Missionaries in the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission give service on July 4, 2026. More than 150 Louisiana missionaries celebrated America’s 250th anniversary with 250 hours of community service and 250 invitations to worship.

Missionaries in the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission recently celebrated America’s 250th anniversary with 250 hours of community service and 250 invitations to worship.

Over 150 full-time missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints devoted Saturday, July 4, to strengthening their communities through service and faith, according to a news release from the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission. Their efforts were part of America250 — the official nonpartisan initiative established by Congress to commemorate the United States’ 250th anniversary.

The missionaries worked throughout southern Louisiana and parts of Mississippi to clean yards, paint fences, visit care facilities, volunteer at community parades and more. They also extended 250 personal invitations to friends, neighbors and community members to join them at upcoming Sunday services.

Missionaries in the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission give service on July 4, 2026. More than 150 Louisiana missionaries celebrated America’s 250th anniversary with 250 hours of community service and 250 invitations to worship. | Provided by the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission

“As our nation celebrates 250 years of freedom, we wanted our missionaries to honor this historic milestone by blessing the lives of those around them,” said Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission President Dan Chard. “Service is one of the purest expressions of discipleship. We hoped that this day would leave a lasting impression — not only on the communities we serve but on the missionaries themselves.”

The Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission contributed to America250’s nationwide volunteer effort happening throughout the year.

Rosie Rios, chair of the America250 commission and former treasurer of the United States, said service is an important part of the 250th celebration, Church News previously reported.

“Service is how our country was founded,” she said. “Think about all the patriots who served in the American Revolutionary War. Think about all the veterans who have risked their lives on our behalf for us to enjoy the freedoms that we have today.”

Missionaries in the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission give service on July 4, 2026. More than 150 Louisiana missionaries celebrated America’s 250th anniversary with 250 hours of community service and 250 invitations to worship. | Provided by the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission

Missionaries in the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission give service on July 4, 2026. More than 150 Louisiana missionaries celebrated America’s 250th anniversary with 250 hours of community service and 250 invitations to worship. | Provided by the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission

Missionaries in the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission give service on July 4, 2026. More than 150 Louisiana missionaries celebrated America’s 250th anniversary with 250 hours of community service and 250 invitations to worship. | Provided by the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission