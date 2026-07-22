Rabbi Andrew Scheer shares information about the Torah with youth and adult members of the Church's Tokyo Japan South Stake (English) during a visit to the Jewish Community of Japan Synagogue on May 17, 2026 in Tokyo.

Across Asia — from Tokyo, Japan, to Singapore — Latter-day Saints ventured into new religions this spring: a Jewish synagogue, a Catholic soup kitchen and a multifaith dinner. In each experience, members deepened their own faith while building bridges of understanding.

Learning Jewish traditions in Japan

Leaning over parchment scrolls filled with Hebrew lettering, 150 Latter-day Saint youth gathered around the Torah — perhaps seeing it for the very first time — as Rabbi Andrew Scheer taught the young members about Judaism.

Rabbi Scheer read a portion of the Ten Commandments from the parchment, then shared the English translation.

“Thou shalt have no other Gods before me,” he translated.

Rabbi Andrew Scheer teaches members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about the Torah during a visit to the Jewish Community of Japan Synagogue in Tokyo, Hiroo District, Japan, May 17, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The youth — from the Tokyo Japan South Stake (English), which includes English wards and military branches of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints —attended the Jewish Community of Japan Synagogue on May 17, hosted by Rabbi Scheer, the Church’s East Asia Newsroom reported.

The synagogue, a 20-minute walk from the Tokyo Japan Temple, serves as a central hub for Jewish life in the country. Latter-day Saint youth were introduced to the history and design of the synagogue and to key aspects of Jewish worship and daily religious life throughout their visit.

Rabbi Scheer taught about the importance of Shabbat (the Sabbath) as a time of spiritual renewal and rest:

“Shabbat is the most important Jewish ‘holiday’ because it is our anchor,” he said. “All other holidays hold significance, but none compares to the weekly worship of God.”

He also explained the role of the mikveh, a water-filled space resembling a baptismal font, used in Jewish practice as a symbol of spiritual renewal and purification.

For many members, the visit provided powerful context for the deep symbolism of their own faith, while simultaneously creating relationships with those of other faiths.

Aiding Catholic soup kitchen in Japan

Maribeth Sumang and Renato Sumang are members of the Church’s Welfare and Independent Living Services Department and local Church leaders living in Kobe, Japan, just 20 miles west of Osaka, Japan.

After speaking with a Catholic friend and former colleague, the couple learned about a soup kitchen hosted every weekend at the Kobe Catholic Central Church. Hoping to show Christlike love and serve their neighbors, they began participating in the soup kitchen years ago.

After much time volunteering, the Sumangs felt strongly they needed to find a way to improve the facilities and equipment — a desire that soon led to an official request to the Church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Department, according to the Church’s Japan Newsroom.

Kojiro Kitani, center, represents the Catholic Social Activities Kobe Center in Kobe, Japan, is joined by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — including Maribeth Sumang and Renato Sumang, second and third from ledt — in a presentation of relief equipment on May 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“What started as a small act of service has now become a great blessing for our family,” Maribeth Sumang said, reflecting on her experience. “We have learned how much joy and fulfillment we can gain from working together as a team for a good cause.”

On May 16, the Church held a ceremony at the Kobe Catholic Central Church to present relief supplies for the soup kitchen volunteers.

“By working together and serving one another, we have come to see each other as brothers and sisters in Christ, transcending denominational differences,” said Sumang. “We share a strong common desire to follow the Savior and to care for those around us. We realize how much we have in common in this shared purpose, and this has fostered wonderful understanding and friendship.”

Interfaith dinner in Singapore

Sitting down at a table in a Singapore church meetinghouse, 50 guests of different faiths ate dinner together June 12, the Church’s Singapore Newsroom reported.

Throughout the evening, participants met the newly appointed Singapore Stake presidency members: President Christian Hsieh and his counselors, President Paul Chan and President Steven Lesser.

“Thank you for a lovely evening of fellowship and durians,” remarked Kuek Yi Hsing, a member of the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of Singapore. “We really need such [a] gathering of friends from different religions, and your Church is in the right direction.”

As part of the program, guests were introduced to FamilySearch, a free online family history platform sponsored by the Church.

“This evening was a heartwarming reminder that when people of different faiths come together in friendship, understanding grows and communities flourish,” said Lavon Lew, the national director who leads the Church’s Singapore Communications Council. “We are grateful to the many faith communities, organizations and friends who have welcomed us with open hearts.“