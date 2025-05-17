Compare Church statistical reports from 2022 to 2024

Number of units of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over three years.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints each April during its annual general conference releases its statistical report for the previous year.

On April 5, during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference, the 2024 report was posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. It reflects statistics as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Following are comparisons of numbers in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 reports.

Numbers of units of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over three years. | Dallin Turner, Deseret News

Church units 2022 2023 2024 Stakes 3,521 3,565 3,608 Missions 411 414 450 Districts 517 489 494 Wards and branches 31,330 31,490 31,676

Number of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over three years. | Dallin Turner, Deseret News

Church membership 2022 2023 2024 Total membership 17,002,461 17,255,394 17,509,781 New children of record 89,059 93,594 91,617 Converts baptized 212,172 251,763 308,682

Numbers of missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over three years. | Dallin Turner, Deseret News

Missionaries 2022 2023 2024 Full-time teaching 62,544 67,871 74,127 Senior service 27,070 27,801 31,120 Young service 2,736 3,884 4,192 Total 92,350 99,556 109,439