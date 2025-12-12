Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus perform with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the Christmas concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025.

With both festive and worshipful music and a story about a unique Christmas Eve in space, The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s 2025 Christmas concert celebrated the season of Jesus Christ’s birth and the invitation to seek peace.

Tony Award-winning actor Stephanie J. Block and her husband, Broadway and television star Sebastian Arcelus, joined the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra and Bells at Temple Square and Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble as the featured guest artists during the concerts that began Thursday, Dec. 11, in the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City. They are the first married couple to be guest artists during the Christmas concerts.

From the opening songs about the joy of the season — through carols and medleys of festive music, songs with Latin roots, a sing-along, an organ solo accompanied by drums — to the finale of “Angels From the Realms of Glory,” the performers musically celebrated the Savior’s birth and the peace He can bring. During each part of the concert, coordinating images — some using artificial intelligence — appeared on walls set up on the stage, the areas around the organ pipes and stretching to the front walls of the Conference Center nearly to the balconies, immersing the audience.

The concert continues Friday, Dec. 12, and Saturday, Dec. 13, and tickets have been distributed for those performances. A standby line will be available at the Tabernacle on Temple Square 90 minutes before the 8 p.m. performances.

Block and Arcelus will be featured in this weekend’s “Music & The Spoken Word” on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 9:30 a.m. Attendees are invited to be seated by 9:15 a.m. in the Conference Center, and tickets are not required.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Orchestra at Temple Square, Bells at Temple Square and Gabriel Trumpets perform during the Christmas concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

‘Find the joy and blessing of the season’

Block and Arcelus have performed together on Broadway — they met on the first national tour of “Wicked” when she portrayed Elphaba and he was Fiyero. More recently, they were in “Into the Woods” together. Individually, Block has been in “Kiss Me, Kate” in London, England, and won a Tony Award and other awards in 2019 for her performance of Cher in “The Cher Show.” Arcelus is also known for his role as Jay Whitman in the television show “Madam Secretary.”

And while they both had solo parts during the Tabernacle Choir concert, they also sang duets and shared the Nativity story in Luke 2 together. Both expressed their excitement to be in the concert and gratitude for the choir and orchestra.

Stephanie J. Block performs with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the Christmas concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Block’s first song was the upbeat “Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella.”

Block said her perspective of Christmas has changed from when she was a child, to when she became a performer and helped bring others the joy of the season. Now that she and her husband have a daughter, their perspective has changed again, this time through the eyes of their daughter.

“At the heart of Christmas, there’s the story of a mother and her baby. And the spirit of Christmas — that newness, that hope and peace, that joy — it all can be found right there at the manger of the baby, the son of Mary,” Block said before her mezzo-soprano soared in “What Child Is This?”

Prior to singing a medley of “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep” from “White Christmas” and “My Favorite Things” from “The Sound of Music,” Block said she could find the spirit of Christmas in many songs — including those that don’t necessarily mention Christmas.

In “these songs, [people can] find the joy and the blessings of the season. And when we find those songs and we find ourselves singing them, it’s almost impossible to remain worried or sad, because we’re recognizing the good in our lives,” she said.

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus perform with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the Christmas concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Block said that while she has spent many Christmases away from her home and family, she is grateful to be with her husband and daughter during the holidays. And her next song was for those with a “Christmas wish list” of people they wanted to be with during the holidays.

While singing “Merry Christmas, Darling,” she was joined onstage by Arcelus, who sings tenor, and they finished the song together — embracing at the end.

Arcelus said, “This was at the top of my Christmas wish list.”

Block added, “Me too.”

Later in the concert, the pair enthusiastically led the more than 18,800 audience members on a sing-along with the choir and orchestra to three songs: “Jingle Bells,” “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” and “Silent Night.” (The first sing-along during a Christmas concert was in 2017.)

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs during the Christmas concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Latin Christmas

Arcelus, whose father is from Uruguay, greeted the audience in Spanish as he shared how he spent many Christmases in Montevideo, the South American country’s capital.

Arcelus said one of his favorite Spanish carols is “Vamos ya, Pastores” (“Let’s Go Now, Shepherds”) from a play about the shepherds going to see the baby Jesus.

He sang part of the carol and was joined by Julián Mansilla on the bandonion and violinist Leandro Curaba, both of Argentina.

Sebastian Arcelus, center, Leandro Curaba, left, and Julián Mansilla, right, perform with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Both Mansilla and Curaba were guest performers during the choir and orchestra’s “Songs of Hope” tour stop in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in August. Mansilla is from Bahía Blanca, and Curaba is principal violinist of the Rosario Symphony in Rosario. They are members of the Church; Elder Curaba is an Area Seventy.

Mansilla and Elder Curaba also performed two more songs with the choir and orchestra, which were by Argentine composers: “El Nacimiento” (“The Birth” from “Navidad Nuestra”) and “Adiós, Nonino” (“Farewell, Grandfather”). The latter was arranged by Mansilla, and they also performed it during the concerts in Argentina.

“Adiós, Nonino” is a tango by Astor Piazzolla, who wrote it after his father’s death, and the song varies from building to emotional highs to a peaceful resolution.

Arcelus said: “It’s one of those Christmas songs that is about the spirit of Christmas, about the love we feel for those who have gone on before us.”

Dancers holding stars perform with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the Christmas concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Christmas story: ‘Peace on Earth’

Arcelus narrated the story of Christmas Eve 1968 when Apollo 8 astronauts — Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders — were orbiting the moon.

The three astronauts were “the first humans to leave Earth’s orbit and the first to see our planet from the perspective of the universe,” Arcelus said.

NASA leaders had suggested the mission be broadcast to the world, and the crew wondered what message they could share at that moment.

Interviews with the astronauts about their experiences figuring out what to say and other footage and visuals were projected on large semitransparent curtains drawn in front of the choir. Audio from the mission and music from the choir and orchestra were incorporated.

Video from the Apollo 8 mission is projected during “Peace on Earth — A True Story” during The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s Christmas concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The astronauts read 10 verses from the book of Genesis about the Creation and concluded with: “Good night, good luck, a Merry Christmas, and God bless all of you, all of you on the good Earth.”

They were also the first to see the Earth from lunar orbit — suspended in space.

Arcelus said: “From this perspective, there are no borders, no boundaries. The diversity of geographies and climates comes together in perfect harmony. And the breathtaking swirl of oceans and continents suggests a place of goodwill and peace.”

Shepherds near Bethlehem also had a glimpse in the heavens when an angel appeared declaring the birth of Jesus, and the heavenly host joined in praising God, saying, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men” (Luke 2:14), Arcelus said.

The shepherds hurried to find the child — the Prince of Peace.

“How we need Him in our world today. For from His holy peace flow wondrous blessings of a joyful life — gratitude, understanding, compassion, forgiveness, healing and love,” Arcelus said, adding that the source of all of these virtues is the child in the manger.

He invited: “With gratitude for the transcendent beauty of this world and of all creation, may we invite Him into our hearts, and He may bring peace on Earth and goodwill to all of us this Christmas.”

Guest performers, from left, Julián Mansilla, Leandro Curaba, Sebastian Arcelus and Stephanie J. Block bow after performing with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the Christmas concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Music of Christmas

The choir and orchestra, under the direction of music director Mack Wilberg and associate music director Ryan Murphy, opened the concert with energetic songs of Christmas joy: “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee,” “Joy to the World” and “’Tis Joy When Moon and Stars Above.” They were joined by Gabriel Trumpets for “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee,” and by the Bells at Temple Square and Gabriel Trumpets for “Joy to the World.”

After Block sang the two carols, the Orchestra at Temple Square performed the energetic “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”

Two classical Christmas songs followed Block and Arcelus’ duet of “Merry Christmas, Darling.” The choir and orchestra performed the exultant “Rise! Up! Arise!” from “St. Paul” with music by Felix Mendelssohn and jubilant “For Unto Us a Child Is Born” from George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah.”

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs during the Christmas concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Following the sing-along, organist Richard Elliott played his arrangement of “Far, Far Away on Judea’s Plains” with Danny Soulier on timpani and Matt Nickle on bass drum that incorporated a bit of the music from “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

The choir performed the peaceful Welsh carol “All Through the Night” between the Christmas story and the Luke 2 reading by Block and Arcelus.

The couple joined in the traditional finale of “Angels From the Realms of Glory” with the 360-voice choir, 90 orchestra members, 32 bell ringers, eight trumpeters and three organists.

This concert will be broadcast on PBS and BYUtv next Christmas season.

The 2024 concert — “Hope of the Season: Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir” — will air on PBS on Dec. 15 and 24 and will also run on BYUtv. It is also available on the PBS YouTube channel.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs with the Bells at Temple Square and Gabriel Trumpets

Dancers holding stars perform

Stephanie J. Block performs

A program rests on a seat

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus perform

A reflection of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performing

Ryan Murphy, associate music director, conducts

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus perform

Leandro Curaba, left, and Julián Mansilla, right, perform

Ryan Murphy, associate music director, conducts

Mack Wilberg, music director, acknowledges the audience

Stephanie J. Block performs

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus perform

Leandro Curaba performs

Dancers holding stars perform

Ryan Murphy, associate music director, points to Stephanie J. Block after she performed

Stephanie J. Block performs

Dancers holding stars perform

People sing along

Elly Jeppsen, from Idaho, attends

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square President Michael O. Leavitt greets people

From left, Marianne Van Wagoner, Paige Van Wagoner, Claire Van Wagoner, 17, and Gavin Van Wagoner talk with friends

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, left, and Derrick Porter, producer, principal writer and presenter of "Music & the Spoken Word," right, speak

Elder Andrew Galt, an Area Seventy from Georgia, center, greets people