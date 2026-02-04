President of Zimbabwe attends temple open house for Harare Zimbabwe Temple

Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa South Area presidency, right, presents H. E. Emmerson Mnangagwa, president of Zimbabwe, with a Christus statue after touring the Harare Zimbabwe Temple open house on Jan. 22, 2026.

On Jan. 22, H. E. Emmerson Mnangagwa, president of Zimbabwe, along with other interfaith, government and civic leaders, toured the new Harare Zimbabwe temple.

Invitations for a special open house tour were given to leaders who expressed interest in seeing the first temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints built in Zimbabwe.

Two General Authority Seventies — Elder Erich W. Kopischke, an assistant executive director in the Temple Department, and Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, second counselor in the Africa South Area presidency — gave a tour to the president of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and his vice president, the Honorable K.C.D. Mohadi.

School children attend the open house for the Harare Zimbabwe Temple on Jan. 22, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Sikahema presented Mnangagwa with a Christus statue and a portrait of the temple. The president expressed interest in returning to the temple and an impression to connect with God.

Mohadi said after the tour about the good that can be done for society when churches and governments work together and how essential churches are to society.

“I felt closer to the Almighty, closer to the Creator, and it is a wonderful place to be,” Mohadi said.

According to a Jan. 23 news release from the Church’s Africa Newsroom, other invited guests included ambassadors from Ghana, China, Indonesia, Portugal, Russia, the United States and Zambia. Other ministers and representatives from the Zimbabwe government came from the ministries of tourism and hospitality, religious affairs, provincial affairs, local government and public works, defense, education, women affairs and foreign affairs as well as the National Assembly.

One leader said that he felt he was walking on holy ground.

Elder Erich W. Kopischke, General Authority Seventy, gives media members a tour of the Harare Zimbabwe Temple on Jan. 22, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Speaking to media members and journalists, Elder Kopischke shared how excited he was for them to see inside the temple.

“When you walk with us through this house today, I invite you to look beyond your curiosity,” Elder Kopischke said. “Look beyond the structure, beyond the brick and mortar. Take time to reflect, ponder and … feel. Feel the light and feel the peace within the walls of this building and the surrounding grounds. In this house we come to know [Jesus Christ], who He really is, and we bind ourselves to Him through sacred covenants. We promise that we will love God with all our hearts and that we will love our neighbor.”

ZTN Prime and another media organization did live broadcasts from the gardens surrounding the temple.

Alison Chitiyo, a 16-year-old member of the Church, also spoke to the media.

“The family is our greatest treasure,” Chitiyo said. “My family shaped who I am today. Family memories remind me that our connections are truly sacred. Knowing that families can be together forever brings me immense peace.”

Alison Chitiyo shares her testimony of temple blessings during a media conference at the Harare Zimbabwe Temple open house on Jan. 22, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For members of the Church, temples are considered the house of the Lord and differ from meetinghouses and chapels where Sunday worship services are held. In temples, the teachings of Jesus Christ are reaffirmed through marriage, baptism and other ceremonies that unite families for eternity.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple on March 1. Church and community members are encouraged to attend the open house, which continues through Feb. 7, excluding Sundays.