The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs during the Christmas concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025.

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus, guest artists for this year’s Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square Christmas concert, will read the message from Luke 2 during Sunday’s broadcast. This week is No. 5,022 of the broadcast.

“And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus, that all the world should be taxed. ...

“And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city.

“And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; …

“To be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child.

“And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered.

“And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.

“And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night.

“And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.

“And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.

“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus perform with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the Christmas concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.

“And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying,

“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” (Luke 2:1, 3-14.)

