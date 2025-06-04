Remember conference — Elder David A. Bednar: ‘The Times of Restitution of All Things’

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2025 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.
About this talk
- “The Times of Restitution of All Things”
- Elder David A. Bednar | Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
- Sunday morning session of April 2025 general conference.
- Theme: The Church of Jesus Christ is Christ’s New Testament Church restored.
Outline
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized 195 years ago on April 6, 1830. At that meeting, a small group gathered and witnessed a great outpouring of the Spirit. The Lord chose Joseph Smith as His Church’s earthly leader.
The First Vision
- In spring 1820 in upstate New York, Joseph Smith prayed regarding the salvation of his soul and to know which church was true. As he determined to act on answers he received, God the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, appeared to him. The two separate, corporeal beings explained Christ’s New Testament Church was lost following the death of the original apostles and that Joseph Smith would help restore the Savior’s Church.
The Book of Mormon
- The translation and coming forth of the Book of Mormon was integral to the formal organization of the Savior’s restored Church. Latter-day Saints believe the Book of Mormon and Bible to be the word of God. The Book of Mormon is another testament of Jesus Christ.
Priesthood restored
- Ancient prophets and apostles visited Joseph Smith to confer priesthood authority and commit priesthood keys to him. Under the direction of the Father and the Son, the resurrected John the Baptist restored the authority to baptize in 1829. Later that year, Peter, James and John restored the apostleship and gave additional priesthood authority and keys.
- Six years after the organization of the Church, Moses, Elias and Elijah committed additional necessary authority to Joseph Smith in the Kirtland Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ is organized
- The restored Church of Jesus Christ was organized and reestablished in proper sequence as directed by Jesus Christ.
The dispensation of the fullness of times
- The Lord is establishing His Church throughout the world, and it is the instrument in which all can be gathered in Christ. As prophesied by holy prophets, this, the “greatest and last of all gospel dispensations,” will have all ordinances and duties that have ever been required restored.
Promises and testimony
- The Lord Jesus Christ has restored His gospel and Church, and all are invited to prayerfully study the message of the Restoration and act in faith. Those who do will gain a witness of its divinity and its purpose to prepare the world for the Second Coming.
- The Father and the Son appeared to Joseph Smith. The Book of Mormon is God’s word. Priesthood authority is found on the earth. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is Christ’s New Testament Church restored.
Reflection questions
What is your testimony of the Restoration?
How can you be prepared to act on the answers you receive to your prayers?
What would your life look like without the Book of Mormon?
How do priesthood power, authority and keys bless you?
How has the Restoration of the Savior’s New Testament Church blessed your life?
Speaker quotes
- “The formal organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was the culmination of a sequence of miraculous experiences.”
- “The appearance of the Father and the Son to Joseph Smith, the translation and coming forth of the Book of Mormon, and the restoration of priesthood authority and keys were necessary prerequisites to the organization of the Lord’s restored Church 195 years ago.”
- “I joyfully witness that the Father and the Son appeared to the boy Joseph Smith, thus initiating the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in the latter days. The Book of Mormon is another testament of Jesus Christ and contains the word of God. Priesthood authority to represent the Savior and act in His name again is found on the earth. And The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is Christ’s New Testament Church restored.”
References
- “And [God] shall send Jesus Christ, which before was preached unto you: Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.”
- “We believe the Bible to be the word of God as far as it is translated correctly; we also believe the Book of Mormon to be the word of God.”
- “The keys of the kingdom of God are committed unto man on the earth, and from thence shall the gospel roll forth unto the ends of the earth, as the stone which is cut out of the mountain without hands shall roll forth, until it has filled the whole earth.”
Invitations and promises
- “Please note that Joseph did not pray merely to know what was right. Rather, he prayed to know what was right so he could do what was right. Joseph asked in faith and was determined to act in accordance with the answers he received.”
- “I invite all to learn about and prove this message. I promise that individuals ‘who prayerfully study the message of the Restoration and act in faith will be blessed [through the power of the Holy Ghost] to gain their own witness of its divinity and of its purpose to prepare the world for the promised Second Coming of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.’”
- “As you pray earnestly with the expectation to both receive and act upon an answer from God, as did young Joseph Smith, your capacity to recognize and respond to that divine witness will be increased.”
Stories
- Ten years before the formal organization of the Church, Joseph Smith prayed regarding the salvation of his soul and to know which church was true so that he could do what was right. In response, God the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, appeared to Joseph and initiated the “restitution of all things” (Acts 3:21).
- As part of the restoration of all things, ancient prophets and apostles appeared to Joseph Smith to confer priesthood authority and commit priesthood keys. Priesthood authority allows God’s children to act in His name, and priesthood keys authorize use of the priesthood. John the Baptist restored the authority to baptize. Peter, James and John restored the apostleship and other priesthood authority and keys. Moses committed the keys of the gathering of Israel. Elias committed the dispensation of the gospel of Abraham, including the restoration of the Abrahamic covenant. Elijah committed the keys of the sealing power.
- The Old Testament prophet Daniel interpreted a dream about a stone that would be cut out of a mountain without hands and fill the entire earth. Because the keys of the kingdom were restored, the “gospel [of Jesus Christ can] roll forth unto the ends of the earth, as the stone which is cut out of the mountain without hands” (Doctrine and Covenants 65:2).
From the footnotes
Additional resources
- Related image: “Moses, Elias and Elijah Appear in the Kirtland Temple” by Gary E. Smith
- Related video: “Ask of God”
- Related hymn: No. 2, “The Spirit of God”
Recent conference talks on the Restoration
- Elder Gerrit W. Gong: “Eternity’s Great Gifts: Jesus Christ’s Atonement, Resurrection, Restoration” (April 2025)
- Elder Kyle S. McKay: “The Man Who Communed With Jehovah” (October 2024)
- Elder Alexander Dushku: “Pillars and Rays” (April 2024)
Who is Elder Bednar?
- Elder David A. Bednar was sustained Oct. 2, 2004, to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. President of Ricks College during its transition to BYU–Idaho, Elder Bednar was formerly a professor of management in the College of Business Administration at the University of Arkansas.