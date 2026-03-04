How Church members in Asia are being ‘reunited across time’ with ancestors

Individuals learn how to create FamilySearch accounts during a family history fair in Kagoshima, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026.

Korean senior missionary Elder Choi Chang-deok’s love for family history began as a child, when he would walk around the local cemetery with his father. Years later, he was elated to discover family records that had survived from the Japanese colonial period, which primarily spanned the first half of the 20th century.

“I believe it is a great blessing from my ancestors that it has come to my hands without being burned or lost over these many years,” he said.

As he used the records for his own genealogical research, Elder Choi had the impression that he should donate the records to the National Library of Korea, where they could be permanently preserved and accessed by more people.

A senior missionary in Korea teaches a family history class. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I hope my small faith will become a spark, igniting the faith of many and making the world a warmer place,” he said. “I hope the gospel will spread widely and we will remember our ancestors and draw closer to the Lord.”

As of December 2025, Elder Choi was serving his third mission, reported the Church’s Korean Newsroom. His main assignment is serving at the Busan Korea Stake FamilySearch Center, where he helps both members and friends of the Church discover their ancestors.

Related Story Meet the senior service missionaries in Seoul, South Korea

“The joy I feel while working on family history is indescribable,” he said. “I believe the Lord shares that joy.”

He also spends several hours each day entering data on FamilySearch. He said his personal goal is to input the names of every deceased person from all published records in Korea into FamilySearch. He estimates that, with help, that goal can be accomplished in roughly 10 years.

Other Church members around Asia are also getting involved with family history and spreading the joy of genealogy. Read their stories below.

Family history fairs in Japan and Mongolia

On Feb. 23, members in Kagoshima, Japan, held a family history fair to help community members discover their roots, reported the Church’s Japan Newsroom.

The fair — which was covered by two local television stations — aimed to make community members more aware of the Kagoshima Japan FamilySearch Center, which is one of 63 in Japan.

A young girl shows off a genealogy scroll she made during a family history fair in Kagoshima, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

FamilySearch center coordinator Kazuyoshi Seza said, “We hope to continue to fulfill our role as a trusted and utilized base for family history research within the local community.”

Tsuyoshi Fujisaki offered a keynote address focused on taking advantage of the rapid digitization of records to do more genealogical research.

“Knowing where and how our ancestors lived, supported their families and progressed through the ages encourages us to think about how we should live our own lives,” he said.

Individuals learn how to use FamilySearch apps on their smartphones during a family history fair in Kagoshima, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In addition to the keynote address, the fair offered booths to help people connect to their ancestors, like one where visitors could colorize and animate black-and-white photos using the MyHeritage website.

“It was like being reunited across time,” one participant said.

To help members prepare for the Osaka Japan Temple, which was announced in the October 2023 general conference, the Kyoto Japan Stake also held a family history fair on Oct. 25, 2025, according to the Church’s Japan Newsroom.

Participants create family history scrolls at a family history fair in Kyoto, Japan, Oct. 25, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Related Story Osaka Japan Temple rendering released

The 131 attendees visited an assortment of booths that taught individuals how to use the Family Tree and Memories apps, browse online record databases and read cursive records. The booths were complemented by a large paper model of the future Osaka temple.

Koji Iwase of the Kyoto Japan Stake said: “I pray that the next event will be an opportunity to further deepen our understanding of temple and family history, to experience the excitement of exploring and developing it and to bring more gratitude and joy.”

Individuals view a paper model of the future Osaka Japan Temple displayed at a family history fair in Kyoto, Japan, Oct. 25, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members in Mongolia celebrated the Lunar New Year with a family history event on Feb. 14, reported the Church’s Mongolia Newsroom.

Combining national tradition with family history, the celebration featured performances highlighting traditional Mongolian dress and art.

A young man performs a dance in traditional Mongolian dress during a Lunar New Year and family history celebration in Mongolia on Feb. 14, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A young woman performs in traditional Mongolian dress during a Lunar New Year and family history celebration in Mongolia on Feb. 14, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Family name card kiosks in Japan and Korea

In an effort to encourage patrons to bring family names to the temple, family name card kiosks were installed at FamilySearch centers adjacent to temples in Japan and Korea in November and December 2025.

According to both the Japan and Korea newsrooms, the kiosks are meant to eliminate barriers to printing one’s own family name cards, such as not having access to a printer.

A family name kiosk in Seoul, South Korea, prints an ordinance card. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Using Ordinances Ready, patrons can scan a QR code at one of these kiosks, which will print the ordinance cards on small slips of paper — eliminating the added step of cutting out family name cards.

A representative of the Family History Department said, “It is our sincere hope that by 2026, it will be established as a sacred custom for the younger generation to visit the temple and not only participate in ordinances using the names on the temple card provided to them but also bring with them the names of their ancestors that they have discovered themselves.”

A Korean infographic shows how to operate the family name kiosks in Korea and Japan. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints