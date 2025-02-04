Primary general presidency invites children to watch February Friend to Friend

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, stand with a Primary class in Salt Lake City during the filming of the upcoming Friend to Friend event streaming on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

The next Friend to Friend event from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for parents, leaders, children and their friends will be broadcast on Saturday, Feb. 15 — and Primary General President Susan H. Porter said the episode aims to encourage a pattern of service and inspire children to participate in meaningful activities.

Local Primaries have been invited to participate in a service activity beginning in 2025, and the February Friend to Friend “will show in a beautiful way many of these principles for planning and holding a service activity,” President Porter said.

The broadcast will feature Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, meeting with a Valiant 10 Primary class in Salt Lake City and talking to them about service and about needs in their community.

“You are going to see them going out and planning and performing their activity,” President Porter said. “Then at the end, they’re going to come back and have another discussion with Elder and Sister Bednar about what they felt and what they learned.”

She was with the Primary class on the Sunday when they made invitations and took them into the Young Men and Young Women classes. And Sister Tracy Y. Browning, the second counselor in the Primary general presidency, went with the children to the park where they held their service activity.

“It was really special to watch the children take the lead,” Sister Browning said. Community members, parents and friends supported the children in the effort, “and the result at the end of it was that we have this beautiful space for people to come to,” she added. “And it was something the children thought of on their own.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, the first counselor in the Primary general presidency, said the episode includes a common thread of children leading out as they plan, invite and serve. In another part of the episode, the two child hosts taught the Primary presidency how to make a craft.

“So you see children leading in various capacities, and something as simple as teaching someone to do something they didn’t know how to do is also a form of service,” Sister Wright said.

In a post on the Primary Worldwide social media account, the Primary general presidency spoke from the set of the Friend to Friend about the upcoming broadcast — which Sister Wright mentioned will again include bird puppets named Louie and Gilbert from previous episodes.

And another social media post included some behind the scenes from the filming at the park where the children were involved in the service project.

Said Sister Browning, “We’re so excited that this episode is about how a group of Primary friends planned, invited and participated in a wonderful service activity. I was so grateful to be able to be at the park with them as they carried out this activity.”

The social media posts each had a reminder about the paper craft in the episode. Children can gather these supplies in advance to participate:

Paper (1 per child to make a single paper chain)

Scissors

Crayons or markers

Tape

How to watch the February 2025 Friend to Friend

The episode will be available for download on Gospel Library starting Thursday, Feb. 13, and for streaming beginning Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. Mountain Standard Time on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Gospel Stream app and on the Gospel for Kids YouTube channels:

After the broadcast, it will be available with previous Friend to Friend episodes on those YouTube channels and in the Gospel Library for viewing at anytime. Children can watch with their families, in Primary or individually.

This episode will also be available in the Gospel Library in Albanian, ASL, Cantonese, Czech, Danish, descriptive audio, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish and Ukrainian.

