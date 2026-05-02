See the FSY weekly study plan starting May 3 to prepare for September

The Church’s youth-focused social media channels — previously known as "Strive to Be" — have now been renamed "For the Strength of Youth" (@forstrengthofyouth). Starting May 3, 2026, the accounts will have a weekly global reading experience to prepare for the new youth curriculum beginning in September 2026.

Recently, the Young Men and Young Women general presidencies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited the youth to prepare for the upcoming Sunday schedule changes — announced on March 30 — and to become familiar with new resources.

The new, expanded “For the Strength of Youth” guide contains 12 chapters and will be used in Aaronic Priesthood quorums and Young Women classes each Sunday starting this September, with one chapter designated for study each month. The For the Strength of Youth magazine will offer additional resources to support each monthly theme.

Starting Sunday, May 3, youth and their families and leaders are invited to read one chapter of the guide per week before Sept. 6 to prepare for the upcoming curriculum.

The “For the Strength of Youth” social media channels (@forstrengthofyouth, formerly known as @strivetobe) as well as the Young Women Worldwide and Young Men Worldwide accounts will take part in this global reading experience.

Weekly social media posts will feature:

Reading invitations.

Insights and testimonies from other youth.

Application ideas to help youth apply their learning.

“This is going to be so fun,” a post on Young Women Worldwide said. “On May 3, we’ll kick off a worldwide read-a-thon to study the new FSY guide together. Every week from now until September. ...Will you join us?”

Weekly FSY guide study plan schedule

A weekly reading schedule has also been made into a Study Plan in the Gospel Library app. Use this link to find it on a mobile phone, or click on the Study Plans tile in the Gospel Library app and select “FSY Guide: A Study for Lifelong Discipleship.”

Youth are encouraged to read the updated "For the Strength of Youth" guide before Sept. 6, 2026. Those who want to study the FSY guide before Sept.6 can use a study plan available in the Gospel Library app. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For those who do not have a smartphone or social media, the Study Plan in the Gospel Library app is outlined below with hyperlinks to the resources.

May 3-9:

“Jesus Christ Is the Strength of Youth,” by President Dieter F. Ucthdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, from October 2022 general conference

May 10-16:

“Best Days and Worst Days,” by Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, April 2026 general conference

May 17-23:

May 24:30:

May 31-June 6:

Chapter two, “God wants to communicate with you”

June 7-13:

June 14-20:

Chapter four, “Jesus Christ will help you”

June 21-27:

June 28-July 4:

July 5-11:

July 12-18:

July 19-25:

Chapter nine, “You are blessed by priesthood keys and authority”

July 26-Aug. 1:

Chapter 10, “Your body is sacred”

Aug. 2-8:

Chapter 11, “Truth will make you free”

Aug. 8-15:

Chapter 12, “Jesus Christ brings joy”

Aug. 16-22:

Aug. 23-29:

More information about the Sunday curriculum for youth

The Church will provide video instruction for leaders before the Sept. 6 start date. Youth, their parents, and leaders are encouraged to watch the instruction during class time of the August 2026 fifth Sunday.

Printed copies of the updated guide will be sent to units in the coming weeks and do not need to be ordered by local leadership.

One free subscription of the youth magazine is available per household. Subscriptions can be made or renewed at ChurchofJesusChrist.org/tools/magazine-subscriptions.