Students and faculty gather in the Marriott Center for a devotional with Elder John A. McCune, a General Authority Seventy, on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Provo, Utah.

Every semester, students, faculty and the campus community from each of the Church schools — Brigham Young University, BYU–Idaho, BYU–Hawaii, Ensign College and BYU–Pathway Worldwide — are invited to hear messages, perspectives and counsel from Church leaders, university leaders, scholars and guests in regular devotionals.

This semester’s lineup includes three members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — Elder Neil L. Andersen at BYU–Idaho, Elder Quentin L. Cook at BYU and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf at BYU–Hawaii — as well as many other general authorities and general officers.

Below is a list of the posted speaker lineups for the winter 2026 semester and how to watch.

*This list will be updated with BYU–Pathway Worldwide speakers when the list is posted.

January

6 —

Ensign College: President Bruce C. Kusch

13 —

20 —

BYU : Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy

: Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy BYU–Idaho: Jennifer Platt, BYU-Idaho Religious Education assistant department chair

Jennifer Platt, BYU-Idaho Religious Education assistant department chair BYU–Hawaii: President Ammon Kau, Puna Hawaii Stake president

President Ammon Kau, Puna Hawaii Stake president Ensign College: Elder Edward B. Rowe, a General Authority Seventy

27 —

BYU: Francis Collins, physician-scientist (forum)

Francis Collins, physician-scientist (forum) BYU–Idaho : Elder Bruce C. Hafen, emeritus General Authority Seventy and former president of Ricks College, and Sister Marie Hafen

: Elder Bruce C. Hafen, emeritus General Authority Seventy and former president of Ricks College, and Sister Marie Hafen BYU–Hawaii : Kate McLallan, associate professor, Faculty of Sciences

: Kate McLallan, associate professor, Faculty of Sciences Ensign College: Sarah Jane Weaver, editor of the Deseret News

29 —

BYU–Idaho: President’s forum — Jason Johnson and Debbie Johnson

Students fill the Marriott Center on the BYU campus in Provo, Utah, to listen to remarks by President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Olivia Taylor, BYU Photo

February

3 —

10 —

BYU : To be determined

: To be determined BYU–Idaho: Elder Aaron T. Hall, General Authority Seventy

Elder Aaron T. Hall, General Authority Seventy BYU–Hawaii: Matthew Bowen, professor, Faculty of Religious Education

Matthew Bowen, professor, Faculty of Religious Education Ensign College: Shima Baughman, BYU law professor and distinguished fellow, Wheatley Institute

17 —

BYU: Ross G. Douthat, author, New York Times columnist (forum)

Ross G. Douthat, author, New York Times columnist (forum) BYU–Hawaii: President Nasanbold Sukhbaatar, Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake president

President Nasanbold Sukhbaatar, Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake president Ensign College: Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, Presidency of the Seventy

22 —

BYU–Idaho: Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, center, talks with students after speaking at an Ensign College devotional in the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

March

3 —

BYU : Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

: Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles BYU–Idaho : Trent Shippen, BYU-Idaho campus recreation activities advisor

: Trent Shippen, BYU-Idaho campus recreation activities advisor BYU–Hawaii : Mitt Romney, former U.S. senator from Utah

: Mitt Romney, former U.S. senator from Utah Ensign College: Jodi Chowen, Ensign College student experience and retention vice president

5 —

BYU–Idaho: (University forum) Lisa Valentine Clark, podcast host, actress, author

8 —

BYU–Hawaii: Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

10 —

BYU: Shayla Bott, BYU Fine Arts and Communications faculty

Shayla Bott, BYU Fine Arts and Communications faculty BYU–Idaho : Elder Clement M. Matswagothata, General Authority Seventy

: Elder Clement M. Matswagothata, General Authority Seventy Ensign College: Abel Chaves

17 —

24 —

BYU: Jean Twenge, professor of psychology, San Diego State University (forum)

Jean Twenge, professor of psychology, San Diego State University (forum) BYU–Idaho : Kassandra Mackley, BYU-Idaho tours and events coordinator

: Kassandra Mackley, BYU-Idaho tours and events coordinator BYU–Hawaii: Daniel Sharp, professor, faculty of Culture, Language & Performing Arts

Daniel Sharp, professor, faculty of Culture, Language & Performing Arts Ensign College: Wyatt Erickson, manager, IT assets & applications, Ensign College

31 —

BYU : Trevor Wilson, BYU Athletics

: Trevor Wilson, BYU Athletics BYU–Idaho: Jon Linford, academic vice president, BYU–Idaho

Jon Linford, academic vice president, BYU–Idaho BYU–Hawaii: Kala Kay, student life vice president

Kala Kay, student life vice president Ensign College: Jeff Morin, administrative VP and CFO, BYU-Pathway Worldwide

Students smile as they walk to a devotional held at BYU–Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho, Sept. 23, 2025. | BYU–Idaho

April

7 —

BYU: To be determined

To be determined BYU–Hawaii : Jeff Christensen, director, Center for Hospitality & Tourism; associate professor, faculty of Business & Government

: Jeff Christensen, director, Center for Hospitality & Tourism; associate professor, faculty of Business & Government Ensign College: Sister Lisa Cotter, senior missionary, Utah Salt Lake City Headquarters Mission

10 —

BYU–Idaho commencement: Elder José A. Teixeira, General Authority Seventy

Students gather in the BYU-Idaho Center to listen to President Alvin F. Meredith III and Sister Jennifer Meredith speaking in the first devotional of Fall semester, in Rexburg, Idaho, on Sept. 16, 2025. | Hans Koepsell, BYU–Idaho

How to watch college devotionals

Watch BYU devotionals on BYUtv or at BYUtv.org on Tuesdays at 11:05 a.m. Mountain Time. Read or watch past BYU devotional addresses and see the schedule for upcoming speakers at speeches.byu.edu.

BYU–Idaho devotionals can be viewed at byui.edu/devotionals or listened to at byui.edu/radio on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time. Read or watch past BYU–Idaho devotional addresses at web.byui.edu/DevotionalsAndSpeeches.

Devotionals for Ensign College are in the Conference Center Theater each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. Mountain Time. Devotionals are posted on www.ensign.edu/devotionals and www.youtube.com/@EnsignCollege.

BYU–Hawaii campus devotionals are in the Cannon Activities Center each Tuesday from 11 to 11:50 a.m., Hawaii Time. Devotionals are free and open to the public for in-person viewing. Devotionals can also be viewed live online or later as they are archived on the BYU–Hawaii Speeches website at speeches.byuh.edu/devotionals.

BYU–Pathway broadcasts devotionals monthly rather than weekly. These devotionals typically last 7–10 minutes and can be viewed beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain Time, on the BYU–Pathway Facebook page and later on the BYU–Pathway speeches page.