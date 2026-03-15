Deepen conversion and enhance scripture study by signing into the Gospel Library app

Signing into the Church’s Gospel Library app allows features to sync and be saved across multiple devices, such as a phone and tablet.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are enhancing their study of the scriptures and the gospel of Jesus Christ by using the Gospel Library app — especially by signing into the app and receiving a personalized experience.

Members might be using Gospel Library for scripture study and Church lessons, but there are several new features that they can only access when they sign in with their Church account. Participating in lessons and finding hymns becomes more seamless. And using different tools gives personal study more depth.

Lessons, hymns and patriarchal blessings

Those who sign into the app can see on the home screen their ward’s sacrament meeting hymns and the general conference talks chosen for Relief Society or elders quorum lessons. Coming soon will be the ability to see another ward’s hymns and lessons when attending that ward.

Those elements, or cards, along with others, can be moved around by editing the Home Screen through the three dots in the upper right corner. If someone wants to find a feature more easily in the future, they can rearrange their Home Screen to put the most important things at the top. Notifications can also help remind people about what to study and when.

A screenshot of the Gospel Library app shows a message from President Dallin H. Oaks and the "Come, Follow Me" lesson. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A new feature in the app is the ability to access a digital copy of someone’s personal patriarchal blessing. Joneliza Perez Jamin, in the Naval Branch, Biliran Philippines District, received her digital copy in the app and said she now can read it wherever she goes.

“I feel reminded and loved whenever I read my blessing. And I always feel the Spirit each time I read the words that most remind me of where I came from and what I should be doing, especially now that I am a mother of five,” she said.

Amber Brunjes, in the Dayton Ward, Carson City Nevada Stake, reads her patriarchal blessing in the app as well. She also created a “patriarchal blessing” tag; one of many tags she uses every day during her personal study. Now she can find scriptures and other study resources that help her understand her blessing better and also organize those under a single tag.

“I have an extensive and growing list of tags that help me identify and track patterns and themes I see,” she said. “One of the first ways I used them was when President Russell M. Nelson invited us to identify what the Book of Mormon is, fulfills, clarifies, refutes and affirms. I created a tag for each of those, and I’m still finding new connections nine years later.”

She also creates a dated note on scripture verses to write her insights, questions or thoughts. Then, when she is reading through that book of scripture again, she adds to the note with a new date.

“It is really neat to see the progress of asking, pondering, gaining life experience, learning and receiving revelation,” she said.

Related Story Jon Ryan Jensen: Logged in to be locked in

Study plans

Members are being blessed by creating a study plan in the app and tracking progress with a schedule and reminders. This makes it easier to remain consistent in the scriptures and to follow the “Come, Follow Me” schedule. Signing into the app keeps progress saved to a member’s Church account, meaning this progress can be accessed on any device — including when logging into a new device.

Paulette Blake, in the Old Harbour Branch of the Kingston Jamaica Stake, said creating a study plan in the Gospel Library app is simple and flexible.

“I can choose what I want to study, decide how I want to study and even set daily reminders to keep me on track,” she said.

If her work schedule changes, it is easy to adjust her plan. She also loves personalizing her study.

“The Gospel Library app truly helps me stay consistent and intentional in my daily spiritual growth,” Blake said.

A person studies the scriptures with the aid of the Gospel Library app. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jase Bennett, in the Bloomington 6th Ward, Bloomington Utah Stake, said the study plans in the Gospel Library app have transformed the frequency of his scripture study. And the app shows a streak of days a user has been studying in a row and the longest streak of daily study.

“Setting up the plans and then using the streak to give me the extra motivation to keep it up has helped me to make daily scripture study not only a habit but a part of my daily life,” he said.

A few timely study plans available right now include “Prophets Speak to Women” and “Women Learn Together” during March, which is the anniversary of the Relief Society. There is also a “Holy Week Study Experience” study plan for the Easter season and the “General Conference” study plan gets updated after each conference.

Syncing

Notes, tags, linking, screens, notebooks and study plans are all preserved by signing into the app because they are synced or saved across other devices. For example, if someone signs in with both their phone and their tablet, then whatever they do on either device is available on both devices.

And, when signed in, a user can create Legacy Contacts to allow their family and descendants to access their notes and highlights after their death.

More features of the Gospel Library app

Users can link conference talks to scriptures or videos. The app also has a notebook section to take notes and create talks. The notebook allows users to add thoughts and information from resources outside of the Gospel Library, such as BYU speeches. Users can navigate to their annotations from the home screen by going to Study Tools.

If someone doesn’t want to lose their place but needs to open another piece of content, like a sacrament hymn, they can create a new screen by pressing the icon in the lower right-hand corner. This acts like opening a new tab in a web browser. The history function, accessed through the three dots in the upper right corner, can also bring someone quickly back to what they were viewing.

A recent update includes the General Handbook AI-powered search assistant . This allows leaders and members to more easily find answers to their questions in the General Handbook. Predictive search also helps members see options for how they might want to finish their search entries.

Playlists can be created and shared with songs, talks and any content with audio. The Church added other music features in 2025 make it easier to listen to, sing and accompany sacred music.

A woman uses headphones to listen to music. A new feature was added to the Gospel Library app in October 2025 that allows users to create and share playlists. | Vasily Makarov, Adobe Stock

Those who would like to learn more about what Gospel library offers can find a “Tip of the week” on the Home Screen or find all educational resources in the Help section. This includes a user guide, FAQ and short educational videos. Navigate to the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner of the app, and tap Help .

Members can submit suggestions for feature improvements or ask for help on how to use the app through the Send Feedback option, where service missionaries can respond to submitted requests.