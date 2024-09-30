What some Latter-day Saint athletes have accomplished since last October general conference

Kenneth Rooks of the U.S. poses after winning the silver medal in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase final at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

Waving flags and signs, members of the BYU track and field team and fans gathered at the Salt Lake International Airport to celebrate and welcome home Kenneth Rooks on Aug. 26.

Rooks, who won the silver medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was pleasantly surprised.

“Yeah, I was not expecting it,” he told KSL-TV, “but it was an awesome surprise to come home and have the welcome home with the men’s and women’s team and everyone else.”

The smiling Rooks walked through the airport door with his arm in a sling. After the Olympics, Rooks competed in a Diamond League meet in Silesia, Poland. During the race, he tripped and fell over a barrier, landing hard on his right shoulder. He finished in 16th place, holding his arm, and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

“I fell with three laps to go,” Rooks told the Deseret News. “I somehow lost focus and hit my lead leg and fell with all my weight on my right shoulder. It was a solid hit, and it took me a bit to get up. I was a bit disoriented for a moment because of how it hurt. I still got up and finished, but didn’t swing my right arm because it hurt the rest of the time.”

Rooks’ recovery is expected to take six to eight weeks. In the meantime, he planned to return to BYU for the last year of his civil engineering degree.

Rooks is one of several athletic members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who have made headlines in the last year. Here is a look back at some of those notable accomplishments.

Basketball

In NBA basketball, Sam Merrill played in 61 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2023-24 NBA regular season, where he averaged 8.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting 40.4% from the 3-point line.

Merrill, who served in the Nicaragua Managua South Mission, also played in 10 postseason games with the Cavs, who lost in the second round of the playoffs to the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket against the Orlando Magic on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. | Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press

The former Utah State University star shined in his return to Utah in April. He scored 18 points in 32 minutes of action as the Cavaliers defeated the Utah Jazz, 129-113.

Also last April, Brigham Young University introduced Kevin Young as its new head basketball coach.

Since then, the former NBA assistant coach has assembled a mostly new team and staff in preparation for the upcoming season, Deseret News reported.

Young is excited for his opportunity to coach basketball at BYU.

BYU's head men's basketball coach Kevin Young speaks to reporters after practice at BYU in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 6, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“The thing that really moved the needle for me and my wife was the environment that we’re going to be in here at BYU. What this university stands for, what the mission of this university is. I’m a lifelong member of the Church and so to be able to do what I love at the highest level from a career standpoint and blend that with my faith, and being able to with my wife and my little ones, that’s why we came here,” he said at his introductory press conference last April.

A host of Latter-day Saints are playing or coaching National Football League and college football this fall.

The following players made NFL rosters to begin the 2024 season:

New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill (7) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during a preseason game in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. | Jed Jacobsohn

Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki returns a punt during warmups before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. | Reed Hoffmann

Signed to the practice squad:

Philadelphia teammates Covey and McKee took part in the NFL’s first-ever game in South America, between the Eagles and the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 6. The Eagles won, 34-29.

After leading Kansas City to a third Super Bowl victory last season, Andy Reid is heading into his 12th season as head coach of the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid signals to his team during s game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. | Reed Hoffmann, Associated Press

Another Latter-day Saint, Kellen Moore is the new offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

In college football, Ken Niumatalolo, a former stake president and the U.S. Naval Academy’s winningest head coach, made his debut as head coach at San Jose State University.

Former BYU and University of Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall also assumed a new role, as head coach at University of New Mexico.

Off the field, Gatlin Bair, a five-star recruit — the highest-rated in Idaho history — before serving in the Texas Dallas West Mission committed to play for the University of Oregon.

Hockey

In June, Latter-day Saint center/wing Derek Ryan and the Edmonton Oilers trailed the Florida Panthers 3-0 in the NHL’s Stanley Cup Finals best-of-seven series before roaring back with three straight wins to force a Game 7.

Edmonton Oilers center Derek Ryan celebrates after scoring the game-winner in a shootout of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. The Oilers won 3-2. | Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press

The Oilers then fell short in the decisive game to the Panthers, 2-1.

Through the Oilers’ 25-game playoff run, the 37-year-old Ryan played in 19 games, averaged eight minutes and 33 seconds of ice time per game, had one point on one assist, and had 11 shots on net. The 2023-24 season was his ninth NHL season.

2024 Paris Olympics

In addition to Rooks’ silver medal in the steeplechase, three other Latter-day Saints earned medals. Here’s how more than a dozen athletes connected to the Church performed in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ponipate “Poni” Loganimasi, a 26-year-old returned missionary, was part of Fiji’s rugby sevens team that won the silver medal.

Stephanie “Steph” Rovetti, 32, was part of USA’s historic bronze-medal-winning rugby sevens team. Rovetti played in every match and was a starter against Brazil, France and New Zealand.

Bradley Nkoana, 19, of South Africa, won silver as part of the men’s 4-by-100-meter relay team.

Stephanie Rovetti competes in a rugby match with Team USA on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. | Photo courtesy of Stephanie Rovetti

Team USA’s men’s rugby sevens team included 32-year-old Make Unufe of Provo, Utah. The team was eighth overall. The U.S. men’s soccer team, including forward Taylor Booth, 23, of Eden, Utah, finished eighth overall of the 16 teams. Booth played in each of the games.

In the marathon, USA’s Conner Mantz and Clayton Young were eighth and ninth in the 26.2-mile race that took them through Paris to Versailles and back. Mantz and Young are former BYU runners and training partners living in Provo, Utah. Mantz, of Logan, Utah, served in the Ghana Accra West Mission. Young, a California native, served Spanish-speaking in the North Carolina Raleigh Mission.

USA’s Courtney Wayment, a former BYU star from Kaysville, Utah, was 12th in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final with a time of 9 minutes, 13.60 seconds. USA’s Whittni Morgan was overall 14th of the 16 runners in the 5,000-meter final after recovering from knee surgery less than a year earlier. The former BYU runner had a personal best time of 14 minutes, 53.57 seconds.

In the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, USA’s James Corrigan was 10th in his preliminary heat, with a time of 8:36.67. The 22-year-old BYU sophomore from Los Angeles, California, served a mission in Tempe, Arizona. In the men’s 800-meter race, Australia’s Peter Bol finished 18th in the field of 32 runners across all five heats.

Jimmer Fredette, 35, was a member of USA’s 3x3 basketball team, which finished seventh overall. The former BYU basketball star was injured during the team’s second pool game against Poland and wasn’t able to play in the team’s remaining five games.

2024 Paralympics

Four Latter-day Saints claimed medals in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Paul Schulte, 45, who serves as bishopric second counselor in the University Park Ward of the Sarasota Florida Stake, was part of Team USA’s wheelchair basketball team that defeated Great Britain to win the gold medal.

Brian Bell, left, Steve Serio and Paul Schulte of the U.S. pose with their gold medals after winning the wheelchair basketball men's gold-medal match at the 2024 Paralympics on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Paris, France. | Thomas Padilla, Associated Press

USA’s wheelchair rugby team, including 44-year-old Josh Wheeler, won silver in the final against Japan.

USA’s David Blair won bronze medal in the men’s discus T64 (for lower limb impairments) with a throw of 57.76 meters.

New Zealand’s Peter Cowan won bronze in the competitive men’s va’a single 200-meter VL3 race, with a time of 48.28 seconds, less than a second behind the gold-medal winner.

Also, competing were archer Eric Bennett, 50, of the United States, who was in his history-making fifth Paralympic Games.

Swimmer Tupou Neiufi, 23, of of New Zealand in her third Paralympics, was ninth in the women’s 100-meter backstroke S8 (for physical impairments) and was 10th overall in the 50-meter freestyle heats S8 (for physical impairments).

Swimmer Alejandra Aybar of the Dominican Republic raced in three events in her second Games: 200-meter individual medley SM7 (for physical impairments), coming in 11th; eighth in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke SB6 (for physical impairments); and was 15th in the 50-meter butterfly S7 (for physical impairments).

Paris was the first Paralympics for sprinter and long jumper Lindi Marcusen of Spokane, Washington, she was sixth in the women’s 100-meter T63 final with a time of 15.11 seconds and was eighth overall in women’s long jump T63.

Rodeo

In December, Latter-day Saint Kade Madsen, of Honeyville, Utah, stepped away from professional bull riding to serve a mission in Nashville, Tennessee.

His brother, Briggs Madsen, who served a mission in South Carolina, rides bulls for the Missouri Thunder of the Professional Bull Riders League.

Kade Madsen rides Eldred Cattle’s Electric Avenue for 87.75 during the second day of the Fort Worth Teams PBR. | Andy Watson, Bull Stock Media

Soccer

The BYU women’s soccer team had a memorable season in 2023. The Cougars reached the semifinals of the NCAA women’s soccer tournament, defeated a No. 1-ranked opponent, became No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings, and captured headlines with a stunning, come-from-behind 4-3 victory over North Carolina in the NCAA tournament quarterfinals, among other accomplishments. The roster featured 10 returned missionaries, and following the season, five BYU women’s soccer players were selected in the National Women’s Soccer League draft, the most BYU soccer players drafted in a single season.

Professionally, 18-year-old Latter-day Saint Olivia Moultrie continues to distinguish herself by playing for the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League. She has also been playing for the U.S. Women’s National Team. Moultrie was named the 2023 U.S. Soccer’s Young Female Player of the Year.

Softball

Latter-day Saint Jocelyn Erickson, star catcher and the 2024 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, helped her Florida Gators to a third-place finish at the Women’s College World Series, the highest finish for the program since the team was national runner-up in 2017. Erickson, of Phoenix, Arizona, won an NCAA title as a freshman outfielder with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2023.

University of Florida catcher Jocelyn Erickson (8) warms up before an NCAA softball game against Jacksonville on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Jacksonville, Florida. | Gary McCullough, Associated Press

Track and field

Meghan Hunter, a BYU middle-distance runner who came back from a broken neck to become a two-time All-American, was named a Big 12 Conference nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year award and a finalist for the Collegiate Women’s Sports Awards’ Honda Inspiration Award.

Daniel Simmons, a two-time national Gatorade Cross-Country Athlete of the Year from American Fork, Utah, who has already garnered a number of awards and accolades, chose to serve a mission in Atlanta, Georgia.

American Fork’s Daniel Simmons runs past the finish to win the boys 6A 3,200-meter race during the first day of the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News