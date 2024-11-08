Relief Society/elders quorum lesson resources to support study of October 2024 general conference messages

General Church leaders stand and sing a hymn during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Elder Neil L. Andersen opened the October 2024 general conference testifying the “eyes of heaven will certainly be focused” on listeners during the semiannual event.

“We will hear the voice of the Lord through His servants,” said the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “We will feel the ‘guiding, directing [and] comforting’ influence of the Holy Ghost, and our faith will be strengthened.”

Thirty-three addresses later, and in the concluding message of the conference, Church President Russell M. Nelson acknowledged the truthfulness of teachings given over the weekend.

“In this conference, the Lord has spoken to us through His servants,” he testified. “I urge you to study their messages. Use them as a litmus test of what is true and what is not during the next six months.”

Millions tuned in the weekend of Oct. 5-6 to general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to hear counsel from general leaders. Latter-day Saints will strive to use their messages “as a litmus test” of truth in the coming months by rereading their direction and acting on their invitations, at home and in church.

To support elders quorum and Relief Society classes, the Church News is publishing lesson resources on messages from October 2024 general conference.

These are meant to be a starting point and not a strict lesson plan. Resources for each message include:

About this talk

Outline

Discussion questions

Notable quotes

Key scriptures

Invitations and promises

Stories

Notable footnotes

Additional resources

Recent conference talks on the topic

Short biography about the speaker

Quotes and outline elements also have video clips to hear the speaker’s original teachings and invitations.

See these resources to support your study of general conference messages and invitations. This page will be updated as more articles are published.

Saturday morning session

Saturday afternoon session

More resources to come

Saturday evening session

More resources to come

Sunday morning session

More resources to come

Sunday afternoon session

