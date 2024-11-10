Elder José A. Teixeira of the Presidency of the Seventy speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Editor’s note: To support elders quorum and Relief Society classes, the Church News is publishing lesson resources on messages from October 2024 general conference. These are meant to be a starting point and not a strict lesson plan.

About this talk

“Bonded to Jesus Christ: Becoming the Salt of the Earth”

by Elder José A. Teixeira | Presidency of the Seventy

Saturday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference.

of October 2024 general conference. Theme: Disciples who remain bonded to the Lord can be a pure reflection of Christ as “the salt of the earth.”

Those who covenant with God “are accounted as the salt of the earth” (Doctrine and Covenants 101:39). Just as salt is made of two elements bonded together, Latter-day Saints must be bonded to the Lord.

“Your service is appreciated and cherished.” Youth have shown remarkable courage and devotion. Their sacrifice reflects a deep and abiding faith, and they are leading the way in becoming disciples bonded to Jesus Christ.

Members can unite to build the kingdom of God, rooted in service, love and faith. In the Sermon on the Mount, the Savior referred to those He taught as “the salt of the earth” (Matthew 5:13).

When harvesting salt in the Algarve region of Portugal, salt workers — known as marnotos — channel salt water into shallow ponds to evaporate. The result is incredibly pure crystals cherished for their purity and exceptional flavor.

Like the marnotos who put forth great effort to ensure they harvest the highest quality of salt, the Lord’s covenant people should always do their best to be a pure reflection of the Savior.

In the ancient world, salt was a vital preservative and a symbol of purity. Just as salt can lose its saltiness, or savor, by becoming contaminated or diluted, believers can lose their spiritual vitality if their faith in Jesus Christ becomes casual.

Disciples of Christ can be a positive influence by filling their lives with purpose and service. On the other hand, lives deprived of purpose, service and reflection gradually become suffocated by one’s own activity and self-interest. All can make a difference.

Four simple yet profound ways to strive to be the salt of the earth are: prioritizing regular worship in the house of the Lord, strengthening others in gospel living, willingly accepting a calling and using digital communication tools to have meaningful interactions.

Similar to how pure salt can enhance and preserve, so does faith in Jesus Christ when it’s nourished and protected by dedication to Christlike service and love.

Those who remain bonded to the Lord will naturally reflect His light as the salt of the earth. This not only enriches their lives but also strengthens families and communities.

Discussion questions

How might being bonded to the Lord strengthen us in our daily lives?

What does it mean to be “a pure reflection of our Savior”?

How can we prevent our faith in Jesus Christ from becoming casual?

When has your Christlike service and love nourished your faith in Him?

How can we more naturally reflect the Savior’s light this week as His disciples?

Notable quotes

“Like salt can lose its essence, we can also lose our spiritual vitality if our faith in Jesus Christ becomes casual. We may look the same on the outside, but without a strong inner faith, we lose our ability to make a difference in the world and bring out the best in those around us.”

“Just as salt in its purest form has the power to enhance and preserve, so too does our faith in Jesus Christ when it is nourished and protected by our dedication to Christlike service and love.”

“As we remain bonded to the Lord, our lives will naturally reflect His light, and we will become the salt of the earth. In this effort, we not only enrich our lives but also strengthen our families and our communities.”

Key scriptures

“When men are called unto mine everlasting gospel, and covenant with an everlasting covenant, they are accounted as the salt of the earth and the savor of men.”

Doctrine and Covenants 101:39

“Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men.”

Matthew 5:13

Invitations and promises

“Our unity and strength, grounded in our shared faith, reassure us that we are never alone in this journey. Together, we can continue to build the kingdom of God, rooted in service, love and unwavering faith.”

“Just like the marnotos put forth great effort to ensure they harvest the highest quality of salt, so should we, as the Lord’s covenant people, always do our very best so that our love and example are, as much as possible, a pure reflection of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

“[Be] deliberate in our efforts to strengthen others by living the gospel together. We can strengthen our families through consistent and intentional efforts to bring gospel principles into our lives and to our homes.”

Stories

The ancient craft of salt harvesting in the Algarve region of Portugal dates back thousands of years. Salt workers, known as marnotos, channel salt water into shallow ponds to evaporate, resulting in pure crystals cherished for their purity and exceptional flavor. Like the marnotos who put forth great effort to ensure they harvest the highest quality of salt, the Lord’s covenant people are “the salt of the earth” (Matthew 5:13) as they do their best to be a pure reflection of the Savior.

More than a seasoning, salt was a vital preservative and a symbol of purity in the ancient world. Salt was essential for preserving food and enhancing flavor, so there were grave implications of salt losing its saltiness, or savor, by becoming contaminated or diluted. Similarly, disciples of Christ can lose their spiritual vitality if faith in Jesus Christ becomes casual.

Elder José A. Teixeira of the Presidency of the Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on discipleship

Who is Elder Teixeira?