This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Micah, Nahum, Habakkuk and Zephaniah, which include prophecies about the last days.

Following are a few quotes from past and present leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about these chapters of scripture.

Micah 4

“Many take comfort from the Old Testament prophecy that nations will ‘beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks’ (Micah 4:3). But this prophecy only applies to that time of peace which follows the time when the God of Jacob ‘will teach us of his ways, and we will walk in his paths’ (Micah 4:2).

“For now, we have wars and conflicts, and everywhere they are rooted in violations of the commandments of God. ... We cannot have peace among nations without achieving general righteousness among the people who comprise them.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 1990 general conference, “World Peace”

“The Old Testament prophet Micah said, ‘For all people will walk every one in the name of his god, … we will walk in the name of the Lord our God for ever and ever’ (Micah 4:5).

“How, in this complex world, do we walk in the name of the Lord, our God, when questions of home, family, marriage, work, children, age and death play so much a part of our day-to-day experiences? How do we think like the Lord when we are low, wisely when we are weary, feel patient when we are pressured and respected when we are rejected?

“Sisters, turn to the Lord. He cares so deeply for our happiness and our well-being. Talk with Him earnestly and often, and your answers will come.”

— The late Sister Elaine L. Jack, then the Relief Society general president, October 1993 general conference, “Ponder the Path of Thy Feet”

“The commandments to be proclaimed to the world are the principles and ordinances of the gospel of Jesus Christ. By restoring His gospel and reestablishing His Church in the earth, the Lord has provided the means for our temporal as well as for our spiritual salvation. ...

“It fulfills Micah’s prophecy that ‘in the last days … the mountain of the house of the Lord shall be established in the top of the mountains, and it shall be exalted above the hills; and people shall flow unto it’ (Micah 4:1)."

— The late President Marion G. Romney, then the second counselor in the First Presidency, October 1972 general conference, “Why The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints”

Micah 6

“Perhaps you have wondered, as I have: ‘Am I doing enough?’ ‘What else should I be doing?’ ...

“The Old Testament prophet Micah asked the question this way: ‘Wherewith shall I come before the Lord, and bow myself before the high God?’ (Micah 6:6). Micah satirically wondered whether even exorbitant offerings might be enough to compensate for sin, saying: ‘Will the Lord be pleased with thousands of rams, or with ten [thousand] … rivers of oil? shall I give my firstborn for … the sin of my soul?’ (Micah 6:7).

“The answer is no. Good deeds are not sufficient. Salvation is not earned. Not even the vast sacrifices Micah knew were impossible can redeem the smallest sin. Left to our own devices, the prospect of returning to live in God’s presence is hopeless.

“Without the blessings that come from Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, we can never do enough or be enough by ourselves. The good news, though, is that because of and through Jesus Christ we can become enough. ... Micah explained, ‘[God] hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?’ (Micah 6:8).

“Micah’s direction on turning our hearts to God and qualifying for salvation contains three interconnected elements. To ‘do justly’ means acting honorably with God and with other people. We act honorably with God by walking humbly with Him. We act honorably with others by loving mercy. ...

“To ‘do justly’ and ‘walk humbly with God’ is to intentionally withdraw our hand from iniquity, walk in His statutes and remain authentically faithful. A just person turns away from sin and toward God, makes covenants with Him and keeps those covenants. A just person chooses to obey the commandments of God, repents when falling short and keeps on trying.”

— Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2020 general conference, “Do Justly, Love Mercy, and Walk Humbly With God”

“I have found a genuine goodness among people of all faiths who are humble and feel accountable to God. Many of them subscribe to the Old Testament prophet Micah, who declared, ‘What doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?’ (Micah 6:8).”

— Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2017 general conference, “The Eternal Everyday”

Micah 7

Jesus comforts Mary and Martha in this scene from the Bible Videos. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“God delights in mercy and does not begrudge its use. In Micah’s words to Jehovah, ‘Who is a God like unto thee, that pardoneth iniquity, … will have compassion upon us,’ and will ‘cast all … sins into the depths of the sea’ (Micah 7:18-19). To love mercy as God does is inseparably connected to dealing justly with others and not mistreating them."

— Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2020 general conference, “Do Justly, Love Mercy, and Walk Humbly With God”

“Much that happens to us in this life we cannot control; we only respond. But much of the pain we suffer and inevitably impose upon others is self-induced through our own bad judgment, through poor choices. Where can we look for help?

“The ancient prophet Micah perhaps surprisingly seemed to rule out the nearest and most normal sources of assistance — family, friends and leaders. Some of us have perhaps experienced a measure of the deep disappointment he felt because of Israel’s rebelliousness when he declared that ‘the good man is perished out of the earth’ (Micah 7:2). He spoke of princes and judges asking for rewards, and of great men uttering ‘mischievous desire’ (see verse 3). For Micah, the source of help was clear and sure: ‘Therefore I will look unto the Lord,’ he said. ‘I will wait for the God of my salvation: my God will hear me’ (Micah 7:7).”

— The late Elder Marion D. Hanks, then a General Authority Seventy, October 1986 general conference, “I Will Look Unto the Lord”

Nahum 2

“As I read the scriptures, ... I always find something therein that I did not remember was there when I read it before. And I would like to use as a sort of a text for what I say here today a verse that I took from the book of Nahum, chapter 2, in the Bible, which reads as follows: ‘The chariots shall be with flaming torches in the day of his preparation. …

“‘The chariots shall rage in the streets, they shall justle one against another in the broad ways: they shall seem like torches, they shall run like the lightnings’ (Nahum 2:3-4).

“Could anybody have described an automobile better than that before there was such a thing as an automobile? Certainly they travel like the lightning, and they look like torches — especially in the evening when the lights are on — and they jostle against each other. If you want a demonstration of that, just go to one of the body repair shops and see how many of them come in all bruised.

“The thing that I liked about that particular passage of scripture is that it describes the day of the Lord’s preparation. We live in that day. Five hundred years ago this prophecy could not have come true, but today there is no other answer for that prophecy than an automobile. The importance of the prophecy is that it describes the day of His preparation.”

— The late Elder LeGrand Richards, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 1980 general conference, “The Scriptures Speak”

Nahum 3

“Our Good Shepherd cautions that shepherds in Israel must not slumber (see Nahum 3:18), nor scatter or cause the sheep to go astray, nor look our own way for our own gain. God’s shepherds are to strengthen, heal, bind up that which is broken, bring again that which was driven away, seek that which was lost.”

— Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2019 general conference, “Good Shepherd, Lamb of God”

Habakkuk 2

“This is our day and time. I believe the future holds greater blessings for mankind than ever before. I rejoice in this great outpouring of spiritual knowledge, when ‘the earth [is being] filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord, as the waters cover the sea’ (Habakkuk 2:14). ... With such increased knowledge comes a higher responsibility. If we work hard, wisely manage our personal stewardships and live providently, the Lord will prosper us in our use of this heightened knowledge to advance His holy work.”

— The late President James E. Faust, then the second counselor in the First Presidency, April 1999 general conference, “This Is Our Day”

“All scriptures set the moral code for mankind to live by. They are available to all, having been translated into many languages. Those who choose not to use them, not to give heed to the prophets, and cast aside the spiritual benefits, will surely dwindle in unbelief and perish. ... On the contrary, those who choose them and live by them will live. ‘The just shall live by his faith,’ so Habakkuk tells us (Habakkuk 2:4).”

— The late Elder John H. Vandenberg, then an assistant to the Council of the Twelve, October 1974 general conference, “Truth Will Emerge Victorious”

Habakkuk 3

A portrait of the Savior, Jesus Christ, in the Bible Videos series. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Like Habakkuk of old, we may in our anguish feel that we could bear anything if we could only understand the divine purpose in what is happening. The ancient prophet learned that the righteous live by faith and that faith is not an easy solution to life’s problems. Faith is confidence and trust in the character and purposes of God.

“Habakkuk declared:

“‘Although the fig tree shall not blossom, neither shall fruit be in the vine; the labour of the olive shall fail, and the fields shall yield no meat; the flock shall be cut off from the fold, and there shall be no herd in the stalls.

“‘Yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will joy in the God of my salvation.

“‘The Lord God is my strength, and he will make my feet … to walk upon mine high places’ (Habakkuk 3:17-19).”

— The late Elder Marion D. Hanks, then an assistant to the Council of the Twelve, April 1975 general conference, “Trust in the Lord”

Zephaniah 3

“Because of Jesus Christ, sins for which we have sincerely repented leave no spiritual scar, track or trace. There is no scarlet letter to wear, now or in the eternities. When we repent with real intent, the entirety of our sin, not just a part, is figuratively nailed to the cross and we no longer bear its spiritual consequences. After we have repented, we owe no more to justice because Jesus has paid the debt; He pardons us from deserved punishment. We are forgiven, our hearts and hands are made clean, and the Lord remembers our sins no more. The Lord our God ‘is mighty; he will save, [and] he will rejoice over [us]’ (Zephaniah 3:17).”

— Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2026 general conference, “Because of Jesus Christ”