Elder Patrick Kearon: ‘Welcome to the Church of Joy’

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference about fostering joyful reverence during sacrament meeting. The following is a summary of what he said.

Because of God’s loving plan for His children and the Savior’s redeeming life and mission, Latter-day Saints can and should be the most joyful people on earth. Members of the Church of Jesus Christ are members of the church of joy. Nowhere should their joy as a people be more apparent than when gathered each Sabbath to worship “the Source of all joy.”

No matter one’s age or calling, all can contribute to a spirit of joyful reverence in sacrament meeting. This includes intentional worshiping rather than simply attending; reflecting joy and gratitude on the stand and in the congregation; singing hymns; centering talks and testimonies on Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and the fruits of living Their gospel; approaching the sacrament with awe and gratitude; and planning during family councils and ward councils for a joyful experience at church. Ultimately, all can ask themselves how the Savior would want the sacrament hour to be.

For those who have yet to discover joy in Jesus Christ, embark on its quest. “This is an invitation to receive the Savior’s gift of peace, light, and joy — to revel in it, to wonder at it and to rejoice in it, every Sabbath.”

“We are members of the Church of Jesus Christ. We are members of the church of joy.”

“How would He want each one of His children to be welcomed, cared for, nourished and loved? How would He want us to feel when we come to be renewed through remembering and worshiping Him?”

“If you have yet to discover this joy, embark on its quest. This is an invitation to receive the Savior’s gift of peace, light and joy — to revel in it, to wonder at it and to rejoice in it, every Sabbath.”

Who is Elder Kearon?

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Patrick Kearon was ordained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Dec. 7, 2023, filling a vacancy in the quorum after the death of President M. Russell Ballard. At the time of his call, Elder Kearon was serving as senior president of the Presidency of the Seventy. He was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 3, 2010, and had served in the Presidency of the Seventy from 2017 until his call as an Apostle.

He married his wife, Sister Jennifer Hulme Kearon, on Jan. 12, 1991, in the Oakland California Temple. They are the parents of a son, who died at 3 weeks old from a heart condition, and three daughters. Prior to being called as a general authority, he and Sister Kearon owned a communication consultancy.

After joining the Church on Christmas Eve 1987, Elder Kearon served in numerous Church callings — Area Seventy, branch president, bishopric counselor and ward Young Men president.

What has Elder Kearon done recently?

