Remember conference — President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Confidence in the Presence of God’

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2025 general conference. It’s recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these Church resources.
About this talk
- “Confidence in the Presence of God”
- President Russell M. Nelson | President of the Church
- Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.
- Theme: Seeking charity and virtue increases confidence in approaching God.
Read the full message here.
Read a summary of President Nelson’s message here.
Outline
- “We live in a day of great momentum” in the Church, with progress in many areas. President Nelson says he is inspired by the youth, stalwart followers of Jesus Christ who are giving service, performing temple ordinances and serving missions.
- Living the Savior’s gospel is essential for future happiness. Despite challenges that knock one’s self-confidence, His disciples have access to a different kind of confidence.
- Those who make and keep covenants with God gain confidence to “wax strong in the presence of God” (Doctrine and Covenants 121:45). This means having confidence in approaching God right now, confident that He yearns to help His children reach their highest potential.
- Such confidence can be gained through having “charity towards all men” and letting “virtue garnish thy thoughts unceasingly” (Doctrine and Covenants 121:45).
- True charity toward all is the hallmark of peacemakers. “I thank those of you who took my previous counsel to heart. But we can still do better.” Contention prevents the Holy Ghost from being one’s constant companion.
- Followers of Jesus Christ lead the way as peacemakers, and charity becomes part of their nature. “Let us plead with our Heavenly Father to fill our hearts with greater charity.”
- Virtue frees disciples from impure, depressing, anxious and troublesome thoughts. As the world grows more wicked, Saints need to grow increasingly pure.
- Regular worship in the house of the Lord increases capacity for both virtue and charity, thus increasing confidence before the Lord. “The Lord is prompting me to urge us to get ready” for the Savior’s Second Coming.
- For those who diligently seek to have charity and virtue fill their lives, confidence in approaching God will increase. “I invite you to take intentional steps to grow in your confidence before the Lord.”
- Under the Lord’s direction, President Nelson announced 15 more temples.
- Jesus Christ is preparing to come again. “May we likewise prepare to receive Him.”
Reflection questions
Why might making and keeping covenants increase our “confidence before the Lord”?
When was the Savior Jesus Christ an example of charity? How can we emulate His charitable example?
What helps you to “let virtue garnish [your] thoughts unceasingly” (Doctrine and Covenants 121:45)?
How has temple worship increased your capacity for virtue and charity?
What “intentional steps” can you take this week to grow in confidence before the Lord?
Speaker quotes
- “When I speak of having confidence before God, I am referring to having confidence in approaching God right now! I am referring to praying with confidence that Heavenly Father hears us, that He understands our needs better than we do. I am referring to having confidence that He loves us more than we can comprehend, that He sends angels to be with us and with those we love. I am referring to having confidence that He yearns to help each of us reach our highest potential.”
- “In the Lord’s own words, charity and virtue open the way to having confidence before God! Brothers and sisters, we can do this! Our confidence can truly wax strong in the presence of God, right now!”
- “I testify that Jesus Christ, the Redeemer of Israel, leads this, His Church. He is preparing to come again. May we likewise prepare to receive Him.”
Reference scriptures
- “Let thy bowels also be full of charity towards all men, and to the household of faith, and let virtue garnish thy thoughts unceasingly; then shall thy confidence wax strong in the presence of God; and the doctrine of the priesthood shall distil upon thy soul as the dews from heaven.”
- “Wherefore, my beloved brethren, pray unto the Father with all the energy of heart, that ye may be filled with this love, which he hath bestowed upon all who are true followers of his Son, Jesus Christ; that ye may become the sons of God; that when he shall appear we shall be like him, for we shall see him as he is; that we may have this hope; that we may be purified even as he is pure. Amen.”
- “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.”
Invitations and promises
- “Charity is the foundation of a godly character. Let us plead with our Heavenly Father to fill our hearts with greater charity — especially for those who are difficult to love — for charity is a gift from our Heavenly Father for true followers of Jesus Christ.”
- “Regular worship in the house of the Lord increases our capacity for both virtue and charity. Thus, time in the temple increases our confidence before the Lord. Increased time in the temple will help us prepare for the Second Coming of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”
- “As we diligently seek to have charity and virtue fill our lives, our confidence in approaching God will increase. I invite you to take intentional steps to grow in your confidence before the Lord. Then, as we go to our Heavenly Father with increasing confidence, we will be filled with more joy, and your faith in Jesus Christ will increase. We will begin to experience spiritual power that exceeds our greatest hopes.”
Stories
- President Nelson is “especially inspired by our youth.” They are giving service in large numbers, seeking their ancestors, performing temple ordinances and submitting applications for missionary service in record numbers. “The rising generation is rising up as stalwart followers of Jesus Christ.”
- The Prophet recently met a new great-granddaughter. When he contemplates the challenges she will experience in life, he desires to help her build faith in Jesus Christ. “Living His gospel is essential for her future happiness.” Despite illness, disappointment, temptation and loss, covenant-keeping disciples of Jesus Christ have confidence in the presence of God.
From the footnotes
- 6. Choosing to contend with others is choosing to live without the guidance of the Holy Ghost.
- 14. The Lord has told us to “remember faith, virtue, knowledge, temperance, patience, brotherly kindness, godliness, charity, humility, [and] diligence” (Doctrine and Covenants 4:6). When we do, our confidence will increase, and then, in His own words, when we ask, we shall receive. And when we knock, it shall be opened unto us. (See Doctrine and Covenants 4:7.)
- 15. We may experience what King Benjamin’s people did: “They were filled with joy, having received a remission of their sins, and having peace of conscience, because of the exceeding faith which they had in Jesus Christ” (Mosiah 4:3).
Additional resources
- Related image: “One by One” by Walter Rane
- Related video: “How To Show Christlike Kindness To Others”
- Related hymn: No. 220, “Lord, I Would Follow Thee”
Recent conference talks on covenant confidence
- Elder John A. McCune: “Joy Through Covenant Discipleship” (April 2025)
- Elder Ulisses Soares: “Covenant Confidence Through Jesus Christ” (April 2024)
- President Russell M. Nelson: “Peacemakers Needed” (April 2023)
Who is President Nelson?
- President Russell M. Nelson became the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018, after serving 34 years in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He is now the oldest President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as the longest-living Apostle in this dispensation.