestial body. We are choosing not to live with our families forever.”

— The late President Russell M. Nelson, then the President of the Church, October 2023 general conference, “Think Celestial!”

“It is astonishing what we can learn when we look a little closer at our Heavenly Father’s plan of salvation and exaltation, the plan of happiness, for His children. When we feel insignificant, cast off, and forgotten, we learn that we may be assured that God has not forgotten us — in fact, that He offers to all His children something unimaginable: to become ‘heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ’ (Romans 8:17).

“What does this mean?

“That we will live forever, receive a fulness of joy, and have the potential to ‘inherit thrones, kingdoms, principalities, and powers’ (Doctrine and Covenants 132:19).

“It is so humbling to know that this magnificent and supernal future is possible — not because of who we are but because of who God is.

“Knowing this, how could we ever murmur or remain embittered? How could we ever keep our eyes on the ground when the King of kings invites us to take flight into an unimaginable future of divine happiness?”

— Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2021 general conference, “God Among Us”

“Our Father in Heaven loves all of His children and desires that they know and understand His plan of happiness. Therefore, He calls prophets, those who have been ordained with power and authority to act in God’s name for the salvation of His children. They are messengers of righteousness, witnesses of Jesus Christ and the infinite power of His Atonement. They hold the keys of the kingdom of God on earth and authorize the performance of saving ordinances.

“In the Lord’s true Church, ‘there is never but one on the earth at a time on whom this power and the keys of this priesthood are conferred’ (Doctrine and Covenants 132:7). … [The prophet] reveals the word of the Lord to guide and direct our entire Church.”

— Sister Carol F. McConkie, then the first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, October 2014 general conference, “Live According to the Words of the Prophets”