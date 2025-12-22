Every semester, students, faculty and the campus community from each of the Church schools — Brigham Young University, BYU–Idaho, BYU–Hawaii, Ensign College and BYU–Pathway Worldwide — are invited to hear messages, perspectives and counsel from Church leaders, university leaders, scholars and guests in regular devotionals.
This semester’s lineup includes three members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — Elder Neil L. Andersen at BYU–Idaho, Elder Quentin L. Cook at BYU and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf at BYU–Hawaii — as well as many other general authorities and general officers.
Below is a list of the posted speaker lineups for the winter 2026 semester and how to watch.
*This list will be updated with BYU–Pathway Worldwide speakers when the list is posted.
January
6 —
- Ensign College: President Bruce C. Kusch
13 —
- BYU: President C. Shane Reese and Sister Wendy Reese
- BYU–Idaho: President Alvin F. Meredith III and Sister Jennifer Meredith
- BYU–Hawaii: President John S.K. Kauwe III and Sister Monica Kauwe
- Ensign College: Sharon Eubank, director of Humanitarian Services for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
20 —
- BYU: Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy
- BYU–Idaho: Jennifer Platt, BYU-Idaho Religious Education assistant department chair
- BYU–Hawaii: President Ammon Kau, Puna Hawaii Stake president
- Ensign College: Elder Edward B. Rowe, a General Authority Seventy
27 —
- BYU: Francis Collins, physician-scientist (forum)
- BYU–Idaho: Elder Bruce C. Hafen, emeritus General Authority Seventy and former president of Ricks College, and Sister Marie Hafen
- BYU–Hawaii: Kate McLallan, associate professor, Faculty of Sciences
- Ensign College: Sarah Jane Weaver, editor of the Deseret News
29 —
- BYU–Idaho: President’s forum — Jason Johnson and Debbie Johnson
February
3 —
- BYU: Elder Steven D. Shumway, General Authority Seventy
- BYU–Idaho: Neihlee Muir, BYU-Idaho construction projects manager
- BYU–Hawaii: Elder John D. Amos, General Authority Seventy
- Ensign College: Elder Richard J. Maynes, emeritus General Authority Seventy
10 —
- BYU: To be determined
- BYU–Idaho: Elder Aaron T. Hall, General Authority Seventy
- BYU–Hawaii: Matthew Bowen, professor, Faculty of Religious Education
- Ensign College: Shima Baughman, BYU law professor and distinguished fellow, Wheatley Institute
17 —
- BYU: Ross G. Douthat, author, New York Times columnist (forum)
- BYU–Hawaii: President Nasanbold Sukhbaatar, Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake president
- Ensign College: Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, Presidency of the Seventy
22 —
- BYU–Idaho: Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
March
3 —
- BYU: Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
- BYU–Idaho: Trent Shippen, BYU-Idaho campus recreation activities advisor
- BYU–Hawaii: Mitt Romney, former U.S. senator from Utah
- Ensign College: Jodi Chowen, Ensign College student experience and retention vice president
5 —
- BYU–Idaho: (University forum) Lisa Valentine Clark, podcast host, actress, author
8 —
- BYU–Hawaii: Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
10 —
- BYU: Shayla Bott, BYU Fine Arts and Communications faculty
- BYU–Idaho: Elder Clement M. Matswagothata, General Authority Seventy
- Ensign College: Abel Chaves
17 —
- BYU: Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency
- BYU–Idaho: Robert E. Chambers and Robin C. Chambers, Rexburg Idaho Temple president and matron
- BYU–Hawaii: Billey Casey, president of the Laie Hawaii Temple
- Ensign College: Elder K. Brett Nattress, General Authority Seventy
24 —
- BYU: Jean Twenge, professor of psychology, San Diego State University (forum)
- BYU–Idaho: Kassandra Mackley, BYU-Idaho tours and events coordinator
- BYU–Hawaii: Daniel Sharp, professor, faculty of Culture, Language & Performing Arts
- Ensign College: Wyatt Erickson, manager, IT assets & applications, Ensign College
31 —
- BYU: Trevor Wilson, BYU Athletics
- BYU–Idaho: Jon Linford, academic vice president, BYU–Idaho
- BYU–Hawaii: Kala Kay, student life vice president
- Ensign College: Jeff Morin, administrative VP and CFO, BYU-Pathway Worldwide
April
7 —
- BYU: To be determined
- BYU–Hawaii: Jeff Christensen, director, Center for Hospitality & Tourism; associate professor, faculty of Business & Government
- Ensign College: Sister Lisa Cotter, senior missionary, Utah Salt Lake City Headquarters Mission
10 —
- BYU–Idaho commencement: Elder José A. Teixeira, General Authority Seventy
How to watch college devotionals
Watch BYU devotionals on BYUtv or at BYUtv.org on Tuesdays at 11:05 a.m. Mountain Time. Read or watch past BYU devotional addresses and see the schedule for upcoming speakers at speeches.byu.edu.
BYU–Idaho devotionals can be viewed at byui.edu/devotionals or listened to at byui.edu/radio on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time. Read or watch past BYU–Idaho devotional addresses at web.byui.edu/DevotionalsAndSpeeches.
Devotionals for Ensign College are in the Conference Center Theater each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. Mountain Time. Devotionals are posted on www.ensign.edu/devotionals and www.youtube.com/@EnsignCollege.
BYU–Hawaii campus devotionals are in the Cannon Activities Center each Tuesday from 11 to 11:50 a.m., Hawaii Time. Devotionals are free and open to the public for in-person viewing. Devotionals can also be viewed live online or later as they are archived on the BYU–Hawaii Speeches website at speeches.byuh.edu/devotionals.
BYU–Pathway broadcasts devotionals monthly rather than weekly. These devotionals typically last 7–10 minutes and can be viewed beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain Time, on the BYU–Pathway Facebook page and later on the BYU–Pathway speeches page.