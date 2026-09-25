Church announces dates for 2027 Churchwide broadcasts, events

The Salt Lake Temple is nearly ready to reopen after renovation and after the celebration theme was announced at a press event on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026.

Churchwide broadcasts and events for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2027 include events for all members and friends, children, youth, young adults and women, according to the schedule released Thursday, Sept. 24, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The Salt Lake Temple Celebration and other events from Temple Square will also include live broadcasts and virtual events.

The list “includes meetings, activities and other experiences that build faith in Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ,” according to the notice.

The schedule also notes when Church videos and resources for youth and children will become available and what local leaders can do to plan local activities and events.

Events and broadcast information are also available online at events.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, on area Newsroom sites, and in the Churchwide calendar at calendar.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Member Tools mobile app.

January 2027: “Come, Follow Me” New Testament study begins

New Testament study begins and continues throughout the year.

For Primary, fast-Sunday lessons begin January, and those are at the end of the “Come, Follow Me” resource.

For all members and teachers.

See “Instructions for Curriculum 2027” for additional information.

January 2027: Update meeting times

If a unit is changing meeting times at the beginning of the new year, update the times shown in Church systems by visiting Leader and Clerk Resources (LCR) > Reports > Unit Settings.

For bishoprics and clerks.

Jan. 16: “Rejoice in Christ” Worldwide Discussion for Youth

Video includes messages from a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders to help better understand the 2027 youth theme, “Rejoice in Christ” (see Philippians 4:4).

It becomes available on Jan. 16 in the Gospel Library and at ChurchofJesusChrist.org and may be used any time after release.

The video can be used for a Sunday meeting, weekday activity, devotional, youth conference or camp.

For youth and leaders.

Related Story What is the 2027 youth theme?

Feb. 7: Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults

Young adults around the world are invited in local units or in institute gatherings to watch the devotional with Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Watch live at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time in the Americas and on Feb. 14, 2027, in other areas of the world.

For young adults ages 18-35.

March 4: Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction

This 30-minute prerecorded training from general Church leaders helps local councils and leaders understand their temple and family history responsibilities in helping to unite families for eternity. A discussion guide will be available to assist leaders in implementing the principles locally.

For stake and ward councils and those with temple and family history responsibilities.

March 4-6: RootsTech

Three-day family history conference on RootsTech.org and in person in Salt Lake City; see RootsTech.org for registration information.

Live and prerecorded sessions will be available beginning March 4.

For all members and friends.

Related Stories 2026 RootsTech gathers family history enthusiasts ‘Together’

March 6: Family Discovery Day

An Apostle to speak during a broadcast celebrating family discovery and uniting families for eternity.

Watch live, 1:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time or on demand.

For all members and friends.

March 6: Worldwide Relief Society Devotional

Related Story 2026: Relief Society worldwide devotional emphasizes covenantal relationship with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ

March 21-28: Palm Sunday, Holy Week and Easter Sunday

All are invited to reflect on the Atonement of Jesus Christ and His great love as they prepare to commemorate His Resurrection on Easter Sunday. Resources to help with planning and celebrating are available at Easter.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

For Easter Sunday, March 28, leaders are invited to plan a special sacrament meeting with talks and music focused on the Savior. Sacrament is the only meeting that day, and wards are welcome to hold social gatherings.

For all members and friends.

Related Story See Church News articles about Easter

April 3-4: General conference

Live broadcast of the annual conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where prophets, apostles and Church leaders speak.

Live sessions on April 3 are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time. Live sessions on April 4 are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Recordings of conference sessions will be available on conference.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Gospel Library for on-demand viewing and listening.

For all members and friends.

April 5-Oct. 1: Salt Lake Temple Celebration

Tour the Salt Lake Temple during the public open house, and learn more about Jesus Christ and the Church through in-person experiences on Temple Square and virtually.

April 10 will be an opening event with music and performances aimed at helping participants rejoice in Christ.

In October, a global broadcast with Church leaders will commemorate the end of the Salt Lake Temple Celebration.

For all members and friends.

Related Story See recent news about the Salt Lake Temple open house and celebration

May-October: Live from Temple Square

Events on Temple Square featuring local area hosts and native-language sister missionaries will be broadcast live.

For all members and friends.

Related Story New experiences coming to Temple Square

May 2: Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults

Young adults around the world are invited in local units or in institute gatherings to watch the devotional with a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Watch live at 6 p.m. MDT in the Americas and on May 9, 2027, in other areas of the world.

For young adults ages 18-35.

Related Story Elder and Sister Stevenson encourage young adults to deepen their conversion and faith in Jesus Christ

May 22: Friend to Friend video for children

A member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the Primary general presidency will share messages for children.

For Primary-age children and their leaders, teachers and parents.

Related Story Children learn about prophets in May Friend to Friend with Elder Gong, Primary general presidency

June 10-11: Religious Educators Conference

Broadcast provides guidance on how to improve teaching to youth and young adults to foster greater faith in Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Watch live or on demand.

For religious educators and seminary and institute teachers.

July-August: No Churchwide events or broadcasts.

September-December: Tithing declaration

Bishops counsel with ward members about the blessings of paying tithing and give them a chance to declare faithfulness to this principle.

Sept. 4: Friend to Friend video for children

A member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the Primary general presidency will share messages for children.

For Primary-age children and their leaders, teachers and parents.

Related Story Children learn about families in September Friend to Friend with Elder Caussé, Primary general presidency

October: Salt Lake Temple Celebration closing event

Global broadcast featuring Church leaders to commemorate the end of the Salt Lake Temple Celebration.

TempleSquare.org is also available as a resource to use and invite others to participate in this celebration.

For all members and friends.

Oct. 2-3: General conference

Live broadcast of the annual conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where prophets, apostles and Church leaders speak.

Live sessions on Oct. 2 are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time. Live sessions on Oct. 3 are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Recordings of conference sessions will be available on conference.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Gospel Library for on-demand viewing and listening.

For all members and friends.

Nov. 7: Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults

Young adults around the world are invited in local units or in institute gatherings to watch the devotional with a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Watch live at 6 p.m. MST in the Americas and on Nov. 14, 2027, in other areas of the world.

For young adults ages 18-35.

Dec. 5: First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional

The First Presidency invites general authorities and general officers to speak in this prerecorded devotional at the start of the Christmas season focused on the birth of Jesus Christ.

Broadcast on the Church satellite system, ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Gospel Library and other media. Also, available to record and view at a later time.

For all members and friends.

Dec. 19 or Dec. 26: Special Christmas sacrament meeting