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Living Faith

See the FSY weekly study plan starting May 3 to prepare for September

Get links to resources ahead of Sunday youth curriculum changes; participate in global reading experience

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The Church’s youth-focused social media channels — previously known as "Strive to Be" — have now been renamed "For the Strength of Youth" (@forstrengthofyouth).
The Church’s youth-focused social media channels — previously known as "Strive to Be" — have now been renamed "For the Strength of Youth" (@forstrengthofyouth). Starting May 3, 2026, the accounts will have a weekly global reading experience to prepare for the new youth curriculum beginning in September 2026. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Mary Richards
By Mary Richards
Mary Richards is a reporter for the Church News

Recently, the Young Men and Young Women general presidencies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited the youth to prepare for the upcoming Sunday schedule changes — announced on March 30 — and to become familiar with new resources.

The new, expanded “For the Strength of Youth” guide contains 12 chapters and will be used in Aaronic Priesthood quorums and Young Women classes each Sunday starting this September, with one chapter designated for study each month. The For the Strength of Youth magazine will offer additional resources to support each monthly theme.

Starting Sunday, May 3, youth and their families and leaders are invited to read one chapter of the guide per week before Sept. 6 to prepare for the upcoming curriculum.

The “For the Strength of Youth” social media channels (@forstrengthofyouth, formerly known as @strivetobe) as well as the Young Women Worldwide and Young Men Worldwide accounts will take part in this global reading experience.

Weekly social media posts will feature:

  • Reading invitations.
  • Insights and testimonies from other youth.
  • Application ideas to help youth apply their learning.

“This is going to be so fun,” a post on Young Women Worldwide said. “On May 3, we’ll kick off a worldwide read-a-thon to study the new FSY guide together. Every week from now until September. ...Will you join us?”

Weekly FSY guide study plan schedule

A weekly reading schedule has also been made into a Study Plan in the Gospel Library app. Use this link to find it on a mobile phone, or click on the Study Plans tile in the Gospel Library app and select “FSY Guide: A Study for Lifelong Discipleship.”

A view of the "For the Strength of Youth" guide on an electronic device.
Youth are encouraged to read the updated "For the Strength of Youth" guide before Sept. 6, 2026. Those who want to study the FSY guide before Sept.6 can use a study plan available in the Gospel Library app. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For those who do not have a smartphone or social media, the Study Plan in the Gospel Library app is outlined below with hyperlinks to the resources.

May 3-9:

May 10-16:

May 17-23:

May 24:30:

May 31-June 6:

June 7-13:

June 14-20:

June 21-27:

June 28-July 4:

July 5-11:

July 12-18:

July 19-25:

July 26-Aug. 1:

Aug. 2-8:

Aug. 8-15:

Aug. 16-22:

Aug. 23-29:

More information about the Sunday curriculum for youth

The Church will provide video instruction for leaders before the Sept. 6 start date. Youth, their parents, and leaders are encouraged to watch the instruction during class time of the August 2026 fifth Sunday.

Printed copies of the updated guide will be sent to units in the coming weeks and do not need to be ordered by local leadership.

One free subscription of the youth magazine is available per household. Subscriptions can be made or renewed at ChurchofJesusChrist.org/tools/magazine-subscriptions.

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