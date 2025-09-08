Osaka Japan Temple rendering released

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released an exterior rendering for the Osaka Japan Temple. It will be built in the third-most-populous city in the country.

Planned as a two-story building of approximately 34,320 square feet, this house of the Lord will be the fifth in the East Asia island nation of Japan.

The Osaka temple will be built on a 10-acre site at 3-50-1 Sugi, Hirakata City, Osaka, 573-0117 Japan.

The rendering of this fifth temple for Japan was first published in a Sept. 8 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Site location map of the Osaka Japan Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About this temple and the Church in Japan

On Oct. 1, 2023, President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Osaka, Japan. It was one of 20 temple locations identified in that general conference, including a first temple in the Asian country of Mongolia.

The first house of the Lord in Japan, the Tokyo Japan Temple, was dedicated in 1980 as the Church’s 18th temple in operation. Another three temples were dedicated since then: the Fukuoka Japan Temple (in 2000), the Sapporo Japan Temple (2016) and the Okinawa Japan Temple (2023).

Japan led the way with several “firsts” for the Church in Asia. The first Latter-day Saint missionaries in Asia arrived in Japan in 1901, and the first Church mission in Asia was established with headquarters in Tokyo.

Alma Taylor, one of the first four missionaries to arrive in Japan, began translating the Book of Mormon into Japanese in 1904. He continued that work for more than five years while he served as president of the Japanese Mission. The book would then be printed in October 1909.

The first meetinghouse in Asia, housing the Tokyo North Branch, was dedicated on April 26, 1964, by then-Elder Gordon B. Hinckley of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The first stake of the Church in Asia, the Tokyo Stake, was organized on March 15, 1970.

Today, Japan is home to approximately 130,000 Latter-day Saints across 230 congregations.