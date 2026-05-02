See the FSY weekly study plan starting May 3 to prepare for September

Recently, the Young Men and Young Women general presidencies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited the youth to prepare for the upcoming Sunday schedule changes — announced on March 30 — and to become familiar with new resources.
The new, expanded “For the Strength of Youth” guide contains 12 chapters and will be used in Aaronic Priesthood quorums and Young Women classes each Sunday starting this September, with one chapter designated for study each month. The For the Strength of Youth magazine will offer additional resources to support each monthly theme.
Starting Sunday, May 3, youth and their families and leaders are invited to read one chapter of the guide per week before Sept. 6 to prepare for the upcoming curriculum.
The “For the Strength of Youth” social media channels (@forstrengthofyouth, formerly known as @strivetobe) as well as the Young Women Worldwide and Young Men Worldwide accounts will take part in this global reading experience.
Weekly social media posts will feature:
- Reading invitations.
- Insights and testimonies from other youth.
- Application ideas to help youth apply their learning.
“This is going to be so fun,” a post on Young Women Worldwide said. “On May 3, we’ll kick off a worldwide read-a-thon to study the new FSY guide together. Every week from now until September. ...Will you join us?”
Weekly FSY guide study plan schedule
A weekly reading schedule has also been made into a Study Plan in the Gospel Library app. Use this link to find it on a mobile phone, or click on the Study Plans tile in the Gospel Library app and select “FSY Guide: A Study for Lifelong Discipleship.”
For those who do not have a smartphone or social media, the Study Plan in the Gospel Library app is outlined below with hyperlinks to the resources.
May 3-9:
- “Jesus Christ Is the Strength of Youth,” by President Dieter F. Ucthdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, from October 2022 general conference
May 10-16:
- “Best Days and Worst Days,” by Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, April 2026 general conference
May 17-23:
- “Message from the First Presidency,” FSY guide
- “Make inspired choices,” FSY guide
May 24:30:
- Chapter one, “God’s plan is for you”
May 31-June 6:
- Chapter two, “God wants to communicate with you”
June 7-13:
- Chapter three, “You can help with God’s work”
June 14-20:
- Chapter four, “Jesus Christ will help you”
June 21-27:
- Chapter five, “Walk in God’s light”
June 28-July 4:
- Chapter six, “Love God, love your neighbor”
July 5-11:
- Chapter seven, “Ordinances and covenants give you access to God’s blessings”
July 12-18:
July 19-25:
- Chapter nine, “You are blessed by priesthood keys and authority”
July 26-Aug. 1:
- Chapter 10, “Your body is sacred”
Aug. 2-8:
- Chapter 11, “Truth will make you free”
Aug. 8-15:
- Chapter 12, “Jesus Christ brings joy”
Aug. 16-22:
- “Jesus Christ Is Not Our Burden; He Is Our Relief,” by Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, April 2026 general conference
Aug. 23-29:
- “The New For the Strength of Youth Guide"
- "Q&A on the Guide"
- "Guide and Seek"
- "Anatomy of the Guide" (These four all coming from the May 2026 youth magazine)
More information about the Sunday curriculum for youth
The Church will provide video instruction for leaders before the Sept. 6 start date. Youth, their parents, and leaders are encouraged to watch the instruction during class time of the August 2026 fifth Sunday.
Printed copies of the updated guide will be sent to units in the coming weeks and do not need to be ordered by local leadership.
One free subscription of the youth magazine is available per household. Subscriptions can be made or renewed at ChurchofJesusChrist.org/tools/magazine-subscriptions.