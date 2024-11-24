Elder Brook P. Hales, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

Editor’s note: To support elders quorum and Relief Society classes, the Church News is publishing lesson resources on messages from October 2024 general conference. These are meant to be a starting point and not a strict lesson plan.

Related Story Read more conference lesson aids here

About this talk

“Mortality Works!”

by Elder Brook P. Hales | General Authority Seventy

Sunday morning session of October 2024 general conference.

of October 2024 general conference. Theme: A loving Heavenly Father has designed the plan of happiness so that His children are not destined to fail.

Outline

For several years, Elder Hales was assigned to home teach an older sister who, despite lifelong challenges, was cheerfully faithful to her covenants to the end. Nine months after her death, she communicated with one of her sons in the temple that “mortality works.”

Text | Video

Mortality is designed to work. Despite the challenges and heartaches, a loving Heavenly Father has designed the plan of happiness so that His children are not destined to fail, but they can rise above mortal failures.

Text | Video

Avoiding the difficulties of this world would sidestep the process necessary for mortality to work. Through the trials of this life, the Lord “will prove you in all things, ... that you may be found worthy” (Doctrine and Covenants 98:14).

Text | Video

Those distraught or anxious about their problems can remember the Lord will consecrate their afflictions for gain. Those who put trust in the Lord “shall be lifted up at the last day” (Mosiah 23:22).

Text | Video

Elder Hales experienced great emotional pain and shame as a youth, but he now bears witness that the Lord can strengthen those who experience difficulties. Paul was similarly strengthened to bear his “thorn in the flesh” (2 Corinthians 12:7). Mortality works because of the Savior’s Atonement.

Text | Video

Life’s experiences, both good and bad, can teach important lessons, like by helping people strengthen testimony and develop compassion. Those who rely on the Savior’s grace can be examples of the far-reaching effects of His Atonement.

Text | Video

Elder Hales’ mother didn’t have an easy journey through mortality, but she nonetheless was faithful to her covenants and willing to serve others. Several months after her death, Elder Hales had a dream that his mother entered his office and, healed from her worldly challenges, radiated a spiritual beauty he had never before experienced. For his Mom, mortality worked — and it works for others too.

Text | Video

Experiences of mortality allow God’s children to grow and progress toward immortality and eternal life. They are sent here not to fail but to succeed. A glorious future with Heavenly Father is made possible by the grace and Atonement of the Savior.

Text | Video

Discussion questions

What makes mortality “designed to work”?

When have you felt peace by trusting in God’s plan?

Why might difficulties of this world be necessary for mortality to work?

What scriptural examples involve someone staying faithful to the Lord despite challenges? What helped them stay faithful?

How can we grow “complete trust in the Lord that mortality works”?

Notable quotes

“Brothers and sisters, mortality works. It is designed to work. Despite the challenges, heartaches and difficulties we all face, our loving, wise and perfect Heavenly Father has designed the plan of happiness such that we are not destined to fail. His plan provides a way for us to rise above our mortal failures.”

Text | Video

“To completely avoid the problems, challenges and difficulties of this world would be to sidestep the process that is truly necessary for mortality to work.”

Text | Video

“God’s work and glory is to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man. The experiences of mortality are part of the journey that allows us to grow and progress toward that immortality and eternal life. We were not sent here to fail but to succeed in God’s plan for us.”

Text | Video

Key scriptures

“For behold, this is my work and my glory — to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man.”

Moses 1:39

“And [the Lord] said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.”

2 Corinthians 12:9

“And moreover, I would desire that ye should consider on the blessed and happy state of those that keep the commandments of God. For behold, they are blessed in all things, both temporal and spiritual; and if they hold out faithful to the end they are received into heaven, that thereby they may dwell with God in a state of never-ending happiness. O remember, remember that these things are true; for the Lord God hath spoken it.”

Mosiah 2:41

Invitations and promises

“I bear personal witness that the Lord can strengthen us and bear us up in whatever difficulties we are called upon to experience during our sojourn in this vale of tears.”

Text | Video

“As we come to rely on the Savior’s grace and keep our covenants, we can serve as examples of the far-reaching effects of the Savior’s Atonement.”

Text | Video

“I testify that as we receive the ordinances of the gospel, enter into covenants with God and then keep those covenants, repent, serve others and endure to the end, we too can have the assurance and complete trust in the Lord that mortality works.”

Text | Video

Stories

For several years, Elder Hales was assigned to home teach an older sister who had overcome lifelong challenges. She had various health problems; was divorced; and, after remarrying, lived 26 years as a widow. Despite her struggles, she had a cheerful countenance and a pleasant personality. Nine months after her death, she communicated with one of her sons in the temple — not by vision or audible words — an unmistakable message: “I want you to know that mortality works, and I want you to know that I now understand why everything happened [in my life] the way it did — and it is all OK.”

Text | Video

As a youth, Elder Hales “personally experienced great emotional pain and shame that came as the result of the unrighteous actions of another, which for many years affected my self-worth and my sense of worthiness before the Lord.” However, the Lord helped him overcome feelings of unworthiness and extend sincere forgiveness to the offender. He learned that the Savior’s Atonement was a personal gift for him and that Heavenly Father and His Son love him perfectly.

Text | Video

Elder Hales’ mother had a lifetime of challenging physical and later financial circumstances, but she nonetheless was faithful to her covenants and willing to serve others. Several months after her death, Elder Hales had a dream that his mother entered his office. “I felt her love for me, and I knew then that she is happy and healed from her worldly cares and challenges and eagerly awaits ‘a glorious resurrection’ (Doctrine and Covenants 138:14). I know that for Mom, mortality worked — and that it works for us too.”

Text | Video

1. [The experience of a deceased sister’s son] accords with the Lord’s teaching that death “shall be sweet unto” the righteous (Doctrine and Covenants 42:46). The Prophet Joseph Smith explained, “The spirits of the just are exalted to a greater and more glorious work ... [in] the world of spirits” (“Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Joseph Smith”). He further taught, “They are not far from us, and know and understand our thoughts, feelings and motions” (in Discourse, Oct. 9, 1843, as reported by “Times and Seasons”).

[The experience of a deceased sister’s son] accords with the Lord’s teaching that death “shall be sweet unto” the righteous (Doctrine and Covenants 42:46). The Prophet Joseph Smith explained, “The spirits of the just are exalted to a greater and more glorious work ... [in] the world of spirits” (“Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Joseph Smith”). He further taught, “They are not far from us, and know and understand our thoughts, feelings and motions” (in Discourse, Oct. 9, 1843, as reported by “Times and Seasons”). 9. Elder Richard G. Scott said, “I testify that I know victims of serious abuse who have successfully made the difficult journey to full healing through the power of the Atonement” (“To Heal the Shattering Consequences of Abuse,” April 2008).

Additional resources

Elder Brook P. Hales, General Authority Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on the plan of salvation

Who is Elder Hales?