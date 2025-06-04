Remember conference — Elder David A. Bednar: ‘The Times of Restitution of All Things’

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

About this talk

“The Times of Restitution of All Things”

Elder David A. Bednar | Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Sunday morning session of April 2025 general conference.

of April 2025 general conference. Theme: The Church of Jesus Christ is Christ’s New Testament Church restored.

Outline

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized 195 years ago on April 6, 1830. At that meeting, a small group gathered and witnessed a great outpouring of the Spirit. The Lord chose Joseph Smith as His Church’s earthly leader.

The First Vision

In spring 1820 in upstate New York, Joseph Smith prayed regarding the salvation of his soul and to know which church was true. As he determined to act on answers he received, God the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, appeared to him. The two separate, corporeal beings explained Christ’s New Testament Church was lost following the death of the original apostles and that Joseph Smith would help restore the Savior’s Church.

The Book of Mormon

The translation and coming forth of the Book of Mormon was integral to the formal organization of the Savior’s restored Church. Latter-day Saints believe the Book of Mormon and Bible to be the word of God. The Book of Mormon is another testament of Jesus Christ.

Priesthood restored

Ancient prophets and apostles visited Joseph Smith to confer priesthood authority and commit priesthood keys to him. Under the direction of the Father and the Son, the resurrected John the Baptist restored the authority to baptize in 1829. Later that year, Peter, James and John restored the apostleship and gave additional priesthood authority and keys.

Six years after the organization of the Church, Moses, Elias and Elijah committed additional necessary authority to Joseph Smith in the Kirtland Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ is organized

The restored Church of Jesus Christ was organized and reestablished in proper sequence as directed by Jesus Christ.

The dispensation of the fullness of times

The Lord is establishing His Church throughout the world, and it is the instrument in which all can be gathered in Christ. As prophesied by holy prophets, this, the “greatest and last of all gospel dispensations,” will have all ordinances and duties that have ever been required restored.

Promises and testimony

The Lord Jesus Christ has restored His gospel and Church, and all are invited to prayerfully study the message of the Restoration and act in faith. Those who do will gain a witness of its divinity and its purpose to prepare the world for the Second Coming.

The Father and the Son appeared to Joseph Smith. The Book of Mormon is God’s word. Priesthood authority is found on the earth. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is Christ’s New Testament Church restored.

Reflection questions

What is your testimony of the Restoration?

How can you be prepared to act on the answers you receive to your prayers?

What would your life look like without the Book of Mormon?

How do priesthood power, authority and keys bless you?

How has the Restoration of the Savior’s New Testament Church blessed your life?

Speaker quotes

“The formal organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was the culmination of a sequence of miraculous experiences.”

“The appearance of the Father and the Son to Joseph Smith, the translation and coming forth of the Book of Mormon, and the restoration of priesthood authority and keys were necessary prerequisites to the organization of the Lord’s restored Church 195 years ago.”

“I joyfully witness that the Father and the Son appeared to the boy Joseph Smith, thus initiating the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in the latter days. The Book of Mormon is another testament of Jesus Christ and contains the word of God. Priesthood authority to represent the Savior and act in His name again is found on the earth. And The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is Christ’s New Testament Church restored.”

References

“And [God] shall send Jesus Christ, which before was preached unto you: Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.”

Acts 3:20-21

“We believe the Bible to be the word of God as far as it is translated correctly; we also believe the Book of Mormon to be the word of God.”

Articles of Faith 1:8

“The keys of the kingdom of God are committed unto man on the earth, and from thence shall the gospel roll forth unto the ends of the earth, as the stone which is cut out of the mountain without hands shall roll forth, until it has filled the whole earth.”

Doctrine and Covenants 65:2

Invitations and promises

“Please note that Joseph did not pray merely to know what was right. Rather, he prayed to know what was right so he could do what was right. Joseph asked in faith and was determined to act in accordance with the answers he received.”

“I invite all to learn about and prove this message. I promise that individuals ‘who prayerfully study the message of the Restoration and act in faith will be blessed [through the power of the Holy Ghost] to gain their own witness of its divinity and of its purpose to prepare the world for the promised Second Coming of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.’”

“As you pray earnestly with the expectation to both receive and act upon an answer from God, as did young Joseph Smith, your capacity to recognize and respond to that divine witness will be increased.”

Follow the Prophet “The building up of Zion is a cause that has interested the people of God in every age; it is a theme upon which prophets, priests and kings have dwelt with peculiar delight; they have looked forward with joyful anticipation to the day in which we live; and fired with heavenly and joyful anticipations they have sung and written and prophesied of this our day; but they died without the sight; we are the favored people that God has made choice of to bring about the latter-day glory; it is left for us to see, participate in and help to roll forward the latter-day glory.” “Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Joseph Smith” (2007), 186

Stories

Ten years before the formal organization of the Church, Joseph Smith prayed regarding the salvation of his soul and to know which church was true so that he could do what was right. In response, God the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, appeared to Joseph and initiated the “restitution of all things” (Acts 3:21).

As part of the restoration of all things, ancient prophets and apostles appeared to Joseph Smith to confer priesthood authority and commit priesthood keys. Priesthood authority allows God’s children to act in His name, and priesthood keys authorize use of the priesthood. John the Baptist restored the authority to baptize. Peter, James and John restored the apostleship and other priesthood authority and keys. Moses committed the keys of the gathering of Israel. Elias committed the dispensation of the gospel of Abraham, including the restoration of the Abrahamic covenant. Elijah committed the keys of the sealing power.

The Old Testament prophet Daniel interpreted a dream about a stone that would be cut out of a mountain without hands and fill the entire earth. Because the keys of the kingdom were restored, the “gospel [of Jesus Christ can] roll forth unto the ends of the earth, as the stone which is cut out of the mountain without hands” (Doctrine and Covenants 65:2).

2. In preparing this message, I have relied extensively on the teachings set forth in the 1980 and 2020 proclamations issued by the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles: “Proclamation,” Ensign, May 1980, 52-53; “The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World,” Gospel Library.

Additional resources

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on the Restoration

Who is Elder Bednar?

Elder David A. Bednar was sustained Oct. 2, 2004, to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. President of Ricks College during its transition to BYU–Idaho, Elder Bednar was formerly a professor of management in the College of Business Administration at the University of Arkansas.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, exit after the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News