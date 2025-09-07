How the Farmington New Mexico Temple brings ‘peace’ to this Navajo Latter-day Saint woman

Neva Irving, a Latter-day Saint of Navajo descent, speaks with the Church News near the Farmington New Mexico Temple in Farmington, New Mexico, on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025.

FARMINGTON, New Mexico — Neva Irving remembers touring the Albuquerque New Mexico Temple during the open house many times before it was dedicated on March 5, 2000. At that time, she did not hold a temple recommend.

When the temple was dedicated and she could no longer enter, she felt “left out,” like one of the five foolish virgins in the Savior’s parable of the ten virgins (see Matthew 25:1-13).

“When they shut the doors and I couldn’t go in anymore, it opened my eyes because I felt so left out, like I was being left behind,” she said. “I decided I never want to feel like this again, so I worked on getting my temple recommend and got it.”

On another occasion, Irving and her husband planned to attend the Snowflake Arizona Temple but arrived early for the session. They decided to explore local yard sales and lost track of time. Upon returning, they were informed the session was full. Once again, Irving felt left out and resolved never to feel that way again.

Neva Irving, a Latter-day Saint of Navajo descent, speaks with the Church News near the Farmington New Mexico Temple in Farmington, New Mexico, on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sitting outside the Farmington New Mexico Temple on Saturday, Aug. 16, Irving, a 61-year-old Latter-day Saint of Navajo descent, no longer feels left out. She is a current temple recommend holder and active in her Shiprock Ward.

“This temple is a miracle for all of us, those that live in the remote areas,” she said. “It’s a place that brings me peace. ... I need it so I can feel the peace and know that I’m not alone, so that I know I am a child of God. When I get lonely, I can come here and feel the presence of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.”

Irving, who currently serves in her stake’s Young Women presidency, spoke about the temple, her faith journey and why the new house of the Lord means so much to her in a Church News interview.

‘What a life could be like’

Irving was born in Shiprock, New Mexico, and grew up in a small community called Sanostee. She said her parents were alcoholics, and when they divorced, her older sister cared for Irving, her brother and sisters.

Irving’s family was introduced to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by full-time missionaries, who her father always invited in. He was baptized, and sometimes loaded the children into a truck for an hour drive to the nearest branch to attend Sunday worship services.

Soon after she was baptized at age 11, Irving participated in the Church-sponsored Indian Student Placement Program, with her father wanting his children to receive a better education and become proficient in English. She said her experience of living for several years with a Latter-day Saint family in Woods Cross, Utah, marked a significant cultural shift for her as a young girl, but it was also a blessing, as she gained a foundational understanding of the gospel and learned how to pray.

As experiences in the placement program varied for participants, Irving said she lived with a good family that helped nurture her in the gospel. “I remember feeling at peace there,” she said. “They were very loving and accepted me as one of their own.”

Farmington New Mexico Temple on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Gaining a testimony

Irving said that her testimony of the gospel grew gradually — “piece by piece” and “little by little” — over the years through many experiences:

When she served as a gospel doctrine teacher and “had to study, prepare and pray.”

When she attended general conference in Salt Lake City and gained a witness that the Church was led by a prophet of God.

The many times when she paid her tithing and received unmistakable blessings.

During a period of her life as a single mother raising two boys, the bishop asked Irving multiple times to speak on the topic of prayer. After the third time, she thought, “He must think I really need help with prayer. Maybe I’m not praying enough.”

Years later, the bishop revealed that the reason he frequently asked her to speak about prayer was his recognition of her dedication to prayer as a single parent raising two boys.

“He knew that I was always on my knees in prayer,” she said. “I gained a testimony of prayer.”

Despite her best efforts, both sons strayed from the gospel path and are no longer active in the Church. She clings to the hope that if she stays worthy and keeps her temple covenants that her sons will one day return.

“I really believe that and have faith that they will come back and bring our family to the temple,” Irving said.

Miracles and blessings

Before the Farmington New Mexico Temple was built, members traveled to either the Albuquerque New Mexico or Monticello Utah temples. Irving did her best to attend the house of the Lord monthly, depending on time and resources to go.

When President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Farmington in April 2021, Irving somehow missed it. It wasn’t until her phone began buzzing with messages and social media posts that she realized something significant had happened. She felt overwhelmed when she verified the news.

“It was a miracle to me,” she said. “To think we have enough faithful Saints in our area where we could have a temple was really comforting to me.”

During the Farmington open house, she felt abundantly blessed.

Farmington New Mexico Temple on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Despite her son’s request not to impose her faith on his children, he agreed to let Irving take her 15-year-old grandson for a temple tour. The grandson, eager to attend, thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

“He said, ‘Grandma, I felt something good in there. It’s a good place,’” she said. “‘Yes,’ I told him, ‘It is a good place.’”

Irving also took her three granddaughters to the open house, where they had a similar spiritual experience. One of the girls told her parents, “I want to start going to this Church. I want to learn more about this Church that grandma goes to.”

Irving hopes to help connect her granddaughter with the Young Women class in the ward where she lives.

Temple and family history work

Irving has performed the temple work for various family members, including her parents, an aunt, nephews and her great-grandmother.

But it is difficult work for anyone who doesn’t speak the Navajo language and written records are limited. One cousin also asked Irving not to perform the temple work for some family members because they are affiliated with another church.

“It’s very hard,” she said. “I hit a wall every time I try to look for names.”

Irving hopes to find and utilize more resources to do her family history work because she knows performing temple work for her ancestors will enhance her experience in the temple. She told of a spiritual experience where she felt her aunt had accepted the work performed on her behalf.

“It’s hard, but you can do it, eventually it will come,” Irving said.