Primary children invited to watch September Friend to Friend with Elder Caussé and Primary general presidency

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, left, take a picture with the incoming Primary general presidency, President Rosemary K. Chibota, Sister Nina M. Garfield and Sister Theresa A. Collins, and child hosts Leki Uipi and Millie Ferreira during the filming of the September 2026 Friend to Friend broadcast.

The next Friend to Friend event from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for parents, leaders, children and their friends will be available for streaming on Sunday, Sept. 13.

The broadcast will feature Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, and will be hosted by the new Primary general presidency, explained a letter to Primary leaders and an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The episode is titled “Friend to Friend: The Family Is of God.” This video will teach about the importance of families in God’s plan and encourages children to strengthen their families through acts of service and enjoying activities together.

This resource is meant to support parents and Primary leaders and teachers in teaching children about the gospel of Jesus Christ and may be used in Primary classes, other gatherings or at home.

The episode will feature music, messages, a craft and activities, with fun, engaging content designed for children, reports the event notice. The episode can be used at home or in Primary.

The craft for this episode will be a simple paper house that children can decorate to show the activities they do with their families. Supplies needed for this craft are paper and crayons. Children may also enjoy decorating their paper houses with stickers, items from nature or other crafting supplies.

Elder and Sister Caussé will also make crêpes as part of their message for children. The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients

3 cups flour

7 cups whole milk

5 eggs

1/4 cup sugar

1 Tbs vanilla extract

1/8 tsp salt

Butter for the pan

Toppings as desired

Directions

Put the flour in a mixing bowl. Add the milk one cup at a time, whisking well after each cup to gradually incorporate the flour, working from the center outward toward the sides of the bowl. Add the eggs one at a time, then add the sugar, salt, and vanilla extract. Let the batter rest for about an hour.

How to watch the September Friend to Friend

The video will be available on the following channels:

After the broadcast, the presentation will be available with previous Friend to Friend episodes on those YouTube channels and in the Friend to Friend collection in the Gospel Library for viewing at any time. Children can watch with their families, in Primary or individually.

The episode will be added in the following languages as they become available: American Sign Language, Bislama, Cambodian (Khmer), Cebuano, Chinese - Simplified (Mandarin), Chinese — Traditional (Cantonese and Mandarin), Danish, Dutch, Estonian, Fijian, Finnish, German, Haitian Creole, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kiribati, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Mongolian, Norwegian, Russian, Samoan, Swedish, Tagalog, Thai, Tongan, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.

The Primary general presidency, as of Aug. 1, 2026, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Sister Nina M. Garfield, first counselor; President Rosemary K. Chibota, president; and Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor — pose for photos on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Previous Friend to Friend episodes