This Father’s Day on social: ‘Your influence matters more than you know’

Elder Ulisses Soares thanks fathers and father figures for their patience, sacrifices and devotion, in a June 21, 2026, post on social media.

On Sunday, June 21 — as many countries around the world are celebrating Father’s Day this year — Elder Ulisses Soares applauded the fathers who lead with humility, devotion and a desire to follow the Savior.

“I express gratitude for fathers everywhere who strive to nurture their families in love, faith and righteousness,” he wrote on social media. “I consider being a father and a grandfather one of my life’s greatest blessings.”

The member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said a father’s example can inspire faith and shape lives for generations.

“To all fathers and father figures — thank you for your patience, your sacrifices and your devotion,” he said. “Your influence matters more than you know.”

Elder Soares was among general authorities and general officers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who recognized, commended and thanked fathers and father figures on Sunday.

Also Sunday morning, Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted about the “sacred role of fathers.”

He referenced the article “Father, Consider Your Ways” from the June 2002 Ensign magazine, written by the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. They said that “of all the titles of respect and honor and admiration that are given to Deity, He has asked us to address Him as Father.”

Elder Gilbert added an encouragement to dads: “I join with all of the striving fathers doing their best, knowing we all need heaven’s help in this sacred and demanding parental responsibility.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson posted a June 21 tribute to her father, who she said modeled kindness and treated people with genuine interest and love.

She particularly recalls family dinners being memorable as her dad engaged in kind conversation. Rather than be polite out of obligation, her dad just loved people, said President Johnson.

“He lived the Savior’s invitation to ‘love one another.’ I am deeply grateful for the way he taught me that Christlike kindness can change hearts, strengthen relationships and bless lives every day.”

In a June 20 post on the Young Men Worldwide account, the Young Men general presidency recounted Book of Mormon fathers who took time to teach, love and support their sons. Like Jacob, who taught his son Enos about the joy of the saints. Or Alma the Elder, who prayed with much faith for his wayward son, Alma.

“God bless you, wonderful fathers, who point your sons and daughters to the Savior of the world,” wrote the presidency, comprising President Timothy L. Farnes, Brother David J. Wunderli and Brother Sean R. Dixon. “Your Heavenly Father sees you, hears you and will strengthen you as you do your best to lead His children home.”

Their social media account also posted a video on June 21 of the late President M. Russell Ballard, then of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. In October 2009, then-Elder Ballard mentioned three things to strengthen the relationship between a father and a son for a lifetime.

On June 20, the Primary Worldwide social media account posted a video rendition of the Primary song “Love Is Spoken Here”

The lyrics include: “Mine is a home where ev’ry hour is blessed by the strength of priesthood pow’r, with father and mother leading the way.”

The social media post ended “with appreciation for all men who bring love and light into the lives of their families.”

The Relief Society Worldwide account posted a June 18 reel highlighting a father who “loved and served others by going about doing good.”

“Your name was safe in our home,” wrote the post. “He never criticized, judged or talked badly about others. He truly believed people were basically good.”

The writer added: “He was always watching for the good to be grateful for. I am so grateful to call this good man my father.”

Some of the longest-remembered lessons are learned simply by watching someone follow Jesus Christ, wrote the Sunday School general presidency June 21 on the Gospel Learning and Teaching social media account.

“For many of us, fathers and father figures helped shape our understanding of discipleship, not only through what they taught but through the quiet example they lived day after day,” wrote the presidency, consisting of President Paul V. Johnson, Brother Chad H Webb and Brother Gabriel W. Reid.

Realizing how much is learned often comes years later, they said. “Their faith, consistency, kindness and devotion continue to teach us to this day. What is a gospel lesson you learned by watching someone live the gospel?”