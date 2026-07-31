Primary children invited to watch September Friend to Friend with Elder Caussé and Primary general presidency

The next Friend to Friend event from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for parents, leaders, children and their friends will be available for streaming on Sunday, Sept. 13.
The broadcast will feature Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, and will be hosted by the new Primary general presidency, explained a letter to Primary leaders and an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
The episode is titled “Friend to Friend: The Family Is of God.” This video will teach about the importance of families in God’s plan and encourages children to strengthen their families through acts of service and enjoying activities together.
This resource is meant to support parents and Primary leaders and teachers in teaching children about the gospel of Jesus Christ and may be used in Primary classes, other gatherings or at home.
The episode will feature music, messages, a craft and activities, with fun, engaging content designed for children, reports the event notice. The episode can be used at home or in Primary.
The craft for this episode will be a simple paper house that children can decorate to show the activities they do with their families. Supplies needed for this craft are paper and crayons. Children may also enjoy decorating their paper houses with stickers, items from nature or other crafting supplies.
Elder and Sister Caussé will also make crêpes as part of their message for children. The recipe is as follows:
Ingredients
- 3 cups flour
- 7 cups whole milk
- 5 eggs
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 Tbs vanilla extract
- 1/8 tsp salt
- Butter for the pan
- Toppings as desired
Directions
- Put the flour in a mixing bowl.
- Add the milk one cup at a time, whisking well after each cup to gradually incorporate the flour, working from the center outward toward the sides of the bowl.
- Add the eggs one at a time, then add the sugar, salt, and vanilla extract.
- Let the batter rest for about an hour.
How to watch the September Friend to Friend
The video will be available on the following channels:
- Gospel for Kids YouTube (English)
- El Evangelio para niños YouTube (Spanish)
- Evangelho para Crianças YouTube (Portuguese)
- L’Evangile pour les enfants YouTube (French)
- Gospel Library
- ChurchofJesusChrist.org
After the broadcast, the presentation will be available with previous Friend to Friend episodes on those YouTube channels and in the Friend to Friend collection in the Gospel Library for viewing at any time. Children can watch with their families, in Primary or individually.
The episode will be added in the following languages as they become available: American Sign Language, Bislama, Cambodian (Khmer), Cebuano, Chinese - Simplified (Mandarin), Chinese — Traditional (Cantonese and Mandarin), Danish, Dutch, Estonian, Fijian, Finnish, German, Haitian Creole, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kiribati, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Mongolian, Norwegian, Russian, Samoan, Swedish, Tagalog, Thai, Tongan, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.
Previous Friend to Friend episodes
- Children learn about prophets in May 2026 Friend to Friend with Elder Gong, Primary general presidency
- Primary children serve others in September 2025 Friend to Friend with Elder Kearon, Primary general presidency
- Children learn about sharing Jesus’ love through service in February 2025 Friend to Friend with Elder Bednar, Primary general presidency
- Children learn how to share Jesus’ love during September 2024 Friend to Friend with President Holland, Primary general presidency
- Children learn how to follow Jesus Christ during March 2024 Friend to Friend with President Oaks, Primary general presidency
- September 2023 Friend to Friend teaches about the blessings that come from making and keeping covenants
- March 2023 Friend to Friend teaches ‘We Are God’s Children’
- ‘Share the happiness that is found on the covenant path,’ Primary leaders tell children during November 2022 Friend to Friend
- ‘Jesus always leads us to the temple’: July 2022 Friend to Friend teaches children about preparing to enter the house of the Lord
- February 2022 Friend to Friend for children teaches about baptism, the Holy Ghost and the sacrament by ‘exploring’ the covenant path
- What a story from Elder Soares’ youth taught Primary children during the February 2021 Friend to Friend