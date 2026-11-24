Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Middle East/Africa North Area Presidency of the Church, speaks with other interfaith leaders at the National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined other world leaders at the National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from Nov. 13-15.

Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church’s Middle East/Africa North Area Presidency, represented the Church during official festival events, according to a news release on the Church’s Middle East Newsroom website.

“My wife and I feel blessed to experience the environment of respect and tolerance that the country’s leaders have created and continue to strengthen,” Elder Parrella said. “The Church and its members are so grateful to be part of this welcoming community and want to contribute wherever we can to its vision of tolerance, coexistence and peace.”

Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Middle East/Africa North Area Presidency of the Church, receives an appreciation award from Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, at the National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, presented Elder Parrella with an appreciation award on Saturday, Nov. 14, recognizing the Church’s second consecutive year of festival support.

“We are honored that the Church has received this recognition,” Elder Parrella said.

Last year, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, attended the festival.

Sharing beliefs ‘Stronger Together’

Many Church members who attended the festival volunteered at a Church-sponsored booth titled “Stronger Together.” They invited visitors to consider simple ways to strengthen their families and communities through kindness, service and cooperation.

The displays focused on the Church’s 2025 Caring report and the Church’s pamphlet focused on Muslim and Latter-day Saint beliefs. More than 9,000 people visited the Church’s booth during the festival.

Latter-day Saint volunteers engage with visitors at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' booth during the National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Darla Heiss, a senior service volunteer for the Church who helped prepare for the festival, said she saw people give up their only day off to serve at the booth and bring smiles to others.

“It was fun to interact with mothers from many countries and connect through our common desire for unity and cooperation, starting in our homes,” Heiss said.

International Day of Tolerance

The National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence coincided with the International Day for Tolerance on Monday, Nov. 16. Members of the Church, including Elder Parrella, attended a program at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Yousif Alobaidli, director-general of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, said in an official statement that “in a world of accelerating change and competing narratives, tolerance stands as a strategic necessity for the stability and prosperity of societies and a cornerstone of trust between civilizations.”

Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Middle East/Africa North Area Presidency of the Church, speaks with other interfaith leaders at the National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints