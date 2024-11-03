President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Women general president, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Editor’s note: To support elders quorum and Relief Society classes, the Church News is publishing lesson resources on messages from October 2024 general conference. These are meant to be a starting point and not a strict lesson plan.

Related Story Read more conference lesson aids here

About this talk

“Live Up to Your Privileges”

by President Emily Belle Freeman | Young Women general president

Saturday morning session of October 2024 general conference.

of October 2024 general conference. Theme: Priesthood ordinances and covenant promises allow God to sanctify people and work wonders in their lives.

Outline

It’s not only who officiates in the ordinance that matters but also what the ordinance and covenant promise unlock.

Text | Video

Priesthood ordinances manifest the power of God as they are done with authority from Jesus Christ.

Text | Video

The power of priesthood ordinances lies in one’s ability to keep the covenants they made.

Text | Video

Through revelation, the Lord taught Emma Smith her purpose and place in His plan, and He outlined a process of inward sanctification through covenant connection.

Text | Video

By keeping covenant promises, God’s children can receive His divine power and guidance in their lives and become who He knows they can become.

Text | Video

Sisters of the Church are invited to learn how priesthood ordinances and covenants allow God’s power to flow into their lives to help overcome whatever life brings.

Text | Video

Each time Saints renew and remember covenants through the sacrament and temple attendance, they have access to God’s power.

Text | Video

Discussion questions

How can priesthood ordinances and covenant promises allow God’s power to flow into our lives?

What role can covenants play in overcoming day-to-day challenges?

How does understanding priesthood ordinances help us better understand God’s love and plan for us?

What experiences have taught you about the transformative power of covenants?

How can we better prepare ourselves to participate in the ordinance of the sacrament each week?

Notable quotes

“Do we realize it is the combination of priesthood ordinances along with the keeping of covenant promises that allows us to draw upon God’s power?”

Text | Video

“Remember, it’s not only who officiates in the ordinance that matters; what the ordinance and your covenant promise unlock also deserves the focus of your attention.”

Text | Video

“Partaking of the bread and water is a weekly reminder of His power working in you to help you overcome. Wearing the garment of the holy priesthood is a daily reminder of the gift of His power working in you to help you become.”

Text | Video

Key scriptures

“... If thou art faithful and walk in the paths of virtue before me, I will preserve thy life, and thou shalt receive an inheritance in Zion.”

Doctrine and Covenants 25:2

“Keep my commandments continually, and a crown of righteousness thou shalt receive. And except thou do this, where I am you cannot come.”

Doctrine and Covenants 25:15

“And this greater priesthood administereth the gospel and holdeth the key of the mysteries of the kingdom, even the key of the knowledge of God. Therefore, in the ordinances thereof, the power of godliness is manifest.”

Doctrine and Covenants 84:19-20

Invitations and promises

“We don’t just make covenant promises — we must keep them. In many gospel ordinances, we make sacred covenants with God; He promises to bless us as we keep those covenants.”

Text | Video

“Learn how priesthood ordinances and covenant promises will allow God’s power to flow into your life with greater efficacy, working in and through you, empowering and equipping you to reach your full purpose and potential.”

Text | Video

“Carefully study and ponder the Aaronic and the Melchizedek Priesthood ordinances, the covenant promises we make with each, and the power of God we access through those ordinances.”

Text | Video

Stories

While President Freeman’s husband, Brother Greg Freeman, was in the hospital, they had the sacrament delivered to them. While President Freeman usually pondered the delivery system of the sacrament — the preparing, blessing and passing — this day she focused more on God’s power available to her through her covenant promise.

Text | Video

While on a recent trip to Harmony, Pennsylvania, President Freeman stood inside Joseph and Emma Smith’s home and pondered what Emma must have been thinking in July of 1830, when all the odds were stacked against them. Amid the trials and uncertainties, the Lord taught Emma she could find increased access to His power through her covenant connection.

Text | Video

President Freeman’s granddaughter Isabelle, while receiving her baby blessing, was blessed to understand the priesthood and learn how priesthood covenants and ordinances would be a blessing in her life. Sister Freeman realized the importance of this blessing for all women of the Church, since it can help them overcome life’s challenges.

Text | Video

11. The authority and keys of the priesthood allow God’s power to flow into the lives of those who receive priesthood ordinances and make and keep the associated covenants (see General Handbook, 3.5).

Additional resources

President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Women general president. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on priesthood ordinances and covenants

Who is President Freeman?