Compare Church statistical reports from 2022 to 2024

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints each April during its annual general conference releases its statistical report for the previous year.
On April 5, during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference, the 2024 report was posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. It reflects statistics as of Dec. 31, 2024.
Following are comparisons of numbers in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 reports.
|Church units
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Stakes
|3,521
|3,565
|3,608
|Missions
|411
|414
|450
|Districts
|517
|489
|494
|Wards and branches
|31,330
|31,490
|31,676
|Church membership
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Total membership
|17,002,461
|17,255,394
|17,509,781
|New children of record
|89,059
|93,594
|91,617
|Converts baptized
|212,172
|251,763
|308,682
|Missionaries
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Full-time teaching
|62,544
|67,871
|74,127
|Senior service
|27,070
|27,801
|31,120
|Young service
|2,736
|3,884
|4,192
|Total
|92,350
|99,556
|109,439