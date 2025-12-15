Church’s Light the World initiative delivers food to communities in Liberia

Children with visual or speech impairments gather for the food donation on Nov. 25, 2025.

With only two 25-kilogram bags of rice left to feed more that 70 children and caregivers at the Anna M. Enoch Orphanage Home in Liberia — the situation was dire.

“We were just waiting for a miracle,” said Pastor Steven Enoch, owner of the orphanage home.

Pastor Enoch remarks on the Church's donations in Liberia as he stands by bags of food on Nov. 25, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

That miracle came last month, when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided a substantial donation of food and nonfood items to the home and to communities of people with visual and speech impairments and to several struggling families in Monrovia.

The Church’s Africa Newsroom reported that the donation was part of the Church’s annual global Light the World Christmas initiative, which aims to spread holiday cheer by following the Savior’s example of service.

The distribution took place Nov. 25-26 at the Anna M. Enoch Orphanage Home in Upper Caldwell, Benson Street Township, and at the compound of the visually and speech-impaired groups in the Mango Town community in Virginia, Montserrado County.

Administrators of the organizations that received the donations expressed gratitude for the delivery — sharing that its timeliness would allow them to continue providing care in times of economic strife.

Jackson Suah, principal of the school for the visually impaired, makes his remarks during the donation in Liberia on Nov. 25, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Prince S. Nyanforh, an Area Seventy in the Africa West Area, and the Church’s Liberian communication team represented the Church and presented donations.

“The way that we show we love Jesus Christ is when we love and serve others. We are humbled to serve you today and hope that these items will bring you comfort and relief during this Christmas season,” Elder Nyanforh remarked.

Elder Prince Sonpon Nyanforh, an Africa West Area Seventy, second from right; Pastor Enoch, third from right, owner of the orphanage home; and the Church's Liberian communications team attend the donation to the Anna M. Enoch Orphanage Home in Liberia on Nov. 25, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Orphanage children gathered amid stacks of food and supplies, some piles standing as tall as they are. With joy and excitement evident among them, the administrators noted how impactful the Church’s donation is from the children’s reactions alone.

To remind the children that they are beloved sons and daughters of God, Salomie Weah, the Church’s national director for communication in Liberia, referenced Mark 10:13—16, which emphasizes the love and awareness the Savior has for little children.

Madam Agatha, principal of the school for the speech impaired, comments on the Church's donation in Liberia on Nov. 25, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

She also testified that the Lord desires for them to feel joy during the Christmas season.

“As followers of Jesus Christ, we are happy to serve you today and remind you that the Savior has not forgotten you. He loves you and is mindful of your every need, and that is why He has sent us to bless you today through this Light the World donation,” she said.