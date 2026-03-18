General Handbook update emphasizes ordinances and covenants, adjusts ward Sunday School presidencies

The latest updates to General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints include revised language and clear explanations of ordinances and covenants; more information about Valiant super activities, Aaronic Priesthood and Young Women camps; accessing patriarchal blessings; and calling men or women to ward Sunday School presidencies.

The General Handbook is an online book of policies, instructions and information for leaders and members of the Church. Updates are made under the direction of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as needed to provide ministerial guidance, clarity and inspiration to local leaders.

Significant content updates can be found listed in the Summary of Recent Updates at the beginning of the handbook when they are fully released.

The updates were announced in a March 18 news release posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in a notice sent to Church leaders. A letter from the First Presidency further outlined the updates to Sunday School presidencies.

The updates will appear in the Gospel Library app in the next 24 to 48 hours, explained the Church’s news release.

Some of the updates in the latest release are listed below.

Reorganized and revised language emphasizing ordinances and covenants as central in God’s work of salvation and exaltation (see chapter 1).

Added clear explanations of the covenants and blessings associated with each ordinance necessary for salvation and exaltation (see 3.5).

Clarified who presides at district and branch conferences (see 6.3).

Added information about the length of Aaronic Priesthood and Young Women camps (see 10.2.1.3, 11.2.1.3).

Updated information about Valiant super activities, previously called day camps (see 12.2.1.3).

Updated information about calling men or women to ward Sunday School presidencies (see 13.2.2.1 and the official First Presidency letter).

Added information about accessing patriarchal blessings digitally (see 18.17.2).

Clarified policies about meetinghouse use on Monday nights (see 20.5.3).

Updated information about the missionary age for young women and single men serving as senior missionaries (see 24.2).

Added a new section about caring for the earth (see 38.8.6).

These are the handbook’s first published updates since December 2025.

Covenants and ordinances

A family sits on temple grounds. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Chapter 1 of the General Handbook has been revised and reorganized to emphasize the importance of ordinances and covenants, saying, “Covenants are central in God’s work of salvation and exaltation.” The update also added a new section on ordinances and covenants (3.5) with clear explanations of the covenants and blessings associated with each ordinance necessary for salvation and exaltation.

These ordinances are:

Baptism.

Confirmation and gift of the Holy Ghost.

Conferral of the Melchizedek Priesthood and ordination to an office (for men).

Temple endowment.

Temple sealing.

President Dallin H. Oaks has taught that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is known as a church that emphasizes making covenants with God.

“Covenants are inherent in each of the ordinances of salvation and exaltation this restored Church administers. The ordinance of baptism and its associated covenants are requirements for entrance into the celestial kingdom. The ordinances and associated covenants of the temple are requirements for exaltation in the celestial kingdom,” he said (“Covenants and Responsibilities,” April 2024 general conference).

Ward Sunday School presidencies

The First Presidency has broadened Sunday School leadership opportunities to improve teaching and learning in the Church. Sunday School presidencies in wards can now be composed entirely of women or of men, explained a March 18 letter to Church leaders worldwide.

“The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles have determined that, effective immediately, the bishop may call a man or a woman to serve as ward Sunday School president,” the First Presidency said. “If a man is called as Sunday School president, he must hold the Melchizedek Priesthood, and his counselors and secretary must be male members of the ward. If a woman is called as Sunday School president, her counselors and secretary must be female members of the ward.”

This means that in any given ward, a Sunday School presidency may be at times composed of men and at other times of women, based on the ward’s circumstances and the inspiration of leaders, the letter said.

The stake Sunday School president will continue to be a high councilor called and set apart by the stake president (see General Handbook, 13.6).

The Church’s “General Handbook.” | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The handbook update also added information about the length of Aaronic Priesthood and Young Women camps. The handbook explains that the duration of the camp depends on local needs and resources. Where possible, leaders are encouraged to plan annual camps for each group that last long enough for the young men and young women “to have spiritual experiences and build meaningful relationships.”

Previously called day camps, an annual super activity for Valiant-age children “should be fun and engaging and could include indoor or outdoor games, service, workshops and other activities that help children feel the joy of following Jesus together,” the handbook says.

And the handbook now includes the updated information about the missionary age for young women now being 18 years old and expanded opportunities for single men serving as senior missionaries.