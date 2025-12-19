‘Become a second-mile disciple of Jesus Christ,’ Young Men general president encourages BYU–Idaho graduates

BYU–Idaho graduates and their loved ones gather in the BYU–I Center in Rexburg, Idaho, for commencement on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.

Early in Jesus’ ministry, multitudes from Galilee, Decapolis, Jerusalem, Judea and beyond Jordan began to follow Him as word of His miracles spread (Matthew 4:25).

But Matthew 5:1 states, “Seeing the multitudes, [Jesus] went up into a mountain: and when he was set, his disciples came unto him: and he opened his mouth, and taught them.”

In an address to Brigham Young University–Idaho graduates on Thursday, Dec. 18, Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes noted that although multitudes had been following Jesus, it was only His disciples who also came up the mountain and were taught.

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes speaks to graduates during commencement held in the BYU–I Center in Rexburg, Idaho, on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.

Today, those teachings are known as the Sermon on the Mount, which “set an elevated standard of righteousness and discipleship,” said President Farnes. “In this sermon, the Savior taught the difference between being a believer or follower and being a disciple. He shifted our focus from goodness to godliness.”

For example, Jesus taught it is good to not commit adultery. But “it is godly to avoid even lustful thoughts and remove any offensive thing from your life” (Matthew 5:27-28).

While it is good to fast and give alms, “it is godly to do all those things even when no one is watching, when there’s no one to thank you or reward you except God Himself.”

BYU–Idaho graduates and their loved ones gather in the BYU–I Center in Rexburg, Idaho, for commencement on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.

A believer or follower might walk a mile. “But a disciple of Jesus Christ goes the second mile,” said President Farnes.

As graduates prepare for their next step — whether it is more schooling, pursuing a career or starting a family — President Farnes encouraged them to make their discipleship their “absolute highest priority” and to “become second-mile disciples of Jesus Christ.”

“This is the secret to a life of joy and discipleship,” President Farnes declared.

A light snow began to fall as thousands of graduates and their loved ones gathered in the BYU–I Center in Rexburg, Idaho, for the midwinter graduation.

Thursday’s ceremony recognized the accomplishments of 3,331 graduates earning 2,376 bachelor’s degrees and 1,027 associates degrees. In addition to President Farnes, BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III and R. Kelly Haws, assistant to the commissioner of Church education, also offered brief remarks. Music was provided by a BYU–Idaho commencement choir.

BYU–Idaho graduates and their loved ones celebrate outside the BYU–I Center following commencement in Rexburg, Idaho, on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Nii Gogoe, BYU–Idaho

What it means to be a ‘second-mile disciple’

There is goodness in the first mile. “But there is godliness in the second mile,” said President Farnes.

In the first mile, individuals might obey God’s commandments out of duty, focusing on outward appearance. “In the second mile, we obey God out of love, with a pure heart and real intent,” he explained.

Blessings come in the first mile, but miracles happen in the second mile, President Farnes continued.

In the first mile, individuals might forgive those who seek forgiveness. “In the second mile, we forgive everyone, no matter what.”

BYU–Idaho graduates celebrate with their loved ones outside the BYU–I Center following commencement in Rexburg, Idaho, on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Nii Gogoe, BYU–Idaho

In the first mile, believers in Christ repent to change their behavior. “In the second mile, repentance changes our heart, our very nature,” said President Farnes.

In the first mile, individuals strive to keep the great commandment to “love thy neighbour as thyself” (Matthew 22:39). But in the second mile, they strive to keep what Jesus called “a new commandment …, that ye love one another; as I have loved you” (John 13:34).

The difference between the first mile and second mile is like the difference between someone dipping a toe in the water and diving in. “Both can say they went to the pool, but only one can say they went swimming. Today, I’m inviting you to get fully immersed,” President Farnes said.

BYU–Idaho graduates and their loved ones gather in the BYU–I Center in Rexburg, Idaho, for commencement on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Hans Koepsell, BYU–Idaho

The first mile is full of believers who ask, “What can Jesus do for me?” In the second mile, true disciples ask, “What can I, in the name of Jesus Christ, do for others?”

President Farnes explained that he is not disparaging the first mile. “At different seasons of our lives, with different aspects of discipleship, we all spend time in the first mile,” he said. However, “let’s not stay in the first mile when the second mile is within reach.”

The youth theme for 2026 comes from Moses 6:34 — “Thou shalt abide in me, and I in you; therefore walk with me.” In that verse, it’s important to remember who is doing the inviting, President Farnes said. “We don’t ask God to walk on our path; we accept the invitation to walk on His. … As second-mile disciples, we focus less on whether or not the Lord is with us and more on whether or not we are with Him.”

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes offers a commencement address in the BYU-Idaho Center in Rexburg, Idaho, on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.

In describing this type of discipleship, President Farnes said some might feel “weary in well doing” (Galatians 6:9).

“But that’s the amazing thing about second-mile discipleship — it actually doesn’t necessarily mean doing more. It means doing the right things with more intention or purpose,” he said.

In the second mile, the same work “becomes a joy rather than a burden, a delight rather than drudgery. As a result, second-mile disciples — even when it seems like they’re doing more — actually feel less ‘weary in [their] well doing,’” said President Farnes.

BYU–Idaho graduates gather in the BYU–I Center in Rexburg, Idaho, for commencement held on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Hans Koepsell, BYU–Idaho

Devoted, lifelong disciples

In his remarks, Haws noted the recent change in the First Presidency. BYU–Idaho’s governing officers are now President Dallin H. Oaks and his counselors, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson.

“With the passing of the mantle from President Nelson to President Oaks, we stand in a rare and sacred moment in the earth’s history,” said Haws.

Prior to Elijah’s passing, Elisha committed to following the Lord’s prophet with this oath: “As the Lord liveth, and as thy soul liveth, I will not leave thee” (2 Kings 2:2).

In this recent transition from one prophet to the next, Latter-day Saints are symbolically standing back on the banks of the River Jordan with Elijah and Elisha. “We all have the privilege, along with Elisha, to choose to sustain the Lord’s prophet with our own raised hands and equally elevated wills: ‘As the Lord liveth, and as thy soul liveth, I will not leave thee,’” said Haws.”

R. Kelly Haws, assistant to the commissioner of Church education, delivers remarks during commencement in the BYU-Idaho Center in Rexburg, Idaho, on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.

President Meredith noted that of the 3,331 graduates, 1,628 were online students served through a partnership with BYU–Pathway Worldwide, and 760 graduates began their education at or after the age of 30.

“While we hope you go on to become outstanding biologists, excellent accountants, skilled lawyers, compassionate nurses, inspiring teachers, gifted artists, soulful musicians, civic leaders — whatever noble path you choose — our greatest hope is that you carry from here an identity far greater than any profession, that of a devoted, lifelong disciple of Jesus Christ, and that you apply your discipleship in everything you do,” said President Meredith.

BYU–Idaho graduates gather in the BYU–I Center in Rexburg, Idaho, for commencement held on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Hans Koepsell, BYU–Idaho

BYU–Idaho graduates gather with their loved ones in the BYU–I Center in Rexburg, Idaho, for commencement held on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Reilly Cook, BYU–Idaho

BYU–Idaho graduates gather in the BYU–I Center in Rexburg, Idaho, for commencement held on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Natalie Jones, BYU–Idaho