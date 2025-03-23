Menu
Send it in: Share your April 2000 general conference memories

April 2025 will mark the 25th anniversary of the first-ever general conference held in the Conference Center

People walk outside of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, prior to the the Saturday evening session of the October 2024 general conference on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Kaitlyn Bancroft
By Kaitlyn Bancroft
Kaitlyn Bancroft is a reporter for Church News.

The upcoming April 2025 general conference will mark the 25th anniversary of the first-ever general conference held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

Announced in 1996 and constructed between 1997 and 2000 under the direction of the late Church President Gordon B. Hinckley, the Conference Center was complete enough by April 2000 to hold its inaugural general conference. The building was dedicated later that year in October.

All three members of the current First Presidency — President Russell M. Nelson, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring — spoke throughout April 2000 conference, as did President Jeffrey R. Holland, the current acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Church News wants to hear from readers: If you attended April 2000 general conference in-person at the Conference Center, what are your memories from that weekend?

Fill out the following Google Form, and your response might be used in an upcoming Church News story. Submissions may be edited for length and clarity.

By submitting the form, you authorize Deseret News Publishing Co. to use and publish your submitted material in any form in all Deseret Management Corp. publications and channels. If applicable, you also confirm that you have received permission from all individuals whose names, quotes and/or images appear in the materials you have submitted, and authorize the use and publication of these submitted material (including but not limited to text, photo, video, audio, design, etc.) in any form on their behalf, in all DMC publications and channels.

