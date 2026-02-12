The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September or when the new temples are dedicated.

Johnny Andino and Lucia Andino, who will serve as president and matron of the new Managua Nicaragua Temple when it is dedicated. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Johnny Cristobal Andino Delgado and Lucia del Carmen Tiffer Ramírez de Andino, Rene Polanco Ward, Managua Nicaragua Villa Flor Stake, called as president and matron of the Managua Nicaragua Temple. President Andino is a Sunday school teacher and temple ordinance worker and former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president and high councilor. He was born in Managua, Nicaragua, to Luis Mariano Andino Barberena and Lillian Guillermina Lovo Delgado.

Sister Andino is a Relief Society teacher, Sunday school teacher and temple ordinance worker and a former stake Relief Society president, stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women president. She was born in Managua, Nicaragua, to Jacinto Jose Tiffer and Candida Rosa Ramírez.

Ángel Duarte and Silvia Duarte, who will serve as president and matron of the San Salvador El Salvador Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ángel Antonio Duarte Escobar and Silvia Esperanza Ayala Duarte, La Cima Ward, San Salvador El Salvador Los Heroes Stake, called as president and matron of the San Salvador El Salvador Temple, succeeding President E. Tiberio Santos and Sister Olimpia Santos. President Duarte is a temple sealer and stake welfare and self-reliance specialist, and a former Area Seventy, stake president, bishop, branch presidency counselor, high councilor and elders quorum president. He was born in San Vicente, El Salvador, to Ángel Duarte Calderón and Maria Emelina Escobar Córdova.

Sister Duarte is an area organization adviser, stake welfare and self-reliance specialist, stake employment specialist and temple ordinance worker and a former ward Young Women president. She was born in San Marcos, El Salvador, to Felix Yohalmo Ayala Aguila and Orbelina González de Ayala.

Daniel Dyreng Gagon and Cindy Gagon, who will serve as president and matron of the Orem Utah Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Daniel Dyreng Gagon and Cynthia Andersen Gagon, Grandview 1st Ward, Provo Utah Grandview Stake, called as president and matron of the Orem Utah Temple, succeeding President Kenneth L. Sorber and Sister Kristy N. Sorber. President Gagon is a temple sealer and former stake president, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Glen Scott Gagon and Marjorie Gagon.

Sister Gagon is a temple worker and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Gunnison, Utah, to Roger Cyrill Andersen and Gladys Tuttle Andersen.

Michael Gilmore and Jacqueline Gilmore, who will serve as president and matron of the Preston England Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Michael Wayne Gilmore and Jacqueline Mary Brownlow Gilmore, Sheffield 3rd Ward, Sheffield England Stake, called as president and matron of the Preston England Temple, succeeding President Ian D. McKie and Sister Julie C. McKie. President Gilmore is a ward Sunday School president, Area Seventy executive secretary and temple sealer and a former stake president, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Sheffield, England, to Peter Brian Gilmore and Hilda Helen Gilmore.

Sister Gilmore is a temple worker and stake Relief Society presidency counselor and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Sheffield, England, to Lewis Arthur Brownlow and Emily Mary Brownlow.

César Hernández and Marie Hernández, who will serve as president and matron of the new Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple beginning when the temple is dedicated. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

César Augusto Hernández Galindo and Marie Judith Peñate Escobar de Hernández, Monte María Ward, Guatemala City Mariscal Stake, called as president and matron of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple. President Hernández is a patriarch and temple sealer and former bishop and high councilor. He was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, to Santiago Hernández Hernández and Marta Yolanda Galindo Galindo.

Sister Hernández is a temple worker and former stake Relief Society president. She was born in Jerez, Guatemala, to Miguel Angel Peñate López and Gregoria Escobar.

Edgar A. Mantilla and Claudia de Mantilla, who will serve as president and matron of the Bogotá Colombia Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Edgar Angel Mantilla Vargas and Claudia Patricia Arciniegas Carreño de Mantilla, Belén Ward, Medellin Colombia Centro Stake, called as president and matron of the Bogotá Colombia Temple, succeeding President Christian Pico and Sister Victoria E. Pico. President Mantilla is a service mission leader and former Area Seventy, Colombia Bogotá South Mission president, stake president, bishop and branch president. He was born in Sabana de Torres, Colombia, to Jorge Alberto Mantilla Carreño and Isabel Vargas Narino.

Sister Mantilla is a service mission leader and former mission president companion, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Bucaramanga, Colombia, to Enrique Arciniegas Mendoza and Maria Luisa Carreño Moncada.

Umporn Parapan and Am-On Parapan, who will serve as president and matron of the Bangkok Thailand Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Umporn Parapan and Am-On Khanathong Parapan, Roi-Et Ward, Ubon Thailand Stake, called as president and matron of the Bangkok Thailand Temple, succeeding President Wisit Khanakham and Sister Sumamaan Khanakham. President Parapan is a high councilor and temple worker and former stake president and branch president. He was born in Roi-Et, Thailand, to Simma Parapan and Boon Butprahp.

Sister Parapan is a Sunday School teacher and temple worker and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Bangkok, Thailand, to Sa-ngah Khanathong and Cha-laung Pongia-rern.

N. Edwin Weathersby and Cheryl A. Weathersby, who will serve as president and matron of the Phoenix Arizona Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Neuel Edwin Weathersby and Cheryl Ann Steele Weathersby, Pinnacle Vista Ward, Phoenix Arizona Desert Hills Stake, called as president and matron of the Phoenix Arizona Temple, succeeding President Paul D. Sorensen and Sister Julie Sorensen. President Weathersby is a Sunday School teacher and temple sealer and former New Mexico Albuquerque Mission president, stake president, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Safford, Arizona, to Neuel Junior Weathersby and Clarissa Jane Weathersby.

Sister Weathersby is a temple worker and former mission president companion, stake Relief Society president and ward Relief Society president. She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Kay Brunt Steele and Maxine Ruth Steele.