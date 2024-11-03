Editor’s note: To support elders quorum and Relief Society classes, the Church News is publishing lesson resources on messages from October 2024 general conference. These are meant to be a starting point and not a strict lesson plan.
About this talk
- “Live Up to Your Privileges”
- by President Emily Belle Freeman | Young Women general president
- Saturday morning session of October 2024 general conference.
- Theme: Priesthood ordinances and covenant promises allow God to sanctify people and work wonders in their lives.
Read the full message here.
Read a summary of President Freeman’s message here.
Outline
- It’s not only who officiates in the ordinance that matters but also what the ordinance and covenant promise unlock.
- Priesthood ordinances manifest the power of God as they are done with authority from Jesus Christ.
- The power of priesthood ordinances lies in one’s ability to keep the covenants they made.
- Through revelation, the Lord taught Emma Smith her purpose and place in His plan, and He outlined a process of inward sanctification through covenant connection.
- By keeping covenant promises, God’s children can receive His divine power and guidance in their lives and become who He knows they can become.
- Sisters of the Church are invited to learn how priesthood ordinances and covenants allow God’s power to flow into their lives to help overcome whatever life brings.
- Each time Saints renew and remember covenants through the sacrament and temple attendance, they have access to God’s power.
Discussion questions
How can priesthood ordinances and covenant promises allow God’s power to flow into our lives?
What role can covenants play in overcoming day-to-day challenges?
How does understanding priesthood ordinances help us better understand God’s love and plan for us?
What experiences have taught you about the transformative power of covenants?
How can we better prepare ourselves to participate in the ordinance of the sacrament each week?
Notable quotes
- “Do we realize it is the combination of priesthood ordinances along with the keeping of covenant promises that allows us to draw upon God’s power?”
- “Remember, it’s not only who officiates in the ordinance that matters; what the ordinance and your covenant promise unlock also deserves the focus of your attention.”
- “Partaking of the bread and water is a weekly reminder of His power working in you to help you overcome. Wearing the garment of the holy priesthood is a daily reminder of the gift of His power working in you to help you become.”
Key scriptures
- “... If thou art faithful and walk in the paths of virtue before me, I will preserve thy life, and thou shalt receive an inheritance in Zion.”
- “Keep my commandments continually, and a crown of righteousness thou shalt receive. And except thou do this, where I am you cannot come.”
- “And this greater priesthood administereth the gospel and holdeth the key of the mysteries of the kingdom, even the key of the knowledge of God. Therefore, in the ordinances thereof, the power of godliness is manifest.”
Invitations and promises
- “We don’t just make covenant promises — we must keep them. In many gospel ordinances, we make sacred covenants with God; He promises to bless us as we keep those covenants.”
- “Learn how priesthood ordinances and covenant promises will allow God’s power to flow into your life with greater efficacy, working in and through you, empowering and equipping you to reach your full purpose and potential.”
- “Carefully study and ponder the Aaronic and the Melchizedek Priesthood ordinances, the covenant promises we make with each, and the power of God we access through those ordinances.”
Stories
- While President Freeman’s husband, Brother Greg Freeman, was in the hospital, they had the sacrament delivered to them. While President Freeman usually pondered the delivery system of the sacrament — the preparing, blessing and passing — this day she focused more on God’s power available to her through her covenant promise.
- While on a recent trip to Harmony, Pennsylvania, President Freeman stood inside Joseph and Emma Smith’s home and pondered what Emma must have been thinking in July of 1830, when all the odds were stacked against them. Amid the trials and uncertainties, the Lord taught Emma she could find increased access to His power through her covenant connection.
- President Freeman’s granddaughter Isabelle, while receiving her baby blessing, was blessed to understand the priesthood and learn how priesthood covenants and ordinances would be a blessing in her life. Sister Freeman realized the importance of this blessing for all women of the Church, since it can help them overcome life’s challenges.
Notable footnotes
- 11. The authority and keys of the priesthood allow God’s power to flow into the lives of those who receive priesthood ordinances and make and keep the associated covenants (see General Handbook, 3.5).
Additional resources
- Related image: “Emma Hale Smith” by Lee Greene Richards
- Related video: “Your Potential, Your Privileges”
- Related hymn: #1014. “My Shepherd Will Supply My Need”
Recent conference talks on priesthood ordinances and covenants
- Elder Dale G. Renlund: “Accessing God’s Power Through Covenants” (April 2023)
- Enzo Serge Petelo: “How the Priesthood Blesses Youth” (April 2020)
- President Russell M. Nelson: “Drawing the Power of Jesus Christ Into Our Lives” (April 2017)
Who is President Freeman?
- President Emily Belle Freeman was sustained and began serving as the Young Women general president on April 1, 2023. Her previous callings include seminary teacher, Gospel Doctrine teacher, ward Young Women president and ward Relief Society president.