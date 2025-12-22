Menu
Living Faith

3 Apostles are among college devotional speakers in winter 2026. See the full list and how to watch

Scientists, lawyers, politicians, writers, teachers and pundits are also among those slated to speak at upcoming CES devotionals

Students and faculty gather in the Marriott Center for a devotional with Elder John A. McCune, a General Authority Seventy, on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Provo, Utah.
Students and faculty gather in the Marriott Center for a devotional with Elder John A. McCune, a General Authority Seventy, on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Provo, Utah. Ashlee Jarvis, BYU Photo
Rachel Sterzer Gibson
By Rachel Sterzer Gibson

Every semester, students, faculty and the campus community from each of the Church schools — Brigham Young University, BYU–Idaho, BYU–Hawaii, Ensign College and BYU–Pathway Worldwide — are invited to hear messages, perspectives and counsel from Church leaders, university leaders, scholars and guests in regular devotionals.

This semester’s lineup includes three members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — Elder Neil L. Andersen at BYU–Idaho, Elder Quentin L. Cook at BYU and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf at BYU–Hawaii — as well as many other general authorities and general officers.

Below is a list of the posted speaker lineups for the winter 2026 semester and how to watch.

*This list will be updated with BYU–Pathway Worldwide speakers when the list is posted.

January

6 —

13 —

20 —

  • BYU: Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy
  • BYU–Idaho: Jennifer Platt, BYU-Idaho Religious Education assistant department chair
  • BYU–Hawaii: President Ammon Kau, Puna Hawaii Stake president
  • Ensign College: Elder Edward B. Rowe, a General Authority Seventy

27 —

  • BYU: Francis Collins, physician-scientist (forum)
  • BYU–Idaho: Elder Bruce C. Hafen, emeritus General Authority Seventy and former president of Ricks College, and Sister Marie Hafen
  • BYU–Hawaii: Kate McLallan, associate professor, Faculty of Sciences 
  • Ensign College: Sarah Jane Weaver, editor of the Deseret News

29 —

  • BYU–Idaho: President’s forum — Jason Johnson and Debbie Johnson
Students fill the Marriott Center on the BYU campus in Provo, Utah, to listen to remarks by President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.
Students fill the Marriott Center on the BYU campus in Provo, Utah, to listen to remarks by President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Olivia Taylor, BYU Photo

February

3 —

10 —

  • BYU: To be determined
  • BYU–Idaho: Elder Aaron T. Hall, General Authority Seventy
  • BYU–Hawaii: Matthew Bowen, professor, Faculty of Religious Education
  • Ensign College: Shima Baughman, BYU law professor and distinguished fellow, Wheatley Institute

17 —

22 —

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, center, talks with students after speaking at an Ensign College devotional in the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.
Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, center, talks with students after speaking at an Ensign College devotional in the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

March

3 —

  • BYU: Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles 
  • BYU–Idaho: Trent Shippen, BYU-Idaho campus recreation activities advisor
  • BYU–Hawaii: Mitt Romney, former U.S. senator from Utah 
  • Ensign College: Jodi Chowen, Ensign College student experience and retention vice president

5 —

  • BYU–Idaho: (University forum) Lisa Valentine Clark, podcast host, actress, author

8 —

10 —

  • BYU: Shayla Bott, BYU Fine Arts and Communications faculty
  • BYU–Idaho: Elder Clement M. Matswagothata, General Authority Seventy
  • Ensign College: Abel Chaves

17 —

24 —

  • BYU: Jean Twenge, professor of psychology, San Diego State University (forum)
  • BYU–Idaho: Kassandra Mackley, BYU-Idaho tours and events coordinator
  • BYU–Hawaii: Daniel Sharp, professor, faculty of Culture, Language & Performing Arts
  • Ensign College: Wyatt Erickson, manager, IT assets & applications, Ensign College

31 —

  • BYU: Trevor Wilson, BYU Athletics
  • BYU–Idaho: Jon Linford, academic vice president, BYU–Idaho
  • BYU–Hawaii: Kala Kay, student life vice president
  • Ensign College: Jeff Morin, administrative VP and CFO, BYU-Pathway Worldwide
Students smile as they walk to a devotional held at BYU–Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho, Sept. 23, 2025.
Students smile as they walk to a devotional held at BYU–Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho, Sept. 23, 2025. | BYU–Idaho

April

7 —

  • BYU: To be determined
  • BYU–Hawaii: Jeff Christensen, director, Center for Hospitality & Tourism; associate professor, faculty of Business & Government
  • Ensign College: Sister Lisa Cotter, senior missionary, Utah Salt Lake City Headquarters Mission

10 —

Students gather in the BYU-Idaho Center to listen to President Alvin F. Meredith III and Sister Jennifer Meredith speaking in the first devotional of Fall semester.
Students gather in the BYU-Idaho Center to listen to President Alvin F. Meredith III and Sister Jennifer Meredith speaking in the first devotional of Fall semester, in Rexburg, Idaho, on Sept. 16, 2025. | Hans Koepsell, BYU–Idaho

How to watch college devotionals

Watch BYU devotionals on BYUtv or at BYUtv.org on Tuesdays at 11:05 a.m. Mountain Time. Read or watch past BYU devotional addresses and see the schedule for upcoming speakers at speeches.byu.edu.

BYU–Idaho devotionals can be viewed at byui.edu/devotionals or listened to at byui.edu/radio on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time. Read or watch past BYU–Idaho devotional addresses at web.byui.edu/DevotionalsAndSpeeches.

Devotionals for Ensign College are in the Conference Center Theater each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. Mountain Time. Devotionals are posted on www.ensign.edu/devotionals and www.youtube.com/@EnsignCollege.

BYU–Hawaii campus devotionals are in the Cannon Activities Center each Tuesday from 11 to 11:50 a.m., Hawaii Time. Devotionals are free and open to the public for in-person viewing. Devotionals can also be viewed live online or later as they are archived on the BYU–Hawaii Speeches website at speeches.byuh.edu/devotionals.

BYU–Pathway broadcasts devotionals monthly rather than weekly. These devotionals typically last 7–10 minutes and can be viewed beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain Time, on the BYU–Pathway Facebook page and later on the BYU–Pathway speeches page.

