‘Remember and reflect’: Resources to support study of April 2025 general conference messages

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Church leadership and crowd members stand for a hymn during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

To close his first general conference as Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson invited listeners to take what they’d felt moving forward.

“I exhort you to study the messages of this conference frequently — even repeatedly — during the next six months.” He added, “Your desire to obey will be enhanced as you remember and reflect upon what you have felt these past two days.”

To help individuals and families “remember and reflect” on the most recent general conference, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2025 general conference. These articles are intended to support study of general conference messages and invitations.

Resources for each message include:

About this talk

Outline

Reflection questions

Speaker quotes

Reference scriptures

Invitations and promises

Stories

From the footnotes

Additional resources

Recent conference talks on the topic

Short biography about the speaker

Quotes and outline sections also have video clips to hear the speaker’s teachings and to share quotes with others. It’s recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

In October 2024 general conference, President Nelson called upon listeners to prepare for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. “In this conference, the Lord has spoken to us through His servants,” he said. “I urge you to study their messages. Use them as a litmus test of what is true and what is not during the next six months.”

Latter-day Saints can use Church leaders’ messages “as a litmus test” of truth in the coming months by rereading their direction, seeking the Spirit’s guidance and acting on invitations.

This page will be updated as more articles are published.

Saturday morning session

Saturday afternoon session

More resources to come

Saturday evening session

More resources to come

Sunday morning session

More resources to come

Sunday afternoon session

