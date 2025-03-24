A woman takes notes during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

The upcoming April 2025 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will mark the 25th anniversary of the first-ever general conference held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

Announced in 1996 and constructed between 1997 and 2000 under the direction of the late Church President Gordon B. Hinckley, the Conference Center was complete enough by April 2000 to hold its inaugural general conference. The building was dedicated later that year in October.

Since then, countless life-changing moments have occurred in the Conference Center, including announcements of several hundred locations worldwide for new temples to the lowering of the age for full-time missionaries.

The Church News wants to hear from readers: What general conference moments changed your life between 2000 and 2025?

Fill out the following Google Form, and your response might be used in an upcoming Church News story. Submissions may be edited for length and clarity.

