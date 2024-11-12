Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Editor’s note: To support elders quorum and Relief Society classes, the Church News is publishing lesson resources on messages from October 2024 general conference. These are meant to be a starting point and not a strict lesson plan.

About this talk

“Welcome to the Church of Joy”

by Elder Patrick Kearon | Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Sunday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference.

of October 2024 general conference. Theme: All Saints can contribute to making sacrament meetings alive with a spirit of joyful reverence.

Outline

No matter when a Latter-day Saint was baptized or in which congregation they meet, “I would like to say to you, welcome to the church of joy.”

Text | Video

The church of joy

Because of Heavenly Father’s loving plan and the Savior’s redeeming life, believers should be the most joyful people on earth. Even through the storms of life, they can cultivate joy and inner peace because of hope in Christ and understanding of God’s plan.

Text | Video

Latter-day Saints are members of the church of joy, and nowhere should this joy be more apparent than in sacrament meetings to worship the source of all joy. All can contribute to making sacrament meetings alive with a spirit of joyful reverence.

Text | Video

Joyful reverence

Reverence is more than folding arms and closing eyes; it’s a deep love, honor and respect for God from a soul that rejoices in Christ. This joyful reverence to the Lord should characterize sacred sacrament meetings.

Text | Video

Attending versus worshipping

Sacrament meeting attendees “worship,” or intentionally praise and adore God in a way that transforms them — not simply “attend,” or be present at.

Text | Video

On the stand and in the congregation

Those who sit on the stand — speakers, leaders and choirs — communicate a welcome to the church of joy through their facial expressions.

Text | Video

Hymn singing

When members of the congregation sing, they join together to praise their God and King as a prayer unto Him.

Text | Video

Talks and testimonies

Sacrament meeting talks and testimonies center on Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ and the fruits of humbly living Their gospel.

Text | Video

The sacrament

The “glorious focal point of our services” is the blessing and receiving of the sacrament, to reflect on the Savior’s sacrifice and wonder with grateful awe at Jesus’ magnificent gift.

Text | Video

The sacrament is a time to reflect on the Lord’s love, the joy of daily repentance and Christ’s victory over all that might prevent believers from returning to their heavenly home.

Text | Video

Parents with children who are young or have special needs

Throughout the week, parents of children who are young or have special needs can teach by example the love, gratitude and joy they feel for the Savior.

Text | Video

Family, ward and branch councils

Family councils can discuss how each individual can contribute in meaningful ways to welcome all. Ward and branch councils can create a culture of joyful reverence.

Text | Video

Joy

Joy may be exuberant greetings for some or quietly smiling and sitting next to others. Ask how the Savior would want the sacrament hour to be.

Text | Video

Conclusion

Those who have yet to discover joy in Jesus Christ can embark on its quest. As Ammon said, “There never were [a people] that had so great reason to rejoice as we” (Alma 26:35). Welcome to the church of joy.

Text | Video

Discussion questions

When have you seen the Lord’s restored Church be a “church of joy”?

What can we do to make sacrament meetings “alive with a spirit of joyful reverence”?

Why is the blessing and receiving of the sacrament the “glorious focal point of our services”?

What is our role in helping one another feel welcome at church?

How can we reflect on Heavenly Father’s love and the gift of His Son in sacrament meeting next week?

Notable quotes

“We are members of the Church of Jesus Christ. We are members of the church of joy.”

Text | Video

“We can all contribute, no matter our age or our calling, to making our sacrament meetings the joy-filled, Christ-focused, welcoming hour they can be, alive with a spirit of joyful reverence.”

Text | Video

“Ultimately, we can ask ourselves how the Savior would want our sacrament hour to be. How would He want each one of His children to be welcomed, cared for, nourished and loved? How would He want us to feel when we come to be renewed through remembering and worshipping Him?”

Text | Video

Key scriptures

“Thou wilt shew me the path of life: in thy presence is fulness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore.”

Psalm 16:11

“And it came to pass that the voice of the Lord came to them in their afflictions, saying: Lift up your heads and be of good comfort, for I know of the covenant which ye have made unto me; and I will covenant with my people and deliver them out of bondage.”

Mosiah 24:13

“Now have we not reason to rejoice? Yea, I say unto you, there never were [a people] that had so great reason to rejoice as we, since the world began; yea, and my joy is carried away, even unto boasting in my God; for he has all power, all wisdom, and all understanding; he comprehendeth all things, and he is a merciful Being, even unto salvation, to those who will repent and believe on his name.”

Alma 26:35

Invitations and promises

“We may have been conditioned to suppose that the purpose of the sacrament is to sit in the pew thinking only about all the ways we messed up during the week before. But let’s turn that practice on its head. In the stillness, we can ponder the many ways we have seen the Lord relentlessly pursue us with His wonderful love that week.”

Text | Video

“At home, we can begin to enhance our hopes and expectations for our time at church. In family councils, we can discuss how each individual can contribute in meaningful ways to welcoming all to the church of joy. We can plan and expect to have a joyful experience at church.”

Text | Video

“At the start of my journey of faith, joy in Jesus Christ was my first great discovery, and it changed my world. If you have yet to discover this joy, embark on its quest. This is an invitation to receive the Savior’s gift of peace, light and joy — to revel in it, to wonder at it and to rejoice in it every Sabbath.”

Text | Video

Stories

Elder Kearon’s baptism in 1987 was a truly wonderful day in his life and eternal journey, and he’s profoundly grateful for friends who prepared the way. Joy in Jesus Christ was Elder Kearon’s first great discovery at the start of his journey of faith, and it changed his world.

Text | Video

Elder F. Enzio Busche told a story in 2008 of when he was a branch president. A young boy in the congregation looked at him on the stand and asked loudly, “What is the man with that mean face doing up there?” Elder Kearon added that those who sit on the stand communicate a welcome to the church of joy through their facial expressions.

Text | Video

1. President Russell M. Nelson taught: “Joy is powerful, and focusing on joy brings God’s power into our lives. As in all things, Jesus Christ is our ultimate exemplar, ‘who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross’ [Hebrews 12:2]. Think of that. In order for Him to endure the most excruciating experience ever endured on earth, our Savior focused on joy. (“Joy and Spiritual Survival,” October 2016).

Additional resources

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on Church meetings

Who is Elder Kearon?

Elder Patrick Kearon was ordained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Dec. 7, 2023. At the time of his call, Elder Kearon was serving as the senior president of the Presidency of the Seventy. Prior to being sustained as a general authority in 2010, he and Sister Jennifer Kearon owned a communication consultancy.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, smile and wave as they leave the Saturday evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shakes hands with Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during the Saturday evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News