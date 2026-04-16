Elder Mathias N. Niambe, an Area Seventy in the Africa West Area, walks with Ombretta Passoti, the hospital director of St. Giuseppe Moscati Catholic Hospital in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, on March 11, 2026, after the Church donated medical equipment.

St. Giuseppe Moscati Catholic Hospital in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, specializes in a wide range of high-quality medical services for the region. But recently, the need for additional equipment impacted its ability to care for patients.

Now the hospital is able to meet those needs after a donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Church officially donated essential medical equipment to Moscati Hospital on March 11, which marked a new step in the Church’s commitment to improving healthcare in West Africa, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

After learning of the hospital’s needs, the Church donated an electric intensive care bed, an intensive care monitor, and five state-of-the-art electric syringe pumps — essential tools for treating cardiac emergencies.

Elder Mathias N. Niambe, an Area Seventy in the Africa West Area; Ombretta Passoti, the hospital director of St. Giuseppe Moscati Catholic Hospital, and other leaders and officials tour the hospital in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, on March 11, 2026, after the Church donated medical equipment. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ombretta Passoti, the hospital director, said: “This donation strengthens our mission to give life and hope. We can never thank you enough for this invaluable support, which enhances our ability to care for patients.”

Elder Mathias N. Niambe, an Area Seventy, and President Serge A. Zadi, president of the Cote d’Ivoire Yamoussoukro Mission, along with local Church leaders, attended the handover ceremony and toured the hospital.

Elder Niambé expressed the Church’s gratitude for the dedication of the medical staff.

“We sincerely thank the hospital administration for the warm welcome we received today,” he said. “As disciples of Jesus Christ, we seek to follow His example by serving our neighbor. This equipment is not merely technical assistance; it is a testament to our love for our brothers and sisters and our desire to alleviate suffering in our community.”

This donation is part of the broader efforts from the Church to care for those in need around the world through humanitarian efforts, donations, improving self-reliance and volunteer service. In the Ivory Coast itself, the Church News wrote about donations in the Ivory Coast last year such as building a new road, supporting an orphanage and renovating classrooms.

The latest Church statistics list more than 71,000 members in the country in 23 stakes. The Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple was dedicated on May 25, 2025.