Compare Church statistical reports from 2022 to 2024

Numbers of members, Church units and missionaries listed for the past 3 years

Chart showing numbers of units of the Church at the end of 2022, 2023 and 2024.
Number of units of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over three years. Dallin Turner, Deseret News
David Schneider
By David Schneider
David Schneider is a managing editor of the Church News.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints each April during its annual general conference releases its statistical report for the previous year.

On April 5, during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference, the 2024 report was posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. It reflects statistics as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Following are comparisons of numbers in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 reports.

Charts showing numbers of stakes, districts, missions, ward and branches in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
Numbers of units of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over three years. | Dallin Turner, Deseret News
Church units202220232024
Stakes3,5213,5653,608
Missions411414450
Districts517489494
Wards and branches31,33031,49031,676
A chart showing numbers of Church members in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
Number of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over three years. | Dallin Turner, Deseret News
Church membership202220232024
Total membership17,002,46117,255,39417,509,781
New children of record89,05993,59491,617
Converts baptized212,172251,763308,682
Chart with number of missionaries in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
Numbers of missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over three years. | Dallin Turner, Deseret News
Missionaries202220232024
Full-time teaching62,54467,87174,127
Senior service27,07027,80131,120
Young service2,7363,8844,192
Total92,35099,556109,439
