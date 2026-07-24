Youth across Asia strengthen faith through conferences, FSY and service

Participants gather for a photo during the 2026 For the Strength of Youth Conference at the Dugan Khad Resort near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, June 28- July 3, 2026.

In Asia, youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are participating in For the Strength of Youth conferences, youth conferences and camps that strengthen faith, build friendships and encourage service.

As reported in news releases from the Church, here are three recent youth gatherings in Mongolia and Thailand.

Mongolian Youth Resilience Conference strengthens faith

More than 350 youth from across Mongolia gathered June 29 through July 3 at the Dugan Khad Resort near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, for a week of learning, fellowship and spiritual growth.

Just one month before the conference, a fire destroyed three buildings and damaged a fourth, including about one-third of the resort’s lodging as well as its kitchen and main dining facility. Resort staff worked tirelessly to restore the facilities in time for the five-day conference.

Because of those efforts, the conference included activities, gospel lessons, discussions and service opportunities.

Elder Christopher H. Kim, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Asia North Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Seongmi (Sue) Kim, prepare to speak to those attending a morning session of a For the Strength of Youth conference near Ulaantaatar, Mongolia, held June 28-July 3, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

According to the Church’s Mongolia Newsroom, youth strengthened their testimonies, learned gospel principles, developed leadership skills and gained confidence to continue living the gospel after returning home. Elder Christopher H. Kim, a General Authority Seventy and a counselor in the Asia North Area presidency, and Elder Odgerel Ochirjav, an Area Seventy, attended the conference and taught gospel lessons.

Because many branches in Mongolia have only a handful of young men and young women, the conference gave participants an opportunity to build friendships with others who share their beliefs.

Upon arrival, the youth were assigned to groups named after prophets, from Moses to President Dallin H. Oaks. Throughout the week, each group studied the life and teachings of its assigned prophet and created a banner representing what they had learned.

Participants at the 2026 For the Strength of Youth Conference near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, create a team flag representing the prophet assigned to them on June 28, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The conference concluded with a talent show. Many youth returned home with lasting memories and stronger testimonies of Jesus Christ, as mentioned in the news release.

One youth who had not been attending church regularly committed to attending every Sunday after feeling the Spirit during the conference.

Youth attending a For the Strength of Youth Conference from June 28 to July 3, 2026, near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, participate in games with those in their groups. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Thai youth participate in community service project

Youth of the Ubon Thailand Stake participated in a “Walk with me: Walk in His light” service project to support the Children and Family Shelter in Surin Province, Thailand.

The project emphasized the importance of children, youth and families. According to the Church’s Thailand Newsroom, the shelter provides protection, welfare services and assistance for children, women and families experiencing social challenges or violence.

On April 30, youth decorated walls and outdoor areas at the shelter to create spaces that encourage learning, recreation and healthy emotional and social development. They also packed bags of rice, dried food and other supplies for volunteers to distribute to underprivileged students in remote areas.

International FSY conference guides youth to Christ

From June 18 to 22, 175 youth from across Asia gathered in Bangkok, Thailand, for an international For the Strength of Youth conference centered on the 2026 youth theme “Walk With Me.”

Youth ages 14 to 18 from 13 areas built friendships while strengthening their faith in Jesus Christ through activities designed to help them remember their divine identity.

Youth smile for a photo at an international For the Strength of Youth Conference in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 18, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I always struggled to think that I am a child of God because I faced lots of failure back there,” said Josh Rifareal, a 16-year-old living in Vietnam. “In FSY, I hear the basic principles: I am a child of God. I am a disciple of Christ. We need to walk with Him so that we will not fall. Those lessons really helped me remember my divine identity, that I can do great things if I follow Him.”

According to the Church’s Thailand Newsroom, youth were assigned to mixed-age companies led by counselors who guided discussions and activities throughout the conference.

Counselors at an international For the Strength of Youth Conference dance on stage in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 18, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

One service activity brought 40 children from the Mercy Center in Bangkok to participate in games and crafts alongside the youth.

“Bringing in the kids from the Mercy Center helped the companies to not think about themselves anymore,” said Molly Chadwick, one of the FSY coordinators. “I can tell they’re wanting to make it a good opportunity for the Mercy Center youth and children, and I think that’s really beautiful.”

Participants left the conference feeling spiritually strengthened and more confident in their identity as children of God. FSY coordinator Matthew Osborn said he watched youth become more comfortable with one another as the conference progressed.

“It is memorable to see how the gospel allows them to be comfortable,” he said. “They are experiencing the love of Jesus Christ around them, and they are starting to realize what that means, and I think it changes them.”

Youth play a game with their counselor at an international For the Strength of Youth Conference in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 18, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Youth participate in a devotional and discussion at an international For the Strength of Youth Conference in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 21, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A young man performs for attendees at an international For the Strength of Youth conference in Bangkok, Thailand, June 18, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints