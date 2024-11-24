Editor’s note: To support elders quorum and Relief Society classes, the Church News is publishing lesson resources on messages from October 2024 general conference. These are meant to be a starting point and not a strict lesson plan.
About this talk
- “Mortality Works!”
- by Elder Brook P. Hales | General Authority Seventy
- Sunday morning session of October 2024 general conference.
- Theme: A loving Heavenly Father has designed the plan of happiness so that His children are not destined to fail.
Read the full message here.
Read a summary of Elder Hales’ message here.
Outline
- For several years, Elder Hales was assigned to home teach an older sister who, despite lifelong challenges, was cheerfully faithful to her covenants to the end. Nine months after her death, she communicated with one of her sons in the temple that “mortality works.”
- Mortality is designed to work. Despite the challenges and heartaches, a loving Heavenly Father has designed the plan of happiness so that His children are not destined to fail, but they can rise above mortal failures.
- Avoiding the difficulties of this world would sidestep the process necessary for mortality to work. Through the trials of this life, the Lord “will prove you in all things, ... that you may be found worthy” (Doctrine and Covenants 98:14).
- Those distraught or anxious about their problems can remember the Lord will consecrate their afflictions for gain. Those who put trust in the Lord “shall be lifted up at the last day” (Mosiah 23:22).
- Elder Hales experienced great emotional pain and shame as a youth, but he now bears witness that the Lord can strengthen those who experience difficulties. Paul was similarly strengthened to bear his “thorn in the flesh” (2 Corinthians 12:7). Mortality works because of the Savior’s Atonement.
- Life’s experiences, both good and bad, can teach important lessons, like by helping people strengthen testimony and develop compassion. Those who rely on the Savior’s grace can be examples of the far-reaching effects of His Atonement.
- Elder Hales’ mother didn’t have an easy journey through mortality, but she nonetheless was faithful to her covenants and willing to serve others. Several months after her death, Elder Hales had a dream that his mother entered his office and, healed from her worldly challenges, radiated a spiritual beauty he had never before experienced. For his Mom, mortality worked — and it works for others too.
- Experiences of mortality allow God’s children to grow and progress toward immortality and eternal life. They are sent here not to fail but to succeed. A glorious future with Heavenly Father is made possible by the grace and Atonement of the Savior.
Discussion questions
What makes mortality “designed to work”?
When have you felt peace by trusting in God’s plan?
Why might difficulties of this world be necessary for mortality to work?
What scriptural examples involve someone staying faithful to the Lord despite challenges? What helped them stay faithful?
How can we grow “complete trust in the Lord that mortality works”?
Notable quotes
- “Brothers and sisters, mortality works. It is designed to work. Despite the challenges, heartaches and difficulties we all face, our loving, wise and perfect Heavenly Father has designed the plan of happiness such that we are not destined to fail. His plan provides a way for us to rise above our mortal failures.”
- “To completely avoid the problems, challenges and difficulties of this world would be to sidestep the process that is truly necessary for mortality to work.”
- “God’s work and glory is to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man. The experiences of mortality are part of the journey that allows us to grow and progress toward that immortality and eternal life. We were not sent here to fail but to succeed in God’s plan for us.”
Key scriptures
- “For behold, this is my work and my glory — to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man.”
- “And [the Lord] said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.”
- “And moreover, I would desire that ye should consider on the blessed and happy state of those that keep the commandments of God. For behold, they are blessed in all things, both temporal and spiritual; and if they hold out faithful to the end they are received into heaven, that thereby they may dwell with God in a state of never-ending happiness. O remember, remember that these things are true; for the Lord God hath spoken it.”
Invitations and promises
- “I bear personal witness that the Lord can strengthen us and bear us up in whatever difficulties we are called upon to experience during our sojourn in this vale of tears.”
- “As we come to rely on the Savior’s grace and keep our covenants, we can serve as examples of the far-reaching effects of the Savior’s Atonement.”
- “I testify that as we receive the ordinances of the gospel, enter into covenants with God and then keep those covenants, repent, serve others and endure to the end, we too can have the assurance and complete trust in the Lord that mortality works.”
Stories
- For several years, Elder Hales was assigned to home teach an older sister who had overcome lifelong challenges. She had various health problems; was divorced; and, after remarrying, lived 26 years as a widow. Despite her struggles, she had a cheerful countenance and a pleasant personality. Nine months after her death, she communicated with one of her sons in the temple — not by vision or audible words — an unmistakable message: “I want you to know that mortality works, and I want you to know that I now understand why everything happened [in my life] the way it did — and it is all OK.”
- As a youth, Elder Hales “personally experienced great emotional pain and shame that came as the result of the unrighteous actions of another, which for many years affected my self-worth and my sense of worthiness before the Lord.” However, the Lord helped him overcome feelings of unworthiness and extend sincere forgiveness to the offender. He learned that the Savior’s Atonement was a personal gift for him and that Heavenly Father and His Son love him perfectly.
- Elder Hales’ mother had a lifetime of challenging physical and later financial circumstances, but she nonetheless was faithful to her covenants and willing to serve others. Several months after her death, Elder Hales had a dream that his mother entered his office. “I felt her love for me, and I knew then that she is happy and healed from her worldly cares and challenges and eagerly awaits ‘a glorious resurrection’ (Doctrine and Covenants 138:14). I know that for Mom, mortality worked — and that it works for us too.”
Notable footnotes
- 1. [The experience of a deceased sister’s son] accords with the Lord’s teaching that death “shall be sweet unto” the righteous (Doctrine and Covenants 42:46). The Prophet Joseph Smith explained, “The spirits of the just are exalted to a greater and more glorious work ... [in] the world of spirits” (“Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Joseph Smith”). He further taught, “They are not far from us, and know and understand our thoughts, feelings and motions” (in Discourse, Oct. 9, 1843, as reported by “Times and Seasons”).
- 9. Elder Richard G. Scott said, “I testify that I know victims of serious abuse who have successfully made the difficult journey to full healing through the power of the Atonement” (“To Heal the Shattering Consequences of Abuse,” April 2008).
Additional resources
- Related image: “Sunrise”
- Related video: “The Will of God”
- Related hymn: No. 30, “Come, Come, Ye Saints”
Recent conference talks on the plan of salvation
- Elder Patrick Kearon: “God’s Intent Is To Bring You Home” (April 2024)
- Elder Mathias Held: “Opposition in All Things” (April 2024)
- President Russell M. Nelson: “Think Celestial!” (October 2023)
Who is Elder Hales?
- Elder Brook P. Hales was called as a General Authority Seventy in 2018 and also serves as secretary to the First Presidency. He received a banking and finance degree from Weber State College in 1980 and has worked for Commercial Security Bank, Deseret Mutual, American Express, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and in the Church’s finance and records division.